The Liberal Jew

Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
15hEdited

All the cool kids hate Jews now and the market is booming for any glib liar who's willing to shovel Jew hate into the open mouths and empty brains of the angry lost souls of the modern West.

But while the conservative strategy still seems to be mostly at the "Just asking questions!" point, Leftists have to immediately claim they're operating from a position atop Mt. Morality, as all of Leftism is founded on the self-flattering belief that ingesting their ideology is like swallowing a morality vitamin and with a few doses of their patented dogma you too can be a utopian priest who "just wants to make the world a better place" etc, who should only be judged by their pure loving hearts and intentions but never by their words and deeds.

Chunk and his ilk sincerely believe that they only hate Jews because they so deeply love and care for the Palestinians, which is also why they need to tabulate every injury suffered and every calorie consumed by their newest pet victims, because their pain is so valuable that every example of it is a precious resource bought and sold dearly all over the world.

I used to think that it was only in re the Trans issue that the modern Left most resembled Munchausen Mamas by Proxy (meaning mothers/parents who sicken their child for sympathy and attention), but now this seems to have become a whole pattern of thought and action. The Palestinians, when nestled in the laps of their mamas from the Western Left, are not only decontextualized, but also defanged and de-clawed, and become simple and pure Noble Savages (they're just like us, only better!) who only want their homeland back, which was stolen by the wicked settler-colonialist genociding Jews. If only the Jews would listen to their neighbors and allow themselves to be murdered and their country erased, an era of peace and love would break out all across the globe. (Hmmm where have we heard that before?)

But then again, I'm not sure who's been harmed more by the needy emotional and moral imperialism of the Western Left: Jews or Arabs. Jews have had to suffer intense hatred, bigotry and bloodshed, but they're more than used to that and have managed to build a strong, rich flourishing country anyway; the Palestinians just go from war to terror attack to rubble and rage, then rinse and repeat. Any more tight hugs from Mama Chunk and the last building standing in Gaza might just get knocked down. The Free Palestine! cause has been a total disaster for the actual Palestinian people, but hundreds of Western Leftists, from Chomsky to Chunk, have dined deliciously on their pain, turning it into tenure, book deals, and spurious moral authority. Talk about colonialism!

Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
15h

The man hates Jews. Ditto Kasparian. They’re not shy about it, either.

