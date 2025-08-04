There’s something liberating about being a writer with a relatively small (but loyal) following: I can write whatever the hell I want, and whatever backlash it sparks will be relatively minimal. Sure, I receive nasty comments from time to time (mostly from other Jews), but it’s nothing I can’t handle. Internet influencers with larger platforms on the other hand will often spew nonsense that has the effect of igniting an entire proverbial tinderbox of Jew-hate. While it would be nice to wield that much power over others, I do not possess that level of influence.

Don’t get me wrong—while I recognize that my overall following is small, I take my work seriously. I think it’s clear to whoever subscribes here that I follow a very specific classical liberal Zionist, no-nonsense millennial thread. I wouldn’t have built the following that I have now had I not been sincere in the way that I express those views, and I do appreciate anyone who takes the time to read and consider them (and even more the people who pay me for it!).

Which takes me to J Street. For the uninitiated, J Street is a liberal Jewish/Zionist organization that has long-advocated for left-leaning policies. This usually meant supporting Democratic candidates/policies in the U.S., speaking out against Israel’s right-wing demagoguery, and advocating for what many refer to as a “two-state solution.” For a long time, all of those positions worked for me—they fit it cleanly with the narrative that I had built around my own Jewish identity. While I never personally joined J Street, I would have described my personal viewpoints as J Street-oriented.