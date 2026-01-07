I never thought I would have so much in common with the Venezuelans currently out celebrating on U.S. streets, but life is full of surprises. Let’s go to Exhibit A:

First, I would like to give a shoutout to Officer Timothy Beaudette, the cop holding the megaphone. It appears that these public protests are his official NYPD assignment (“we’ll definitely see you at the next one!” LOL). For the last two years and change, he has been assigned to every single pro-Hamas protest in Manhattan, where he has conducted himself with the utmost professionalism while dealing with kaffiyeh-clad loons. Tellingly, it’s the same group of people who for two years have been shouting in favor of Hamas now at the demonstrations expressing solidarity with Maduro.

I’m not here to make an argument about what Maduro’s capture was really about (does the Venezuelan Republic of the Koch Brothers sound good to you?). Rather, I wish to point out the striking similarities between what I have personally seen and heard as a Jewish American since October 7th and what the Venezuelans here in my country are currently experiencing and expressing about their own homeland. As someone who has spent a good amount of time in the Latin American NGO space, here’s something I know: for any foreign intervention to work, you must listen to the wants and needs of ordinary people on the ground. If 99% of Venezuelans are expressing happiness at having Maduro removed and incarcerated, that tells you something.

I have to hand it to the Venezuelan counter protesters here: they are not afraid to speak up and make their voices heard. I can’t speak for all Jews of course, but my general impulse was to avoid the in-person demonstrations entirely and to save my words for the Internet. And never in a million years would I ever confront one of these pro-Hamas idiots at an actual protest. These Venezuelans aren’t afraid to cuss them out in Spanish to their faces—good on them.

Today I came across one of those “an hour of my life I won’t get back but will watch anyway for the drama” debates on YouTube discussing the future of post-Maduro Venezuela. One of the participants was some douchebag who proudly described himself as an “America-first isolationist” (I think he works for some kind of DC think tank), the other a Venezuelan-born political commentator lady. Here was one of their exchanges (I’m paraphrasing):

Douchebag guy: Intervention from the U.S. never works, ever. The last successful foreign intervention the U.S. did was World War II. Venezuelan lady: People like you have all kinds of things to say about the U.S. exploiting my native country’s natural resources but nothing to say about the Iranians or the Cubans doing the same, as they have for years. Have you talked to any Venezuelans living in Venezuela about how they feel about U.S. intervention in this situation? Because I have. Douchebag guy: Well I’m glad you’ve talked to people, but that isn’t a scientific way of determining policy. Your pro-U.S. stance is something that a lot of Latin Americans in the diaspora share, so why should we trust you?

I’m just going to guess that this guy’s highly “scientific” method of policy analysis is scrolling his X feed. The extent to which we have elevated ignoramuses who actually define their ignorance as an asset and not a limitation to the status of “serious thought leader” is troubling to say the least.

Now that we are entering the territory of human rights violations that don’t involve Jews, let’s remind ourselves to be mindful about our use of terms. As I’ve stated ad nauseum, words have definitions. Regardless of what you think about Maduro’s capture and whether or not the U.S. armed forces had the authority to do it in the manner that they did, he was not “kidnapped.” I cannot help but notice how much the modern activist class has grossly appropriated the term “kidnapped” since October 7th. Kidnapping is a serious human rights violation (same with “genocide”). If every prisoner apprehended by law enforcement is now “kidnapped,” then the term has lost all meaning.

My fear is that our precision of language may be so far gone that we have officially lost all ability to speak about serious matters affecting any and all minorities. Our Venezuelan neighbors are just now being added to the growing list.

