Spirit Airlines, a company made famous for its outrageous marketing, its excessive price add-ons, and its viral social media videos of fights at airports and on planes involving passengers and employees alike, died yesterday. The airline lost billions after its private equity acquisition and filed for bankruptcy twice in the last two years. During that time period they attempted a merger with JetBlue, but the federal courts blocked it on antitrust grounds. Most recently, Spirit’s executives tried a last-ditch effort to save the airline by appealing to President Trump for a $500 million bailout, which was denied.

During an era when airline passengers got conditioned to expect poor customer service and cramped flying experiences, Spirit Airlines became an American icon. The company became famous for its innovative marketing strategies for ultra-cheap base fares, like this one:

Spirit’s iconic MILF ad from the early 2000s

The base fare covered basically nothing; everything from choosing seats to a cup of water cost extra. Before smartphones, they would charge an extra fee for printing a boarding pass at the airport. Spirit also became the first-ever airline to charge passengers more for a carry-on bag than a checked one. The original planes featured the seats with the least legroom in the industry, and none of the seats reclined. In recent years, they unveiled the ‘Big Front Seat’ upgrade available in the first two rows of their aircrafts, which became known as Spirit’s version of first class.

When your AI hasn’t figured out you’re out of business. Credit: @theslyry

The airline became a running national joke, with other similar budget-friendly companies receiving the Spirit moniker. For example, Carnival Cruise Lines became known as the “Spirit Airlines of the sea.” Spirit’s business practices also gave way to other comedic jabs, such as the widespread rumors that breathing the recycled air onboard came at an extra cost and that they would ask for volunteers to fly the planes instead of hiring trained pilots.

Spirit also became the brunt of many a joke in American comedy culture, such as this scene in HBO’s Hacks:

Numerous public figures have received blame for Spirit’s closure, from President Trump to Elizabeth Warren to the Ayatollah. While we may not agree as a society on who to blame for the airline’s closure, Spirit Airlines challenged us all to rethink the American flight experience. We will miss their effect on the overall airline industry and the humor they generated on social media for the entertainment of all.

May the memory of Spirit Airlines be a blessing.

More reading on the state of U.S. aviation by The Liberal Jew:

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