This week, we watched as the Democratic arm of the U.S. Senate came together to vote “yes” on the following bill backed by Senator Sanders, a politician I once supported and admired:

S.J.Res.138 – To prohibit the $151.8 million sale of 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose 1,000-pound “dumb” gravity bombs and related logistics and technical support services. S.J.Res.32 – To prohibit the $295 million sale of D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers; spare and repair parts; corrosion protection; publications and technical documentation; pre-delivery inspections; U.S. Government and contractor support; technical and logistics support services; storage; and other related elements of logistics and program support. “U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars in support of the racist, extremist Netanyahu government. Enough is enough,” Sanders said. “The United States must use the leverage we have — tens of billions in arms and military aid — to demand that Israel ends these atrocities.”

The bill didn’t pass despite 40 Democratic Senators voting for it. As usual, the Sanders arm of the party failed to advance legislation (aka their actual job) because that appears to be their main role nowadays—moralizing over action.

Even so, this vote signaled something jarring: supporting Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, is now firmly a partisan issue. If you want to be among the cool kids of the Democratic Party, you must get on the bandwagon of bashing it, which now includes advocating for reducing or eliminating the military aid that Israel has historically relied on to defend itself.

To be clear: there may be a good argument to be made for phasing out or limiting U.S. aid to Israel. This is 2026, not 1973. Israel is in a different economic place—a better one, really—than it’s ever been since its founding. But this vote was not that. Sanders and his backers are not making that argument in good faith. This act was just an indictment of Israel—that’s it.

These actions on the part of Sanders and his colleagues may seem like a modern take on this issue, but it isn’t. It’s all motivated by an old idea rooted in an old conspiracy theory. In the 1930s, the line was that Jews controlled the levers of power and made Germany lose World War I. In 2026, it’s that Israel controls the levers of power in the United States. That is what today’s Democratic Party is leaning into right now.

This is all because of Netanyahu! I happen to believe that Netanyahu is one of the worst leaders of all of Jewish history and I would be thrilled to see him step down. But are we actually supposed to believe a new PM will magically solve Israel’s international image problem and make the western left like Jews again?

As for my own Senators: I’ve written already about that WASP twat Van Hollen who apparently believes that we should all be so lucky to have his brand of goyim privilege injected into our collective consciousness. Here is what my other Senator posted on why she voted:

I’m not going to spend my time and energy picking apart this nonsense (i.e. pointing out that this bill had nothing to do with Trump’s war in Iran but rather our ally’s ability to fight Iranian proxies that pose a direct threat to them).

For anyone like me who is firmly pro-Israel, all of it brings up a major question:

Where do I go from here?

Let me state the following in no uncertain terms: I cannot and will not continue to support political candidates who think like this, who speak like this. Who treat Jews’ historic loyalty to the Democrats in the form of votes, money, and support as something to be either taken for granted or outright rejected. Who would rather point the finger of blame at Israel than to the enemies of the U.S. trying to destroy it. Who think that they are taking a “moral” stance by treating the survival of Jews—er, sorry, I mean “Zionists”—as conditional.

This doesn’t mean I will switch to the other team—that end of the aisle has its own problems with antisemitism. Beyond that, they don’t align with my values. It just leaves me personally adrift without a clear landing spot. I would be lying if I said that this rejection didn’t depress me.

I’ve done what I can to lend my support during these difficult last few years for us. I’ve tried to write, to inform, to educate. I traveled to Israel to volunteer during a war. I’ve made connections with new friends and thinkers whom I never would have met otherwise had the chain of events of the last two-and-a-half years not occurred.

But sometimes the project feels futile. I have a relatively small audience, and much of the time it just feels like I’m yelling into an echo chamber. I’m not changing hearts and minds or providing valuable information to those who really need it—I’m just talking to the folks who probably already agreed with me before they stumbled upon my work. Often I question the value I’m producing.

Being a Zionist nowadays can feel lonely and isolating—indeed, those feelings were the impetus behind the launch of this publication. But as a friend of mine Paige Wolf reminded me recently: we’re not doing it for them. We are doing it for us. And the millions who think we are wrong can just fuck right off—because we are simply correct.

I’m going to hang on to that idea when the moments of despair at this current state of affairs attempt to overtake me. I’m a proud liberal Zionist and always will be. And that knowledge is enough to keep me going indefinitely, no matter what any feckless congressperson says.

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