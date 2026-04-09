J Street claims to be a pro-Israel, left-leaning, “pro-peace” organization. As someone who identifies as all of these things and who largely belongs under the same political umbrella that J Street attaches itself to, I believe that how they choose to represent themselves in the U.S. political scene affects me personally. In response to this organization’s discourse during the last couple of years, I have already done the heavy lifting of criticizing them severely, which you can read here, here, and here.

J Street likes to trumpet that their polling reflects American Jewish public opinion. Among their claims based on their own survey results and in articles the co-directors Jeremy Ben-Ami and Ilan Goldenberg have written within the last year:

Left-leaning Jews mostly do not support the current U.S./Israeli military action in Iran.

Most Jews who do support said military action in Iran also support Netanyahu/Trump.

Being a good Zionist means acknowledging the necessity of Palestinian statehood.

Characterizing the IDF’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide” is acceptable, and because a lot of left-leaning people think it, it is not a position that J Street has any responsibility to challenge.

These are incredibly presumptuous conclusions to draw. So, I decided to conduct my own survey of my own to test J Street’s main claims. I solicited participants by posting on Notes and in the private chats of various Jewish Substack publications, and by emailing all of my subscribers directly.

I also posted the call on the comments section of J Street’s Substack. Admittedly, I was afraid that Jeremy might block or delete me for it, but instead he decided to reply with finger-wagging:

Typical self-righteous DC think tank bullshit. In a subsequent reply on this thread, Jeremy asserted that my exercise was akin to “believing a survey of Fox News viewers would provide an accurate gauge of American public opinion.”

Ben-Ami assumes that the sample size doesn’t represent “American public opinion.” But it’s a deliberate survey of our readers—readers who I actually believe represent American Jewish public opinion better than what J Street is gauging in their own data collection. I wanted unfiltered opinions on the general positions that J Street is currently taking on—that’s it.

To address some of Jeremy’s other claims: I did not collect demographic or political affiliation information from the respondents, and that vagueness was deliberate. Once someone checks a box noting their leanings, biases immediately begin to color the analysis of the results (“the majority of those who support the war also support Bibi/are Boomers/live in a red state, so we don’t have to listen to them”). Thus, I do not know the ages, geographic locations, or political/religious affiliations of those who opted to complete the survey.

The respondents to my own survey represent a select group of Substackers in the sense that they either subscribe to my work, saw the call for responses on a publication they follow, or got recruited through targeted engagement via Substack’s personalized algorithm. Jews were the target audience, however the survey was open to any American Jew or any supporter of American Jews.

So, to repeat: I do not know the political persuasions of the respondents. But I can say for certain is that all respondents willingly engage with work under a publication called “The Liberal Jew” whose writer freely admits to her own leftward political leanings, is a registered Democrat, and voted for Kamala Harris in the last U.S. presidential election. This is not exactly FOX territory.

Here is the full survey, and it’s reproduced below (one respondent referred to it as a “counter survey”):

Results & Discussion