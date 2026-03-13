Since the start of the most recent war in Iran, the media coverage has focused obsessively on the perceived popularity of the war itself. The prevailing narrative is that the war is “popular” with Israelis but “unpopular” among Americans and the rest of the world. The natural conclusion that your average NYT reader would then draw while sipping on their morning latte is that Israel started it because it wants the war, and the United States just went along with it despite not wanting it.

The truth is that no one wants war. No one other than a psychopath (i.e. Hamas) likes war. There is a difference between wanting war and viewing it as a necessary evil to confront your enemy. The fact that you personally don’t want it doesn’t make you special or morally superior to anyone else—it just makes me question how much skin you have in the game. Are you against war because you or your offspring are being commanded to fight, or do you perhaps just feel uncomfortable when having to defend your positions at a cocktail party in the wealthy DC suburbs? One of these scenarios carries more emotional weight than the other, though I acknowledge as someone who fits more into the latte-liberal category than the military-participating one that it doesn’t always feel that way.

I know I’ve been ragging (a lot) on the folks of J Street lately. The truth is that I don’t really mean to target them so much as they’re giving me too much material to work with. It’s an organization I once totally aligned myself with—but not anymore. I don’t hate them; I just am aghast at their inability to look at themselves in the mirror and call out their (well, our) end of the aisle on their bullshit. Anyway, here is their latest on the Iran War in their recent article titled “Pro-Israel and Against This War”:

And this war also pushes another long-term goal further out of reach: The vision of a more stable Middle East in which Israel is integrated into the region and living at peace with its neighbors – what we at J Street call the 23-state solution. In the aftermath of the agreement on the 20-point plan for Gaza, there is a pathway that can ultimately move Israel towards greater and eventually total regional integration. Because of the decision of the US and Israel to go to war with Iran, that vision is now farther away. Gulf states are furious – certainly with Iran for attacking them, but also with the United States and Israel for launching a war that has placed them directly in the line of fire without ever seriously consulting them. Instead of seeing Israel as a partner in economic development, technology sharing and regional integration, many now see a country exporting instability across the region in pursuit of a level of security that will ultimately be unattainable and come at a great cost to its neighbors. That is not a strong foundation for long-term peace. Most of my Israeli friends support this war. I understand why they do. But I do not. I believe it is bad for American interests and bad for Israel’s interests.

I used to think that Israel was too militarized for its own good. After getting caught up in an active war there, my views on that changed. There is no peace in the Middle East without a heavily armed Israel, though I pray that isn’t the case forever. But there’s one thing that will be true forevermore: any Jewish person expressing opposition to a military action involving the United States or Israel thinking that it will make the anti-Zionist lunatic class accept them is a fool.

To express one’s disapproval for a war while not actually living in a war zone is a luxury and a privilege. If the majority of the folks living in the war zone (in this case, the Israelis and the Iranians) express that they support it, that may be the only statistic that actually matters in terms of the war’s approval rating. Every American like me right now needs to acknowledge how fortunate we are to be pontificating about a war instead of actively experiencing one.

“But they could drop bombs on us too one day!” Yes, and what would be your response if and when that day comes? “But Iran was never actually a direct threat to the USA anyway.” Then why are you simultaneously afraid of their missiles? “But the majority of Americans supported Iraq at first, and look what happened there!” And how many of those Americans were living in the region, and how many were forced to go and fight? For those of us ensconced in non-military families, it was out of sight, out of mind. Here’s a prediction: the same 70% who supported the Iraq war are now against the Iran war, so—wait for it—they may be wrong both times. Brings me back to an old joke during the Dubya administration: “when he decided which country to invade, the dumbass was only off by one letter.”

Whether or not a war is “popular” is not a story. It’s not news, because it’s almost never true for anyone. “But the Orange Man went to war without Congress voting for it—can he actually do that?” Yeah, he just did it. The only question that matters: is the war achieving its intended goals?

It’s too early to know. But since I do know that we have a personality-disordered primate with the attention span the size of a mosquito as Commander in Chief and a wife-beating douchebag running the war department, I doubt it. Though I am absolutely open to being proven wrong.

So prove me wrong. Free Iran.

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