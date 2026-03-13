The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
1d

I guess this J street person does not believe the slogan ‘if they tell you they are going to kill you, believe them’ regarding Iran and Israel.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
1d

Well said! There was peace in the region on 10/6/23. That changed when Iran green lit the Hamas/Hezbollah/Houthi attack on Israel. The Iranian government horribly miscalculated when they pulled this stunt. They bet that they and their proxies could knock out Israel and that the U.S. would not stand with its ally. They were wrong. Wars always end ugly. That’s what is happening now.

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