The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sk's avatar
Sk
Jan 24, 2025

He wouldn't be upset if he didn't have a guilty conscience.

Reply
Share
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
Jan 24, 2025

I found nothing wrong with Bishop Mariann's sermon. Nothing disrespectful. Quite compassionate, nothing negative about it. She didn't speak in a lecturing or scornful tone, but was soft spoken in her delivery.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jill and others
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture