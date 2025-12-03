The Liberal Jew
Ms. Rachel Deserves Her Antisemite Of The Year Nomination
The children she speaks of aren't her human shields from criticism
15 hrs ago
Jill
On Never Being Good Enough as a Jew
Some of us internalized this growing up - and it's manifested in ugly ways
Dec 1
Jill
November 2025
Peter Beinart Visits Israel to Prove He's a Pathetic Narcissist
Tel Aviv University diminished itself hosting him
Nov 26
Jill
Senator Chuck Schumer is a Sniveling Hypocrite
How can Democrats move on from this Ok Boomer meme?
Nov 23
Jill
Platforming Ill-Informed Observers of Political Conflicts is Not a Flex
Social media influencers think they're just stimulating debate, but they're having a corrosive effect on culture
Nov 18
Jill
How to Deal With "That Third"
A third of Jewish voters in NYC went for Mamdani. What do we do?
Nov 14
Jill
Is Nick Fuentes Really Misrepresenting the American Right?
A serious question
Nov 12
Jill
"Should I Let Go of My Zionist Friends?"
Your Zionist friends have already let you go, so that's the wrong question
Nov 8
Jill
When a Liberal Synagogue Declines to Condemn a Certain Political Candidate
Not taking a stance helps the oppressor
Nov 2
Jill
October 2025
BOOK REVIEW: "Hostage" by Eli Sharabi
5 stars for storytelling, 1 star for why the story exists at all
Oct 28
Jill
The “Moderates” are Just as Loony as Everyone Else
The higher education admissions edition
Oct 24
Jill
Two Liberal Rabbis Address the Mamdani Problem
Different sermons--you judge which is better
Oct 22
Jill
