Francesca Albanese: "Do Not Trust the American Jewish Committee's View on Antisemitism, Listen to the 'Irish Scholars' Instead!"
Our favorite UN antisemite really cannot help herself!
These days, Ireland has shown itself to be the most antisemitic country in Europe. Unfortunately the Irish have also shown complete ignorance of what antisemitism means, much less how to stop it. The way they express it today is through collective virtue signaling towards Palestinians, a people they show zero understanding of as evidenced by their const…