The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Solstice Sunset's avatar
Solstice Sunset
19h

I have seen LW blame Trump.

RW blame Elizabeth Warren.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1d

Hated Spirit. Last flew them in 2015.

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