In a Harvard Crimson column that should surprise no one, a student writes to the paper’s ‘Ethicist’ (a 20 year-old “philosophy major in Adams House”) to ask the following:

I am a Jewish and anti-Zionist student. Most of the Zionist friends I grew up with either distanced themselves or stopped talking to me entirely after October 7th, when I became far more vocal about my political commitments. I am still friends with a few Zionist students, but have become increasingly unsure about how to navigate my relationships with them. My friends are good people, I want to believe, but their Zionism taints my certainty of that — especially after two years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Should I let go of my Zionist friends in the same way that many of them have already let go of me? —Name Withheld.

Zionist social media predictably blew up after this column got published. I, on the other hand, wasn’t shocked. Harvard as an institution has acted totally in accordance with this student’s worldview since October 8th, 2023, “depending on the context” or not. What this anonymous anti-Zionist Jewish student is expressing is, in fact, the impetus that launched this entire publication more than a year ago.

Still though, it’s upsetting—this is a Jewish person who is seriously asking her peers for advice on how to interact with ~90% of the global Jewish population (Zionists). Does she really believe that she’s in such a uniquely morally superior 10%? Furthermore, isn’t it interesting how a Jewish student feels compelled to ask the goyim for advice on how to deal with other Jews?

I won’t bother with the columnist’s response, which is mostly just fluff about Aristotle’s view on morality in friendship and does nothing to address the real issues that the author of the letter raises. Instead, I wish to share my view as one of the mythical “Zionist friends” whom this person is seeking “advice” on how to deal with.

It’s not as if anti-Israel rhetoric is a new phenomenon that started in 2023. It just took on a far uglier and corrosive form since October 7th, thanks largely to social media channels like TikTok. Within days of the Hamas massacre, I started seeing people like this Harvard student doing the following:

Posting about Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza, with no acknowledgement of the events of October 7th that prompted the war. This behavior began as soon as 24 hours after the attacks, before the IDF began its ground operation in Gaza.

Acknowledging that October 7th happened, and immediately putting a “but” after that statement followed by something about a justified response to years of Zionist oppression.

Posting about a rocket killing hundreds after hitting a Gaza hospital as “proof” of Israel’s “genocide,” and not taking the post down and not apologizing for spreading misinformation after it was proven that the Islamic Jihad caused that incident and not Israel.

After months of back and forth in my own head about how to handle them, I arrived to the following conclusion: while I was totally open to engaging with others about this conflict, it was only worth attempting to do so for those interested in my view on the issue. Most are not—which is their right—and if they refused to educate their ignorance, then I had to either curtail or completely cut off my interactions with them.

Did I tell them to their faces? No, never. The truth is, I had known many of these people for years, some for more than a decade. If they cared about how the war affected others in their orbit over their own desire to virtue signal about a people they never met over social media, they would have asked. Since I don’t believe in totally burning bridges, my door will always be open a crack. They are free to walk through it as long as they leave their anti-Zionism out of it. I don’t count on it, though.

If the anti-Zionist Jewish Harvard student is reading this, I have some better advice than the Crimson offered, and it’s far more succinct: there is no need to worry about letting go of your Zionist friends. I assure you that your Zionist (ex-)friends have already let you go—whether they’ve told you so or not.

Another word of advice that your Zionist “friends” may be too afraid to express: you, sir, madam, or non-binary whatever, can just fuck right off. You’re welcome.

