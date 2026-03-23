The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Jeff G's avatar
Jeff G
1d

Isn’t it weird how they don’t mention the Barbary pirates? I wonder why not… 🤔

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1 reply by Jill
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
1d

That the New York Times can continue to peddle the utter ludicrosity that "Islamophobia" is an actual thing, much less a problem, is Pravda-quality. I can't imagine having kids being exposed to this either. I've already seen the effects on some of my friends' kids.

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