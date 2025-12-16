Very few people possess the bravery of Ahmed al-Ahmed. Let’s be honest: most of us would have run away from that scene, not towards the shooters like he did. How the hell did he manage to wrestle the firearm away from the crazed gunman and live to tell about it?

I want to state in no uncertain terms that Ahmed deserves the world for what he did. As of this writing, an Australian Jewish organization launched a GoFundMe for him and his family that has already raised nearly $2 million. He deserves all of it and more.

Here is the issue I wish to address: in the days following the attack, I saw far more talk about Ahmed than about the shooters or the victims. I also heard the following stated repeatedly: “maybe the fact that he’s Muslim will mitigate the Islamophobia that might follow an incident like this.” Really? That’s your main concern here? How about the fact that this was one of the worst mass shootings in your country’s history?

It made me think: what exactly is the purpose of hyper-focusing on the ethnicity of the savior of this situation? While the heroic actions of Ahmed no doubt saved many Jewish lives, they did not come with any religious or ethnic motivations. It didn’t matter who the gunmen or the targets were—he simply saw violence and sprung into action to stop it.

Here are some choice quotes I came across that accompanied talk about this incident (I’m paraphrasing):

“I’m sorry this happened, but honestly, I feel worse for the Palestinians.”

“Events like this one are foreseeable as blowback from Israel’s campaign against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“We can expect to see violence like this in the future if there’s no Palestinian state.”

There’s a very simple response to this idiocy: what do civilians celebrating Chanukah on a beach in Australia have to do with Palestinians or Gaza?

The IDF’s actions in Gaza weren’t motivated by religious fundamentalism; Hamas’s crimes on October 7th were. There is no Israeli campaign to wipe out Palestinians; Hamas’s charter states that as an explicit goal against their adversaries. Why need I even state these facts in an article about hate crimes against Jews in Australia? One of the reasons is because there are enough high-profile As a Jews out there performing the apologetics that promote these vile mental gymnastics from the general public.

I realized something while listening to these twats pontificate about the connection between this hate crime in Australia and the mythical ‘Gaza’ of their delusions. Ahmed serves a multi-purpose role to those who tacitly defend the motivations behind the shooting: to distract from the motivations of the perpetrators, to minimize the humanity of the victims, and to avoid dealing with their own complicity in this crime.

Very few people feel comfortable addressing the issues of race and ethnicity as they relate to crime in western countries, so much so that many just try to sidestep the issue all-together (“this doesn’t mean that all Muslim people are bad!” Thanks, Captain Obvious). I find this somewhat ironic considering that the western left has spent the better part of the last decade railing against the concept of color-blindness and emphasizing the need to “check our privilege” based on what color we are. Well, I agree—we should talk about it. Ethnicity matters in this situation for the following reasons:

The targets were Jewish and the crime was motivated by hate towards Jews.

The perpetrators were Islamists with access to firearms who took “globalizing the intifada” to its conclusion.

You know what I find personally sad about this situation? That I wasn’t surprised when I heard about it. It isn’t the first such tragedy with Jews as the targets and it won’t be the last. I’ll be surprised when a Jewish person storms a mosque in a western country to kill the worshippers with a semiautomatic weapon. I won’t continue to be shocked when Islamists (or those influenced by Islamist ideology) do it to Jews.

If ordinary people won’t address the metastasizing strain of Islamism that no western leader appears competent to address effectively, well, what else is there for me to say about it?

I’ll end with images of two heroes from that terrible day who aren’t getting enough media attention. Here are Boris and Sofia Gurman, ages 69 and 61, who attempted to stop the gunmen before they got to the beach. They paid for it with their lives.

Baruch dayan ha’emet

