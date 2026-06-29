The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
1d

They wanted Scott Wiener to say "Free Palestine," and he did not. Had he said it, next they would ask him to say "Zionists must die," and after that, "Jews must die," and after that "I should just kill myself since I'm a Jew," or "I repudiate my Judaism so I won't kill myself," and finally "I must die since I was at one time a Jew."

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
19h

The whole conflict between J Street and AIPAC is like when you see a fight in a bar between two jerks and you can’t root for either one. They’re both awful organizations that do no good for Israel or the Jewish people. J Street demonize Israel every chance they get. AIPAC are shameless in their corruption and accuse anyone who criticizes them of antisemitism. The very demonization J Street is complaining about is one they’ve fed into and now it’s bouncing back on them. Those bootlickers begging for acceptance from Gentiles don’t seem to understand that by blood libeling Israel, calling for all aid to Israel to be cut and vilifying the brave men and women of the IDF, they are emboldening antisemites and Jihadists and putting a target on the back of all Jews including themselves. The demonization of AIPAC they’re so worried about was fed into by their own behavior and rhetoric. Jeremy Ben-Ami is a total fool! California Representative Scott Wiener another bootlicker begging for acceptance, was attacked by Trans radicals for not being anti-Israel enough for their liking. Was their harassment of him wrong? Of course. Did he deserve it? No, not at all. But it’s his own fault for aligning himself with these kooks and pandering to them. Nothing you do will ever be good enough for them. Jews should never try to please people who hate them, we’ve seen how that has gone in history and it never ends well for them.

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