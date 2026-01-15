Given the moment we’re in, I’ll just start with this: anyone who took to the streets to yell about the oppression of Palestinians but stays silent now about the Iranians’ fight for liberation is an antisemite. Period.

For years now, our public discourse has been flooded with statements about Jews nonstop daily. Not all of it is necessarily bad, but the overemphasis has mostly deleterious effects. It’s talk show hosts who spend every minute of their air time covering Israel and nothing else, to activists who link every social injustice in the world with “the Zionists,” to politicians making performative statements every time another act of antisemitism occurs. I want to live in a country where my religion is not my #1 identifier. I want to watch the news and hear about more important global events having nothing to do with my people at all. I do not want to vote for candidates solely based on their attitudes towards Jews and Israel. We’re supposed to be a free country with no established religion, and that’s how I wish to live my own life.

The Media. So why are the Jews talked about so much every day over the airwaves when there’s so much more out there to report on? Well, you know the saying—no Jews, no news. The audience then leaves with the following takeaways:

Jews are being broadcasted about constantly, so they must control the media. But it’s not usually Jews who are flooding the airwaves with this type of “news”; it’s mostly non-Jews (like Piers Morgan or the Qataris) who are doing that and cashing in on it.

Israel is the main player and decider in the Middle East, rather than a singular actor within a larger geopolitical reality.

Rich Jews control all decision making in U.S. Congress. All actions taken by the U.S. military are/were based on what Israel commanded them to do.

Politics. I’ve expressed this previously, but I’ll say it again: there is more than enough evidence to suggest that Zohran Mamdani, the current mayor of NYC, is an antisemite. All you have to do is look as his statements and actions before he ran for mayor—that’s what really matters, because true character is what one does when they aren’t being watched very closely. It’s been two weeks since he’s taken office, and already we have been treated to all of the following from him:

Good thing it was only a swastika and not “free Palestine” in graffiti. Phew.

Whose actions specifically is he referring to as having “no place in our city”?

Fun fact: the current mayor of Jackson, Mississippi is a better ally to the Jews than the mayor of NYC.

“But Jill, he’s condemning antisemitism now! Isn’t that what you Jews want?!” No, because it’s all fake, and he thinks that we are all too stupid to see through his bullshit. Well, Jews are smart (a potentially harmful stereotype, I know).

In addition to his decision to spend his first day in office revoking his predecessor’s executive order on the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which in itself was an act of antisemitism, Zohran’s patterns in his constant invoking of the Jews show something darker. When he makes statements about how “terrorism will not be tolerated,” he never specifies which “terrorists” he’s referring to. Yet in previous statements, he has refused to speak against intifadas, he said that he believes the IDF to be a terror organization and that he would gladly arrest Netanyahu when he visits (though I would respect Zohran more if he actually tried the latter).

He has either stated explicitly or strongly insinuated that he believes Israel and Israelis to be terrorists. So, when attacks happen at synagogues involving kaffiyeh-clad losers chanting in support of terror organizations, the average NYT reader automatically assumes that he’s referring to Hamas when he “condemns” them. But is he really?

Here’s another one from one of Zohran’s friends:

The “hey so” language indicates that this is VERY serious!

This politician I once respected directly contributed to all of the events she is now pretending to condemn. I’m guessing with midterms coming up, some Dem strategist somewhere is advising them that demonizing Jews is, in fact, a losing strategy.

To every politician, streaming personality, or public figure who feels the need to talk about the Jews all the time purely as a way to cash in or score political points, there is a straightforward way to prove you aren’t an antisemite, or at least to hide it well. It’s this, and I mean it sincerely:

Shut the fuck up about the Jews and never mention us again.

With all of the global happenings occurring in areas where Jews are absent or otherwise not involved in the violence, you are spoiled for choice about what to virtue signal about next.

Thanks for reading! Please consider supporting my publication with a paid subscription or a one-time donation. Links below.

Make a one-time donation