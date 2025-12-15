I’ve done a lot of reflecting lately about how and why my own mindset about Jews and the Jewish state got to where it is now. Some of the answers are obvious—growing up in a non-religious-but-still-practicing household where World War II documentaries superseded NFL games on the TV. Being required to attend Hebrew school 3x/week in protest (a situation that did not strengthen my connection to my faith at all, and I know I’m not alone in that). Traveling to Israel for the first time with my family at the age of 16. Getting involved with campus Hillel.

But some of the answers to how I got here are far more vague because they don’t necessarily match the enthusiasm of my contemporaries. Take, for example, many of my Jewish peers with whom I attended the same schools in the same U.S. city. I am staunchly Zionist, many others aren’t (“I’m just not comfortable supporting the Israeli government right now”). I’ve visited Israel multiple times, some have never been. I read constantly about Jewish history and about current events with Jewish themes, others avoid those topics entirely and get annoyed when I bring them up.

Recently, I came across an article by Tova Sterling, a food influencer in NYC, detailing her spat with a competing Jewish influencer around her age. It frankly reads like a Jewish Gossip Girl drama, and I’m not here to take sides or to judge either party in what Tova terms a “rivalry.” My overall takeaway was as follows: