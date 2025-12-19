For the uninitiated, Cenk Uygur is the CEO of The Young Turks, a media company based in Los Angeles. The program has traditionally leaned progressive, and I will concede they have done some good reporting in the past about various domestic U.S. issues (for example, I thought their coverage of the 2016 election was spot-on). I was once a fan. Unfortunately in the last couple of years, Cenk (many helpfully refer to him as “Chunk”) along with his screeching sidekick Ana Kasparian have gone completely off the Jew-hating deep end to the point of no return.

I’ve hesitated to bring up Cenk and TYT until now. For those who follow the Israel-Hamas conflict, they’re all over social media and barely a day goes by without either Cenk or Ana spitting out some anti-Israel tripe alongside some other celebrity. It’s how they’ve managed to stay relevant.

There’s also a pattern I’ve noticed: whenever any domestic issue comes up (Trump, immigration, crime, etc.), both Cenk and Ana have the ability to speak rationally and intelligently about it. Immediately when the conversation pivots to Israel or Jews, it’s like a switch gets flipped. It’s literally visible—their eyes become angry, along with the raising of the voice to spout nonsense.

[This would be the part of the article where I post a YouTube clip of them exhibiting the behavior I’ve describing, but honestly I don’t wish to generate additional views to these people. They’re easy to find if you’re interested].

Why do I bring him up now after two years of watching this oaf profit handsomely off of demonizing Israel and Jews? Because I’m starting to wonder if Cenk is deliberately posting disinformation knowing full well that what he’s saying is wrong. The man is grating, but not low-IQ. It’s one thing to be blinded by ignorance, it’s another to know full well that what you’re saying is untrue. In the latter case, it calls into question the true motivations behind that behavior.

Cenk, along with many others like him, constantly brings up the concept of “morality” as it relates to Israel and those who support her. To be perfectly honest, I have never heard the term “moral” or “morality” associated with a specific country so much in my entire life, including my own. I do know that it is immoral to post hateful things that you know are untrue when doing so literally endangers the minority you are targeting.

Let’s start with one of his most recent piles of word vomit:

Apparently, Cenk is unaware that during the days of pre-state Israel, which was not too long ago in the grand scheme of history, the Jews of Palestine were, in fact, called ‘Palestinians’! The term wasn’t used to refer to Arabs/Muslims until the 1960s. During the time that the world literally referred to Jews in the region as Palestinians, how much “sympathy” did the American media give them? I would say not much—but if I read my pre-state Israeli history correctly, eliciting American “sympathy” was never their goal.

Let’s take a look at another one from a few months ago:

Surely Cenk must know the difference between the Prime Minister of Yemen and the leaders of the Houthis, who are actual terrorists. This dumb “what if this happened to the Israeli PM” comparison is not only juvenile, it’s flat-out wrong.

I could probably go on interminably with other examples of Cenk’s social media disinformation that goes out to millions of followers all over the world. But since I’m more of a short-form article writer, I’m stopping at the examples above. I think you get the idea by now.

I know I stated earlier in this article that I wouldn’t post any clips of Cenk, but I lied. Frankly, it’s too difficult not to. Here he is screaming at my celebrity crush Jonathan Conricus, who to his credit remains completely calm in the face of this idiocy:

It might be time to stop being polite in the face of such egregious lies, and start yelling back instead.

Thanks for reading! I keep most of my content free to make it as accessible as possible during our war against lies and misinformation. If you liked what you read and wish to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a one-time donation.

Make a one-time donation