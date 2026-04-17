The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Elly Klein: Your Dating Bestie's avatar
Elly Klein: Your Dating Bestie
12h

Please don’t quit. I found this post really valuable. Thanks for writing it. 💙

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1 reply by Jill
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Minerva
10h

Jill- so many thoughts. I understand your despair here. I understand the feeling of homelessness. I read your column regularly. I consider myself "liberal" although I have always registered independent, and I have almost always more closely aligned with the Democrats. But I feel equally as depressed about all of this. The futility is the part that I really struggle with. I follow so many great writers and thinkers on Substack, but I am worried about all the people who are not getting wider exposure. Like you, I'm in academia and there are reasons I don't write and publish on this topic, although I am starting to feel like that's a cop out. The language and value coding in most of the articles in the Chronicle of Higher Ed have been infuriating me as much as the New York Times. I honestly don't know what the answer is. I feel like I'm walking around in an alternate universe half the time. Like I just literally cannot believe what people are saying and writing and believing - it defies logic.

But I say keep writing. It helps the rest of us feel less alone and maybe one of us will have a revelation.

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