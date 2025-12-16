The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

April
15h

Absolutely. If an Israeli had disarmed the attacker the pundits would say he should have been shot. Why is everyone so hell bent on making excuses for radical Islamists while ignoring antisemitic violence or saying it’s not that bad or it’s not because they were Jews ?

Gordzilla
12h

I find the whole, they did this because "Israel's war" talk enraging. THEY have been trying to destroy Israel and murder all the Jews since modern Israel was founded, and even before that.

But this is a pattern with progressives and leftists. It's the same mindset that says the evils of "the system", or white supremacy and systemic racism, or poverty is what causes someone to choose a life of crime, thus turning them into the helpless victim instead of the responsible moral agent.

It's the same reasoning with the Palestinians. If the Jews would just stop being so terrible, or thinking they have any right to live in their ancestral homeland where they were given territory by the United Nations, or whatever the accusation/conspiracy of the week is, then the Palestinians wouldn't have to keep committing these terrible acts of mass murder.

It's the moral reasoning of children: "She made me do it!" Come to think of it, that may explain the general behavior of so many progressives.

