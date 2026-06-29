Jeremy Ben-Ami is at it again, and as usual, he misses the mark completely:

He begins the piece—this is not a joke—by declaring his organization’s moral superiority to AIPAC:

Let me be clear: there is no organization in American politics that I have disagreed with more strongly – or more publicly – for more than two decades. J Street was founded to represent Jewish Americans who differ with AIPAC – strategically, politically and morally.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: AIPAC and J Street occupy the exact same moral universe. Since you asked, here are all of the reasons why the two organizations are the same:

Both compete for the same attention and power among major political parties in the U.S.

Both located in the same general area in DC

Both exploit our corrupt campaign financing system (PACs) for personal benefit.

Executives make bloated salaries

Both CEOs equally irritating and ineffectual

Criticism of AIPAC – as of any American political actor including J Street – is legitimate. Don’t enter the political arena if you’re not prepared for vibrant debate, argument and some rough tactics and rhetoric. Too often, defenders of AIPAC - and of Israel and Zionism - casually label critics as antisemites. Those accusations are deployed at times not to confront genuine prejudice but to delegitimize critics and avoid engaging in substantive arguments. At the same time, it’s vital to acknowledge that some critics are moving well beyond saying that AIPAC is wrong, to saying that it is evil – a distinction that matters.

This entire argument about “legitimate criticism” keeps getting repeated over and over ad nauseum with regards to Israel. Let me be clear: no one, least of all the Jews, is saying that criticism of any organization, person, or country is “illegitimate.” The public use of antisemitic tropes and hate speech isn’t criticism; it’s racism.

Jeremy, however, fancies himself as the ultimate arbiter of what’s “legitimate” and what isn’t. I’ll tell you something that I found wholly illegitimate: Jeremy publishing an entire longform article stating that he endorses the genocide blood libel applying to Israel.

The anger behind chants of “F*** AIPAC” is disturbing. Accusations that politicians are “bought and paid for” by AIPAC play into old tropes about Jews and money. Rhetoric depicting AIPAC as the source of everything wrong with American politics – not just misguided Middle East policy – is becoming far too common. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani – who I believe is sincerely committed to fighting antisemitism and to protecting all New Yorkers from bigotry and hate – missed the mark when he listed AIPAC as he catalogued the “monsters of our time.” Whether he intended it or not, describing political opponents as ‘monsters’ makes it harder to sustain democratic disagreement. It invites us to see people with whom we disagree as enemies rather than fellow citizens.

Why should Jeremy of all people be disturbed by chants of “f*** AIPAC”? His organization is specifically built to fuck AIPAC, no? It’s just not okay when Mamdani, whom he laughably characterizes here as “committed to fighting antisemitism,” does it?

You’ll also notice that according to him, it’s never Jeremy himself who engages in “demonization.” Under this delusion, he and his organization are only on the receiving end of it and are incapable of admitting when they’re dishing it out to others. How typical.

Meet Scott Wiener, the California state senator currently campaigning for Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat during this rousing midterm election season. Wiener is gay (he lives in the Castro district of San Francisco), Jewish, progressive, and an As a Jew. He’s everything that a major LGBTQ march would want, right? Well, not so fast:

I understand that some refer to people like Scott as “shoot me last” Jews. But honestly? This crowd would have happily shot him first before they ever got to me — after all, I’m not getting anywhere near that shit.

Did you enjoy watching Scott Wiener take a walk of shame while being screamed at like a true American Alfred Dreyfus? I’m sure millions loved it. Here’s the best part, though: check out Wiener’s stated positions on the issue they’re accusing him of not supporting. He no doubt thought that this bulleted list would curry favor among the very demographic that’s treating him in this vile manner:

I too have my concerns with Wiener’s views on Israel & Palestine. They’re just not the same ones as these loons at this San Francisco trans march had.

I don’t mean to sound crass, but what other outcome was Wiener expecting? I’m not saying he should have endured this type of treatment, nor am I suggesting he deserved it. But is he truly surprised these hateful idiots are turning on him? That conclusion was basically inevitable.

Pandering to our enemies never works. There is no example in history when it has worked for the Jews ever, least of all in 2026. Scott Wiener is learning this lesson the hard way. When will J Street?

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