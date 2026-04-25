Monument to the Ghetto Heroes, Warsaw, Poland

I have written on Mehdi Hasan’s antisemitic publication before, when he inappropriately brought up the Bibas family in the service of his vile agenda. I didn’t plan to do so again, simply because I do not wish to give this pathetic grifter more clicks or likes. But since this one involves my own family, I feel I must address it:

Here we have Simone Zimmerman, who starred in a pathetic anti-Israel film that I have already reviewed so you don’t have to watch it, and Molly Crabapple, author of the book Here Where We Live Is Our Country: The Story of the Jewish Bund. I will not claim to have read the book (because I haven’t), however based on what I have read on it (i.e the Amazon preview and the blurb from Naomi Klein declaring its magnificence), I think its overall thesis is that the good Jews don’t need to be Zionists because the Bundists weren’t.

I’ve actually spent a fair amount of time since my college days thinking about the Bundists. First, I had a professor who was born in the Warsaw Ghetto and whose father, a leader in that movement, was killed in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. When I visited Poland in 2022 on my own, I found a glistening statue in his name in Warsaw. Second, I am the great-grandaughter of a Yiddish-speaking Russian socialist who immigrated to the United States in the early 1900s. He wasn’t a Bundist per se (nor was he anti-Zionist), but he was in the same general demographic category. That history is absolutely worth exploring and discussing, but it must be done in the proper historical context.

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The Bund's early 20th century anti-Zionism was, in fact, an act of resistance—against the Nazis and other Nazi-like entities, not against other Jews. Their anti-Zionism was rooted in the idea that they had every right to live in Eastern Europe and to preserve Yiddish culture and language, as their families had for hundreds of years. It was a nice idea—but after their near-entire annihilation during the Holocaust, it was shown as thoroughly ineffective. During the Labor Bund’s heyday, Poland had the world’s second-largest Jewish population (NYC was #1) at over 3 million. Nearly eighty years after the founding of the Jewish state, there are only a couple of thousand left there. Poland represents what was lost. Israel represents what was gained.

The Labor Bundists and their families experienced the genuine hardships of shtetl life—pogroms, poverty, bitter cold winters. Their leaders, not unlike the Zionist leaders of pre-state and the newly born state of Israel, were also incredibly self-sacrificing. They did not join this movement for fame or for riches. For my socialist great-grandfather, it was simple: he was a Jew who came of age under the shadow of the Russian Empire. Back then, you were either for the czar, or you weren’t. He wasn’t—and he made the choice to emigrate from that cursed territory three decades before the Nazis came to power. Fast forward a generation later to the Bundists who put themselves on the front lines to fight a heavily armed invading power they knew they probably would not win against. Maybe if they had better weapons…but I digress.

Equating my socialist ancestors to Zohran Mamdani and his supporters is not only wrong, it’s offensive. Zohran may self-identify as a socialist, but all of his actions indicate that he’s just a rich kid who supports violence against Jews. I think I can speak for my own grandparents when I say that they would not have supported him. They may have supported Bernie Sanders at the time I did, but that was now nearly a decade ago, and too much has changed. My ancestors were not stupid. They knew an enemy when they saw one. If they didn’t, I wouldn’t be typing these words in English right now from my couch in the United States.

Here’s a question germane to this topic that Mehdi and his Jewish guests will not address, but I will: why is it that on October 7th, Hamas deliberately attacked the inhabitants of the kibbutzim, communities the embodied perhaps the only successful expression of socialism of our modern era? Why not go after the settlers or the Bibi enthusiasts instead? According to these Zeteo grifters, socialism and “progressive” principles serve as shields against Jew-hate. Too bad it didn’t actually work in practice among the Jewish communities that prided their entire existence on those concepts, whether in 1939 or in 2023.

At Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities on the Gaza envelope massacred on that Black Sabbath, one of the Israeli first responders assigned to deal with the bodies after perused the community bulletin board as he waded through the wreckage. On it was a flyer that read, “join us in Jerusalem to protest Netanyahu and the government’s illegal occupation of the West Bank.” The planned date of that event? October 7th, 2023, 6pm.

I think it goes without saying that they didn’t make it there.