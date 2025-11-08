"Should I Let Go of My Zionist Friends?"
Your Zionist friends have already let you go, so that's the wrong question
In a Harvard Crimson column that should surprise no one, a student writes to the paper’s ‘Ethicist’ (a 20 year-old “philosophy major in Adams House”) to ask the following:
I am a Jewish and anti-Zionist student. Most of the Zionist friends I grew up with either distanced themselves or stopped talking to me entirely after October 7th, when I became far more vocal about my political commitments. I am still friends with a few Zionist students, but have become increasingly unsure about how to navigate my relationships with them. My friends are good people, I want to believe, but their Zionism taints my certainty of that — especially after two years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Should I let go of my Zionist friends in the same way that many of them have already let go of me? —Name Withheld.
Zionist social media predictably blew up after this column got published. I, on the other hand, wasn’t shocked. Harvard as an institution has acted totally in accordance with this student’s worldview since October 8th, 2023, “depending on the context” or not. What this anonymous anti-Zionist Jewish student is expressing is, in fact, the impetus that launched this entire publication more than a year ago.
Still though, it’s upsetting—this is a Jewish person who is seriously asking her peers for advice on how to interact with ~90% of the global Jewish population (Zionists). Does she really believe that she’s in such a uniquely morally superior 10%? Furthermore, isn’t it interesting how a Jewish student feels compelled to ask the goyim for advice on how to deal with other Jews?
I won’t bother with the columnist’s response, which is mostly just fluff about Aristotle’s view on morality in friendship and does nothing to address the real issues that the author of the letter raises. Instead, I wish to share my view as one of the mythical “Zionist friends” whom this person is seeking “advice” on how to deal with.
It’s not as if anti-Israel rhetoric is a new phenomenon that started in 2023. It just took on a far uglier and corrosive form since October 7th, thanks largely to social media channels like TikTok. Within days of the Hamas massacre, I started seeing people like this Harvard student doing the following:
Posting about Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza, with no acknowledgement of the events of October 7th that prompted the war. This behavior began as soon as 24 hours after the attacks, before the IDF began its ground operation in Gaza.
Acknowledging that October 7th happened, and immediately putting a “but” after that statement followed by something about a justified response to years of Zionist oppression.
Posting about a rocket killing hundreds after hitting a Gaza hospital as “proof” of Israel’s “genocide,” and not taking the post down and not apologizing for spreading misinformation after it was proven that the Islamic Jihad caused that incident and not Israel.
After months of back and forth in my own head about how to handle them, I arrived to the following conclusion: while I was totally open to engaging with others about this conflict, it was only worth attempting to do so for those interested in my view on the issue. Most are not—which is their right—and if they refused to educate their ignorance, then I had to either curtail or completely cut off my interactions with them.
Did I tell them to their faces? No, never. The truth is, I had known many of these people for years, some for more than a decade. If they cared about how the war affected others in their orbit over their own desire to virtue signal about a people they never met over social media, they would have asked. Since I don’t believe in totally burning bridges, my door will always be open a crack. They are free to walk through it as long as they leave their anti-Zionism out of it. I don’t count on it, though.
If the anti-Zionist Jewish Harvard student is reading this, I have some better advice than the Crimson offered, and it’s far more succinct: there is no need to worry about letting go of your Zionist friends. I assure you that your Zionist (ex-)friends have already let you go—whether they’ve told you so or not.
Another word of advice that your Zionist “friends” may be too afraid to express: you, sir, madam, or non-binary whatever, can just fuck right off. You’re welcome.
It never ceases to amaze me how often I see posts about the numbers dead in Gaza without referencing not only the events leading up to those deaths, but also how most killed lived where they did because they were committed to living in peace with their Arab neighbors. At one point I read that 70% of the Gazans supported Hamas' actions. It is indeed difficult to live with people who want to kill you, yet this is consistently left out of the disourse.
Hmmm being a Zionist equals being a bloodthirsty genocider but according to the sages of Left academia and their students (who know nothing but their own pure hearts and their certitude) being, say, a Maoist or Stalinist or Communist or jihadist is ok because these people "just want to make the world a better place" and of course anti-white racism is de rigueur and even misogyny too, as long as it's expressed by a Trans woman who wants to kill all Terfs, but as they have more victim points, this must be excused if not supported.
I don't know what's most disturbing here: that the Social Justice project and its state-subsidized priesthood/professoriate has arrived at its "Hate the Jews" moment or how anxious and gullible are their young charges, who (esp the girls) are so crippled with terror about violating Social Justice etiquette and being accused of Oppression (!) that they will pledge their brains and souls to the mob and have learned to hate those monstrous Zionists aka Jews.
Our liberal classes—the profs, teachers, journalists, writers etc charged with passing on our cultural patrimony and the necessary patterns of thought to maintain liberal democracy—have proved to be uttlerly captured cowardly careerist conformists and have refused to stand up against the ugly eruptions of Jew hate taking place throughout the West. (And this after decades of teaching about NEVER AGAIN!)
The hot new fig leaf for Jew hate is now "I'm not anti-Semitic, just anti-Zionist", as if claiming Jews should not be able to have self-determination and a tiny oasis of a state after centuries of abuse—a standard which is never applied to any other country or peoples, including the Palestinians—is an excuse that falls apart under the slightest scrutiny, but it's now useful dogma that must be defended with vehemence. (Jew hate is a downscale belief upscale people will do anything to deny.) The Ivy League Intifada, whose "Pravda" is the Harvard Crimson, is repeating all the ugliest patterns of ancient Jew hate, but are too stupid and drunk on self-righteous sanctimony to know it.