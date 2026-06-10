The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
1d

Banning Sharia Law is likely unconstitutional. However, to the extent that opposition to Sharia Law becomes a surrogate issue for opposing Radical Islam, I guess I'll have to support it. I'm not right wing like the Republicans in the Caucus. I'm pro-choice and pro reasonable gun control.

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1 reply by Jill
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1d

J Street and its growing course of sycophants in Congress are a more genteel version of JVP, in my view.

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