Allow me to start by posing a singular question: if the following political candidate popped up on your newsfeed and you did not know with which party he affiliates, what would be your reaction? To ask this in a different way: with no context whatsoever, not knowing who this person is, where he is from, or where he went to school, what is your reaction to the following photo of an unhinged grown man posing shirtless with an SS Totenkopf tattoo?

“That photo is just from a singular moment in time,” you might think to yourself. “Maybe he’s changed.”

What if his previous Reddit posts surfaced in which he blamed women for sexual assault, made anti-Black statements, and made “jokes” about the LGBTQ community? What if he appeared on the podcast of a prominent Holocaust-denier as recently as three months ago?

I’ll circle back to the antisemitism example: should someone who once had a Nazi tattoo emblazoned on his chest be running for a seat in the U.S. Senate? Even if he got the tattoo removed? Even if he apologized? Even if he swears he’s changed his ways (we can temporarily set aside the fact that everything that comes out of his guy’s mouth about groups the Nazis victimized indicates that he hasn’t)?

Your answers to the questions above should remain consistent no matter if said candidate has a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ next to his name. If your reaction or your willingness to “give the benefit of the doubt” shifts based solely on that alone, you are infected with a virulent social disease known as “selective outrage.” We’ve seen plenty of it in the last couple of years, from all ends of the aisle. When this disease called selective outrage infects your own, you must acknowledge it, you must own it. You don’t get the smug satisfaction of pointing your finger at the “other” and accusing them of doing it “first.”

“All of the smears about this man are just GOP propaganda!” your average MSNBC viewer may think to herself as she reads this post. “Why are you, who claims to be The Liberal Jew, falling for it?”

Make a one-time donation

But is it really the GOP’s propaganda I’m falling for? Here is Elizabeth Warren’s view as expressed in an interview with CNBC, and she’s as far from Republican as one could get—unless, of course, you apply the horseshoe theory of politics to her:

CNBC host: “You care about character. This is a guy that had a chest tattoo with a Nazi symbol — OK, he apologized for it. It’s a guy that reportedly wrote that people concerned about rape should ‘take some responsibility for themselves and not get so effed up that they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to.’ He praised military tactics used by Hamas, reportedly, in comments online when they were murdering Israeli soldiers. So I’m just curious why you think he’s ‘your kind of man’?” Warren: “So, as you rightly point out, he has apologized. He’s out meeting with the people of Maine every single day so they can evaluate not who Graham Platner was but who Graham Platner is today.”

So, Warren admits that all of this is an accurate portrayal of who he was. And who is he today? From my observation, cashing in on Jew-hate (oh sorry, I mean an “anti-war stance”) whist wrapping himself in language that appeals to the elites of the new left.

Let’s see what my own Senator has to say about this fine gentleman:

“Let’s take a couple issues, including the comments he’s made in the past,” Van Hollen said Thursday. “I mean, he’s been very clear that he went into combat on behalf of the United States, he went through a really rough period, PTSD-type period. And he himself said there are lots of things he’s done and said that he completely regrets, and I do believe people should have second chances and that people can learn from their mistakes, and I think he’s been doing that.”

I wasn’t aware that one could squeeze so many excuses for abhorrent and racist behavior into a single statement. “It wasn’t him, it was the PTSD.” “It wasn’t him, it was his ‘rough period.’” “He regrets it.” “He deserves a second chance.” His overall statement is an admission, and not unlike how abusers (and their allies) act towards their victims.

Should he be eligible to run for Congress? I would say no. Well, perhaps I should make my answer a bit more nuanced: yes, he can run if he meets the eligibility requirements to do so—I suppose that’s his right. But should the voters hire him for the job?

That’s a hell no from me.

Which probably means he’ll win by a landslide.

I don’t care that he’s a fucking oyster farmer, as if that automatically qualifies someone to run for office. What does farming oysters even involve?

I don’t care that he’s trying to unseat a crusty 73 year-old Republican who shouldn’t be running for reelection at all.

I don’t care what party he’s representing. If this is the way your (ahem, my) party is headed, it’s over.

There is a truth that everyone should have learned in grade school: true character isn’t what you do when the world is watching; it’s what you do when you think no one is watching you at all. Judging by this guy’s actions during his Nazi tattoo phase, he doesn’t have the character to represent a donkey farm, let alone an entire state in the U.S. Senate.