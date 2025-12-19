The Utter Idiocy of Cenk Uygur
He must know that what he's saying is untrue. If not, he should go inpatient.
For the uninitiated, Cenk Uygur is the CEO of The Young Turks, a media company based in Los Angeles. The program has traditionally leaned progressive, and I will concede they have done some good reporting in the past about various domestic U.S. issues (for example, I thought their coverage of the 2016 election was spot-on). I was once a fan. Unfortunately in the last couple of years, Cenk (many helpfully refer to him as “Chunk”) along with his screeching sidekick Ana Kasparian have gone completely off the Jew-hating deep end to the point of no return.
I’ve hesitated to bring up Cenk and TYT until now. For those who follow the Israel-Hamas conflict, they’re all over social media and barely a day goes by without either Cenk or Ana spitting out some anti-Israel tripe alongside some other celebrity. It’s how they’ve managed to stay relevant.
There’s also a pattern I’ve noticed: whenever any domestic issue comes up (Trump, immigration, crime, etc.), both Cenk and Ana have the ability to speak rationally and intelligently about it. Immediately when the conversation pivots to Israel or Jews, it’s like a switch gets flipped. It’s literally visible—their eyes become angry, along with the raising of the voice to spout nonsense.
[This would be the part of the article where I post a YouTube clip of them exhibiting the behavior I’ve describing, but honestly I don’t wish to generate additional views to these people. They’re easy to find if you’re interested].
Why do I bring him up now after two years of watching this oaf profit handsomely off of demonizing Israel and Jews? Because I’m starting to wonder if Cenk is deliberately posting disinformation knowing full well that what he’s saying is wrong. The man is grating, but not low-IQ. It’s one thing to be blinded by ignorance, it’s another to know full well that what you’re saying is untrue. In the latter case, it calls into question the true motivations behind that behavior.
Cenk, along with many others like him, constantly brings up the concept of “morality” as it relates to Israel and those who support her. To be perfectly honest, I have never heard the term “moral” or “morality” associated with a specific country so much in my entire life, including my own. I do know that it is immoral to post hateful things that you know are untrue when doing so literally endangers the minority you are targeting.
Let’s start with one of his most recent piles of word vomit:
Apparently, Cenk is unaware that during the days of pre-state Israel, which was not too long ago in the grand scheme of history, the Jews of Palestine were, in fact, called ‘Palestinians’! The term wasn’t used to refer to Arabs/Muslims until the 1960s. During the time that the world literally referred to Jews in the region as Palestinians, how much “sympathy” did the American media give them? I would say not much—but if I read my pre-state Israeli history correctly, eliciting American “sympathy” was never their goal.
Let’s take a look at another one from a few months ago:
Surely Cenk must know the difference between the Prime Minister of Yemen and the leaders of the Houthis, who are actual terrorists. This dumb “what if this happened to the Israeli PM” comparison is not only juvenile, it’s flat-out wrong.
I could probably go on interminably with other examples of Cenk’s social media disinformation that goes out to millions of followers all over the world. But since I’m more of a short-form article writer, I’m stopping at the examples above. I think you get the idea by now.
I know I stated earlier in this article that I wouldn’t post any clips of Cenk, but I lied. Frankly, it’s too difficult not to. Here he is screaming at my celebrity crush Jonathan Conricus, who to his credit remains completely calm in the face of this idiocy:
It might be time to stop being polite in the face of such egregious lies, and start yelling back instead.
All the cool kids hate Jews now and the market is booming for any glib liar who's willing to shovel Jew hate into the open mouths and empty brains of the angry lost souls of the modern West.
But while the conservative strategy still seems to be mostly at the "Just asking questions!" point, Leftists have to immediately claim they're operating from a position atop Mt. Morality, as all of Leftism is founded on the self-flattering belief that ingesting their ideology is like swallowing a morality vitamin and with a few doses of their patented dogma you too can be a utopian priest who "just wants to make the world a better place" etc, who should only be judged by their pure loving hearts and intentions but never by their words and deeds.
Chunk and his ilk sincerely believe that they only hate Jews because they so deeply love and care for the Palestinians, which is also why they need to tabulate every injury suffered and every calorie consumed by their newest pet victims, because their pain is so valuable that every example of it is a precious resource bought and sold dearly all over the world.
I used to think that it was only in re the Trans issue that the modern Left most resembled Munchausen Mamas by Proxy (meaning mothers/parents who sicken their child for sympathy and attention), but now this seems to have become a whole pattern of thought and action. The Palestinians, when nestled in the laps of their mamas from the Western Left, are not only decontextualized, but also defanged and de-clawed, and become simple and pure Noble Savages (they're just like us, only better!) who only want their homeland back, which was stolen by the wicked settler-colonialist genociding Jews. If only the Jews would listen to their neighbors and allow themselves to be murdered and their country erased, an era of peace and love would break out all across the globe. (Hmmm where have we heard that before?)
But then again, I'm not sure who's been harmed more by the needy emotional and moral imperialism of the Western Left: Jews or Arabs. Jews have had to suffer intense hatred, bigotry and bloodshed, but they're more than used to that and have managed to build a strong, rich flourishing country anyway; the Palestinians just go from war to terror attack to rubble and rage, then rinse and repeat. Any more tight hugs from Mama Chunk and the last building standing in Gaza might just get knocked down. The Free Palestine! cause has been a total disaster for the actual Palestinian people, but hundreds of Western Leftists, from Chomsky to Chunk, have dined deliciously on their pain, turning it into tenure, book deals, and spurious moral authority. Talk about colonialism!
The man hates Jews. Ditto Kasparian. They’re not shy about it, either.