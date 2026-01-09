The Liberal Jew

1d

I apologize for being a nag, but claiming a plea for better precision in language while comparing ICE to the Gestapo seems contradictory (and silly).

As I'm sure you know, the Gestapo was a secret police force that murdered almost every Jew it could get its hands on. They also enjoyed beatings, torture, rape and theft.

ICE might be reckless and trigger happy, but comparing them to the Gestapo only throws more fuel on our social fires and also trivializes the Holocaust at a time of escalating Jew hate.

Nazi analogies are lame and trite and should be used sparingly, if at all.

No Jew, liberal or otherwise, should be making Gestapo comparisons, esp not until there's a much higher body count than 1.

Cheers

21h

The whole masks issue infuriates me. ICE agents shouldn’t be allowed to wear them. Neither should the hate-Israel protesters.

