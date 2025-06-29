I recently attended a community event for young professionals at a local university. To open the program, one of the faculty organizers stood at the front of the room to read what’s known as a “land acknowledgement.” Here is the content of that spiel:

We acknowledge that our institution currently occupies land within the geographic sphere of influence of [Native American tribe]. They maintained a kinship with the land and believed that the land held no boundaries or ownership by Indigenous peoples. Together, we acknowledge the history of genocide and ongoing systemic inequities that have impacted indigenous intergenerational traumas. We acknowledge that settler colonists and colonial structures are responsible for the displacement and genocide of Indigenous peoples through physical violence, forced removals, and Indigenous erasure. Refugees from genocided tribes formed new kinship relationships within neighboring tribes as a method of survival. We acknowledge that we are uninvited guests currently occupying their ancestral homelands.

At what was supposed to be a joyous gathering of great minds to discuss professional development, we were treated to the term “genocide” repeated three times in the first 5 minutes. While the audience was certainly diverse, I am fairly certain that no actual Native Americans were present. No funds raised from this event were going to support the well-being of the Native Americans. The content of this event had nothing whatsoever to do with indigenous peoples.

In the words of Bill Maher, “either give the land back, or shut the fuck up.” Yes, the display of faux concern for indigenous peoples through “land acknowledgements” is shallow and stupid. We know. But there’s something else about this performative nonsense that irks me, something that must be acknowledged given the moment in which we find ourselves: the casual use of the term “genocide” that appears to have become completely normalized. It is not a phenomenon that should be taken lightly.

The following admission may make me sound like a snowflake, but I’ll come clean: