For those who wonder when I will stop dragging J Street, the answer is “when they stop with the nonsense.” Since they appear nowhere near meeting that metric, here’s the latest: J Street apparently feels entitled to praise for their “support” of the following statement by various Democrats of U.S. Congress:

How dare they object to the protection of puppies! Monsters! Now allow me to state the obvious: any act or collective movement targeting U.S. citizens for freely practicing their religion in-country is wrong. I am going to go out on a limb and say that most Americans understand that the free exercise of religion—any religion—does not and can not involve puppy murder. If you’re going to choose something to virtue signal about on a given day, maybe do it for something with the capacity to change hearts and minds.

The puppies act was introduced by Randy Fine, who by all measures is a hateful tub of lard. When right-wing loons do stupid shit for the express purpose of attention-seeking and shock value, generally you have a few options for how to deal with them. They are as follows:

Choice A: Ignore it

Choice B: Complain about it

Choice C: Do something about it

This letter represents a scenario in which the signers should have selected Choice A, but they went with Choice B thinking they were engaging in Choice C.

I believe that one of the hallmarks of religious freedom as enshrined in the Constitution is that one should be able to practice their religion without another’s religious beliefs being forced on them. During my formative years, fundamentalist Christianity during the Dubya administration challenged this notion on the regular. When Republicans— which back then were basically considered the Jesus Party—gained control, they would often impose these principles in their policy choices for everything from stem cell research to reproductive rights. Democrats were constantly furious about it, and rightfully so. I would say that one of most recent incarnations of this problem came with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, because the decision allows the government to interfere with one’s right to terminate a pregnancy based on a religious (specifically Catholic) definition of what constitutes life.

I therefore find it interesting that today, we have a Democratic Party that appears open to defending a certain type of religious fundamentalism. Interestingly, they’re doing it through the lens of what they are opposed to, not what they’re for. I’m going to reproduce one of the paragraphs of this letter, but replace the parts that say “Sharia” with “Evangelical Christian” instead:

“Evangelical Christianity, like Judaism, is a system of personal religious guidance developed through centuries of religious scholarship. For American Evangelical Christians, it primarily governs matters of faith and ethics, such as prayer, charity, honesty, family responsibilities, and service to others, and does not supersede U.S. law. Religious Christian teachings emphasize that Christians should honor the laws of the country in which one resides.”

Why would any supposedly left-leaning person waste their time with this?

I have already written about how institutional statements in response to political events are stupid and add nothing substantive 99% of the time. But bear in mind that what I’m dissecting here isn’t a statement directly from J Street; it’s a statement J Street “supported” (to what extent or how they define this “support,” I have no idea). So now, we have reached the point at which handsomely compensated leaders of major organizations are making statements about statements. Incredible and brave, truly.

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