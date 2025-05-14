WARNING: Dave Smith and Tucker Carlson Discussing History Will Make You Lose IQ Points
Pair of doofuses share the common trait of endless stupidity
The only thing more annoying than Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith speaking individually is them speaking together. This week, the latter happened on Carlson’s podcast show.
Each of these guys already got his own takedown from yours truly. But to recap: Dave Smith has gone through life believing himself smarter than everyone else in every room while never h…