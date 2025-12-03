The Liberal Jew

November 2025

Peter Beinart Visits Israel to Prove He's a Pathetic Narcissist
Tel Aviv University diminished itself hosting him
  
Senator Chuck Schumer is a Sniveling Hypocrite
How can Democrats move on from this Ok Boomer meme?
  
Platforming Ill-Informed Observers of Political Conflicts is Not a Flex
Social media influencers think they're just stimulating debate, but they're having a corrosive effect on culture
  
How to Deal With "That Third"
A third of Jewish voters in NYC went for Mamdani. What do we do?
  
Is Nick Fuentes Really Misrepresenting the American Right?
A serious question
  
"Should I Let Go of My Zionist Friends?"
Your Zionist friends have already let you go, so that's the wrong question
  
When a Liberal Synagogue Declines to Condemn a Certain Political Candidate
Not taking a stance helps the oppressor
  
October 2025

