AI professor shredding a history book

The Israel-Hamas War serves several important purposes to a western audience. They are as follows:

Creating a giant market for items like kaffiyehs and flags that have “made in Palestine” labels on them, but were most likely made by Uyghur slaves in China.

Expanding the podcast audiences of terror apologists.

Providing virtue signaling opportunities for elites in dying professions, like the history professoriate.

We have a wonderful example of the latter from this week’s NYTimes, which in general has provided endless takedown opportunities for their pathetic reporting on this war. This particular article combines two topics that I actually understand well: ignorance of Israel and higher education.

Original text in italics, my responses in bold: