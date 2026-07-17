Photo by Reiseuhu on Unsplash

I have a story about an incident that occurred during my last trip to Israel in June 2025. It’s really difficult for me emotionally, but given the bravery of certain U.S. officials who endured similar hardships during their recent Middle Eastern desert visits, I feel it’s time to share it.

For part of my trip, I stayed with a friend of mine and his family at their home in Rishon LeZion. In English, this translates to “First to Zion,” thus implying that the colonial Zionists lived there first. Jewish supremacy at its finest.

On Shabbat, we decided to go to the beach to swim in the sea that Israel occupies. The beach was very crowded with settlers (most of them former IDF soldiers). Initially it was difficult to find an empty patch of sand to set up, but once we did, we put up a Neso tent. Fun fact: due to the unusually harsh winds that the IDF sends to the area, Israelis don’t use regular umbrellas, preferring sand-weighted sun tents like this one:

An instrument of oppression.

Despite these indignities, I would say overall the beach experience was fine. The water was warm, ice cream and drinking water were readily available, and we didn’t encounter any IDF-trained killer dolphins. The danger occurred in the parking lot when we attempted to leave, and I am no doubt traumatized for life because of it.

First, there were only two exits from the parking lot, both requiring an exit ticket to be purchased beforehand. After following all of the stated procedures, the exit gate didn’t work when we inserted the prepaid ticket. The gate literally would not open to allow us out, which became biblical. We tried everything—calling for help, dialing for assistance, and even hitting the callbox in an attempt to reset it. Nothing worked. This resulted in a major traffic jam in all directions and made it impossible for any exiting car, including ours, to leave the parking lot. We were detained for over an hour due to the utter incompetence of Israeli parking authorities.

The honking and the yelling were clear human rights violations that I will never forget. Thank God I wasn’t the one driving—that would have put me in a very dangerous situation that might have required the intervention of the U.S. embassy. Since I was accompanied by an ex-IDF soldier and his family, I was fine. But what if I was by myself? Most likely, I would not have survived.

[satire ends here]

Say what you want about American guns, violence, and crime—the reality is that the majority of the U.S. public has no direct experience with severe physical violence aside from what they’ve seen on a screen. This fact alone makes us among the most privileged class of people in human history.

So one would think that given our lives of relative safety, we would cherish it. We would fall to our knees and in gratitude that we are blessed not to live in perpetual fear of war, getting attacked by packs of wild boars, or having to hunt for our own food.