Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde. Photo from Wikipedia Commons

Never in my life did I think I would write so much on the words of non-Jewish clergy, but I suppose that times of war lead us down unexpected paths. My loyal readers know that I have a very low tolerance for clueless goyim clergy who express dumb opinions on Israel and Jews. But I am pleased to say that the week of Trump’s second inauguration, I witnessed a sermon from Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC that I found nothing short of courageous and fantastic. It’s way better to watch with the Trump/Vance non-verbal reactions, and I thank C-SPAN for bringing that piece of reality television to us all:

“In the name of our God I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some whom fear for their lives. And the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors, they are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, and temples. I ask that you, Mr. President, have mercy on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here. Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were all once strangers in this land.”

The Bishop is absolutely right about all of the above, and it took major chutzpah to express it so eloquently to the Trump/Vance audience of ugly faces. Why do I bring it up? Because in my exposés of the goyim, one of the problems that I’ve alluded to repeatedly is that many on the pulpit often preach about issues occurring thousands of miles away in places they lack the requisite knowledge of, or about people they will never actually know. It’s much easier to pontificate about faraway problems than to speak of the ones sitting in front of you—and Bishop Mariann did the latter, literally.

Predictably, the deluge of verbal diarrhea against the Bishop from Trump and his sycophants began immediately after:

My fellow Jews, what Bishop Mariann said about welcoming the stranger is a principle that we share. It’s right here in Leviticus, wedged between a slew of tedious laws: “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt.”

It’s possible that some of us—and I include myself in this category—may have gotten so wrapped up in our own problems (rightfully) in the last year and change that we forgot about our duty to those outside of our community. That duty is still there, and I would argue it’s even more important now that we have Trump back. I am going to use the next 4 years to strike a better balance between my responsibilities both to my own community and to “the stranger.” I pulled away from the latter a lot in the last 15 months because I felt that the problems afflicting my own people were the ones I needed to focus on most. But Bishop Mariann reminded me that it might be time to redirect some of my attention outward again. I thank her for that.

Bishop Mariann, if you’re reading this: having Trump and his pathetic lackeys demand an apology and your deportation is a badge of honor. Thank you for using your goyim privilege for good. Love, The Liberal Jew.