Since the Trump administration’s decision to send B-2s to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities, social media has blown up with “anti-interventionalist” outrage that Trump has now dragged the U.S. into a war (that Israel coerced them into). The general impulse behind this line of thinking is understandable. My generation came of age during Iraq/Afghanistan, conflicts with tenuous justifications that went on for more than a decade. I internalized that large military complex = bad. Naturally, many other millennials like me gravitated to the anti-interventionalist camp. I never want my country to initiate something like that again.

While the western public likes to link the United States with Israel in political decision-making, the military pressures facing the two nations are entirely different. I know that now having spent time in Israel during an active war. And while it might not be as dangerous as living in, say, Gaza, having Iranian missiles lobbed at you day and night really does fuck with you. I used to think that all of the available resources—an effective missile defense system largely funded by U.S. taxpayers, a Homefront Command alert system, and a robust military—meant that Israelis had no reason to fear for their safety. I now know how naive that line of thinking was.