In my previous article on Mamdani, I stated that I don’t care about his proposed policies because NYC is a city that I do not live in. Now that I feel compelled to write more on this subject, I’ll admit that statement wasn’t entirely honest. I actually do care about NYC and the well-being of those who live there because it’s a city I lived in for a decade. In fact, it’s the where I spent the first ten years of my adulthood. It’s still a special place to me, even if I’ve moved on from living there.

So yes, I do have some personal stake in whether or not Mamdani leads the most Jewish city in the world outside of Israel into an antisemitic hellscape. Since my focus is on the Jews, I’m going to start there. Here are some choice op/ed headlines from publications that I frequent, all penned by members of the tribe. Let’s start with small-peen Peter Beinart, whom I have already skewered multiple times: