In the latest grotesque “reporting” from our newspaper of record, we have an example of modern “education” that makes me fall to my knees in gratitude for not having children whose education in the public schools I would be required to oversee. As an educator and a higher education practitioner by trade, however, I do feel strongly about the output of the said system and view it as my responsibility to comment when I see them engaging in malpractice.

The article opens in Mr. Manjot Khehra’s history class at the all-girls Urban Assembly School for Leadership and Empowerment in Brooklyn. The NYT reporter happens upon Mr. Khehra’s lesson about slavery at George Washington’s Virginia plantation when the issue of Islamic “resistance” comes up. So “resistance” from Muslims didn’t just start in Gaza; it actually dates back to before the dawn of the Republic!

Then, their teacher turned to a more obscure duo who were held by Washington at Mount Vernon — but have rarely appeared in American textbooks: a mother and daughter known as “the Fatimas.” It ignited a discussion about the widespread capture of Muslims from West Africa during the trans-Atlantic slave trade — and how their faith shaped their enslavement. “How did Islam allow them to resist?” the teacher, Manjot Khehra, at the Urban Assembly School for Leadership and Empowerment, asked one recent afternoon during Ramadan. “They were praying,” one student replied. “But they had to keep it a secret,” another chimed in.

Would you want your kid to be a student in Mr. Khehra’s classroom? Serious answers only, please. Here’s my burning question: what the hell does any of the above have to do with Jews? Well, the NYT tells us:

The United States has witnessed a surge in antisemitic episodes in recent years. More than half of all reported hate crimes in New York City in 2025 were against Jewish people. And the ascension of Mayor Zohran Mamdani as the country’s most prominent Muslim elected official has cast a spotlight on longstanding and growing Islamophobia.

The “and” that begins the final sentence of the quotation above should have been a “but.”

Here is a basic comparison between “antisemitic episodes” and “growing Islamophobia” that this writer suggests are running parallel to each other:

Total hate crime incidents in the United States from March 2024 - March 2026. Source: FBI Hate Crime Statistics

Anti-Jewish hate crime incidents > anti-Muslim ones, by a huge margin. If we’re just to go by anecdotal evidence, I don’t see Muslims in my part of the world having to hire private security to protect their mosques, schools, or holiday markets from Jewish extremists. But that’s just my own observation.

Mr. Khehra’s class is part of a project that emerged as districts grappled with high-profile episodes of antisemitism while the war in Gaza raged. Some families worried that too many children were learning about history from TikTok and social media feeds than from behind their school desks. For millions of students, Jews and Muslims will never become a focal point of classroom discussions beyond World War II and basic Venn diagrams comparing the three major world religions.

How many Jewish students do you reckon are enrolled in the classroom profiled above? I’m going to go with zero. So, it’s not story about Jewish AND Muslim students; it’s a profile on a Muslim teacher and his students. The city in which the school is located contains lots of Jews, yes, but for purposes of this story, the Jews are notably absent. Anyone want to guess why that is?

Since this article has to have some Jews thrown in to justify its headline, we then abruptly transition to Mr. William Bochbot’s classroom in a different Brooklyn neighborhood. There, he’s teaching about a Jewish woman who did something during a world war while other students in NYC learn that Jewish poet Emma Lazarus wrote the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, as if these are revolutionary concepts never taught in a classroom ever before.

Most of the students were not Jewish. They analyzed Ms. Schneiderman’s legacy as a Polish Jewish immigrant in small groups — and assessed the consequences of World War I for women on the American home front. “It allowed women to contribute,” one student said. “But at what cost?” “What’s the point of giving them opportunities if they’re not treated the same as men?” another interjected. As fourth period wound down, their teacher, William Bochbot, shouted, “Wrap it up! Wrap it up!” He had to wait about four seconds for students to stop talking about the lesson. After class, he said that many had appeared to engage in a way they had not when history was “taught in such a narrow-minded way.”

Call me old-fashioned, but my definition of liberal education is teaching the facts and providing the literary resources to have students arrive to their own conclusions, not interjecting my own revisionist version of what a particular minority should have been thinking or doing during a particular historical period (I have a Substack for that!). Are we actually supposed to believe that educators like Bochbot and Khehra are teaching in a more “open-minded” way and inclusive way? Well, maybe inclusive to everyone but the Jews, whom I don’t see included in this article except as passing figures who sometimes did stuff during world wars.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go OD on my birth control. Until next time!

Thanks for reading! I keep most of my content free during our current war against lies and misinformation. If you liked what you read and wish to support my work, please consider a paid subscription or a one-time donation. Links below.

Make a one-time donation