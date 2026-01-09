There is no doubt in my mind that one of the chief goals of the current administration’s deployment of ICE is to drive a further wedge between the political right and left in the U.S. The timing of the ICE raids specifically in Minneapolis was deliberate, and we all know why. While I think all of us can agree that we don’t want to live next to violent undocumented offenders, we can say at same time that having a gestapo-esque agency act with such callous recklessness in communities that they are making no effort to understand or work with productively probably outweighs any of the positives that they might be bringing to this great nation of ours.

I cannot help but think that Ms. Good believed that her whiteness would protect her from this outcome. Frankly, she probably belongs in the Karen category—her role in the situation was non-compliance with law enforcement, which is basically the performative equivalent to demanding to speak to the manager. I also question the judgment of a mother to young kids who makes the conscious decision to spend her time obstructing law enforcement during normal business hours on a work day. But no matter what one might think about her decisions, the woman did not deserve to be shot in the face.

Here’s the real question: why is ICE allowed to use force in a way that virtually no other local police force is allowed to? To the best of my knowledge, no other law enforcement body including FBI agents who regularly arrest high-profile criminals get to cover their faces while on the job “to avoid doxing.” The Minneapolis police officers who showed up to the scene here didn’t have their faces covered. I live in a city that, like Minneapolis, has a highly maligned police force and I’ve never seen any officer out on the public streets with their faces covered, including during the pandemic.

Which brings me to the pro-Hamas demonstrations that I have spent the better part of the last two years railing on about. I’ll just use the ones in NYC as the template—do you know how many times during these livestreamed protests I saw people try to obstruct the NYPD during chants of “death to America” and “long live the intifada”? Up to that point I never thought I would ever say this about the NYPD, but there were absolutely situations in those scenarios where I thought more force probably should have been used with demonstrators disobeying police orders. Generally, the police would start by trying to negotiate and then put them under arrest in zip ties after they refused to comply with orders broadcasted to them a minimum of a dozen times. I don’t think I ever saw any demonstrator so much as pepper sprayed (certainly none had lethal force used against them). When I was living there, the Occupy Wall Street protesters got pepper sprayed for doing far less. Clearly during the last decade, the NYPD changed their ways significantly in their use of force.

Predictably, the juvenile and unproductive hysterics from the politicians began immediately. The mayor of Minneapolis responded by telling ICE to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” Governor Walz actually threatened to deploy the Minnesota National Guard as a show of strength against ICE, a proposal that might indicate that he suffers from dementia. Then again I guess that by now we should just expect such posturing from these types of politicians, completely feckless and ineffectual. Here is a statement on the matter that I believe shows actual leadership in this situation, from the Superintendent of the Chicago PD:

Officer Snelling’s statement is a good one because it harkens back to the old adage: you are the only person you can control. He does not point the finger of blame at either party for the Minneapolis shooting. He is simply advising the residents of his jurisdiction about what constitutes risky behaviors around police. Yes, ICE needs to be reined in, there is no doubt about that. At the same time, the general public needs a refresher course on how to deal with law enforcement. It appears that ordinary U.S. citizens (so not the immigrants that ICE is targeting) believe they have all kinds of rights that they don’t actually have, and are ignorant to the ones they do. I actually have witnessed people in my city approach law enforcement sitting in their cars and demanding to see warrants—yes, they actually believe that they have the right to demand that an officer produce a warrant for them as bystanders on the street. I’m fairly sure that if the cops put these same individuals under arrest for something, they would probably give up their right to remain silent and blab on and on in the police interrogation room without an attorney present. Just a theory.

Shortly after the incident, the Minneapolis police department showed up to the scene. Let me state clearly: this was a crime scene that ICE created, not the local police department. The local police had to deal with the aftermath as part of their job. Frankly, they came off as gentle lambs compared to the ICE officers whom the same bystanders witnessed kill someone just a few minutes before. So why harass and throw snowballs at them? They’re literally there to clean up the mess that ICE made and are probably just as pissed as everyone else about it:

I return to my plea for better precision in our language. Contrary to what our over-Botoxed canine-killer DHS Secretary has stated, the victim of the shooting was not a “terrorist,” nor was her act “domestic terrorism.” She was at best an activist and at worst a Karen. And while both types might be extremely annoying and entertaining subjects for memes, they don’t deserve to be killed for it.

