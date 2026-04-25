The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
1d

Well done. Your grandparents were not stupid at all. This fake bundist stuff by Israel annihilationists is a meager excuse for annihilationism. On October 7 as you point out, all isrselis (not just Jews) that Hamas and fellow travelers found were murdered. In tne left wing kibbutzim and the more right wing Mizrachi towns like Sderot or Ofakim. It didn’t matter. These homes were all ‘settlers’ to Hamas and its Western apologists.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1d

Memo to Naomi Klein, Simone Zimmermann and the other “As a Jew” Jews: No, my maternal grandparents, who were Nazi refugees, would NOT have supported someone whose hatred of us is visceral. Ditto my paternal grandparents, who fled the pogroms in Eastern Europe.

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