In her weirdly titled piece “On AIPAC and bogeymen,” Rabbi Jill Jacobs, the CEO of T’ruah: A Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, makes the following case: AIPAC is bad, yes, but it’s also wrong that antisemitic tropes have become increasingly fashionable now that— and these words are my own— bad actors are using AIPAC as a modern substitute for the k-word.

As someone who strongly advocates for promoting more Jills to leadership positions, it really pains me to call her out, but I simply cannot help myself. Here’s the problem with Rabbi Jacobs’s position in a line:

You do not get to complain about the conditions that your own advocacy set the groundwork for.

Set the groundwork, she does:

In the early 2000s, I served on the board of the short-lived Brit Tzedek v’Shalom, one of multiple attempts through the years to create a Jewish voice that would counter AIPAC and that would promote real moves toward a peace deal. This group ultimately failed, but JStreet, which launched a few years later (and absorbed Brit Tzedek) succeeded in ways that didn’t seem even remotely possible just a couple of decades ago. Today, most Democratic Members of Congress are endorsed by JStreet, and have been emboldened to take on positions that seek to curb the expansion of settlements and occupation and Netanyahu’s endless wars. The fear of AIPAC is diminishing, both among electeds and among rabbis and other Jewish leaders. For years, I heard from rabbis involved with T’ruah that their community members pressured them also to attend AIPAC events. But in the past few years, largely as a result of the horrors in Gaza, and as more and more people--Jewish and not--have come to understand the impact of occupation on Palestinians and Israelis, AIPAC’s power has been waning.

Behold the entire problem with her argument, contained in a single paragraph. “AIPAC’s power has been waning”? I’m pretty sure they’re by far the most well-endowed Jewish-American PAC since the dawn of Citizens United. This is also coming from someone who by her own admission ran a failed organization designed to counter it, which begs the question of why hers failed and J Street succeeded. I might argue that the issue here isn’t that ordinary people “understand the impact of occupation” so much as they don’t understand that issue at all, and their anger trained at AIPAC just betrays an astounding level of ignorance on it.

Still, though, she does call out some bad actors that I myself have devoted a lot of time to bashing as of late:

This is all a long way of saying that AIPAC has had an extremely negative impact on American politics, and on the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians for a very long time. They deserve to be criticized, exposed, and opposed. That said, this election cycle has brought a disturbing trend of progressive candidates and electeds depicting AIPAC as a bogeyman, and as THE evil influence in American politics. Recently, this has included Mayor Mamdani referring to AIPAC as “monsters.” Darializa Avila Chevalier, who has made AIPAC the centerpiece of her attacks on incumbent Rep Adriano Espaillat, has said that “Every dollar that we send to Israel is a dollar that is stolen from the mouths of our children.” In Maine, Democratic Senate Nominee Graham Platner has accused Senator Susan Collins of being “bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu.” Former Representative Jamaal Bowman similarly charged that his primary opponent (and ultimate winner of the race) was “bought and paid for” by AIPAC.

You’ll notice that some of the language that she uses here is actually remarkably similar to the words contained in my own meditations on the issue. But unlike Rabbi Jacobs, I did not spend the last three years engaging in the following behaviors:

Accuse Israel of genocide (either overtly or covertly), starting less than a month after October 7th, 2023.

Accuse others of “weaponizing antisemitism” for expressing horror at rising antisemitism.

Condemn the annual NYC Israel parade for promoting Zionism.

Defend Zohran Mamdani as a champion for Jews.

I will credit Rabbi Jacobs for calling out Mamdani by name for his vile remarks about AIPAC. But up until now, here is the relationship that she had with him:

You invite him for a keynote at your gala, you endorse him—period. I get it—it can be difficult to admit that you were wrong about someone. I welcome her to do it and will praise her when and if she does, but that is not what she is doing here. Instead, she’s claiming a position that makes her appear two-faced. “I can embrace Mamdani while also criticizing him for calling Jews ‘monsters.’” No. No, you cannot.

Rabbi Jacobs is entitled to her positions. What she’s not entitled to do is to pretend as if she didn’t contribute to the current state of affairs she is now decrying. AIPAC is not being demonized because of Israel. It’s also not being demonized because of our dysfunctional campaign financing system, which would be a valid reason to speak out against it if AIPAC were being analyzed in proportion to other wealthy PACs. AIPAC is being demonized because of of en vogue anti-Israel activism that has always existed but completely exploded post-October 7th, and because of political figures who feel compelled to take advantage of the current moment to win money and votes. Unfortunately, the latter are figures that Rabbi Jacobs has either tacitly or outwardly endorsed, so by definition, she’s part of the problem.

There is no “bogeyman” because the bogeyman isn’t real. The major error of Rabbi Jacobs and others like her is to look outward for reasons that antisemitism has spread like cancer across all ends of the political spectrum throughout the West. If we want answers for the seemingly intractable wedge in our community, we have nowhere to look but into a mirror.

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