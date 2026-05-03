The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
14h

The fact that establishment Democrats are excusing or explaining away Platner’s conduct, statements and especially his Nazi “Death’s Head” tattoo reveals the moral rot and antisemitism of the Democratic Party.

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1 reply by Jill
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
14h

He’s going to win, and to me the real reason why is BECAUSE he had that tattoo. Being known as someone who hates Jews is now a plus, not a minus.

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