The Liberal Jew

myrna solganick
Nov 8

It never ceases to amaze me how often I see posts about the numbers dead in Gaza without referencing not only the events leading up to those deaths, but also how most killed lived where they did because they were committed to living in peace with their Arab neighbors. At one point I read that 70% of the Gazans supported Hamas' actions. It is indeed difficult to live with people who want to kill you, yet this is consistently left out of the disourse.

Clever Pseudonym
Nov 8Edited

Hmmm being a Zionist equals being a bloodthirsty genocider but according to the sages of Left academia and their students (who know nothing but their own pure hearts and their certitude) being, say, a Maoist or Stalinist or Communist or jihadist is ok because these people "just want to make the world a better place" and of course anti-white racism is de rigueur and even misogyny too, as long as it's expressed by a Trans woman who wants to kill all Terfs, but as they have more victim points, this must be excused if not supported.

I don't know what's most disturbing here: that the Social Justice project and its state-subsidized priesthood/professoriate has arrived at its "Hate the Jews" moment or how anxious and gullible are their young charges, who (esp the girls) are so crippled with terror about violating Social Justice etiquette and being accused of Oppression (!) that they will pledge their brains and souls to the mob and have learned to hate those monstrous Zionists aka Jews.

Our liberal classes—the profs, teachers, journalists, writers etc charged with passing on our cultural patrimony and the necessary patterns of thought to maintain liberal democracy—have proved to be uttlerly captured cowardly careerist conformists and have refused to stand up against the ugly eruptions of Jew hate taking place throughout the West. (And this after decades of teaching about NEVER AGAIN!)

The hot new fig leaf for Jew hate is now "I'm not anti-Semitic, just anti-Zionist", as if claiming Jews should not be able to have self-determination and a tiny oasis of a state after centuries of abuse—a standard which is never applied to any other country or peoples, including the Palestinians—is an excuse that falls apart under the slightest scrutiny, but it's now useful dogma that must be defended with vehemence. (Jew hate is a downscale belief upscale people will do anything to deny.) The Ivy League Intifada, whose "Pravda" is the Harvard Crimson, is repeating all the ugliest patterns of ancient Jew hate, but are too stupid and drunk on self-righteous sanctimony to know it.

