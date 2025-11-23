The Liberal Jew

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
Nov 23

“Schumer points the finger at the Republican Party for promoting racism, yet ignores the rise of blatant antisemitism among his own ranks, which include Mamdani and the Squad.”

Yes, this! I couldn’t agree more!

Reply
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Nov 23Edited

You ripped the left and the right a new one in this piece, Jill! The antisemitic fringes of the GOP and goons like Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Richard Spencer, Col. Douglas Macgregor, Tim Pool, Candace Owens, Paul Gosar, and MTG (who’ll be resigning soon! 🎉🎉🎉) are dangerous and noxious. But the left also has issues with antisemitic nuts. Cough, cough Zahran Mamdani, cough, cough, the Squad, cough, cough The Young Turks, Hasan Piker and Jimmy Dore. Chuck Schumer claims to care so deeply about antisemitism. Yet, he won’t call it out in his own party. Him and Hakeem Jeffries are lousy leaders anyway. Progressives and socialists have taken over the Democratic Party. The establishment just kind of goes along with whatever they want.

The Democratic Party needs fundamental reform! Here is what they need to do:

• Move back towards the center and become a big tent party again.

• Expel progressives and leftists from your party.

• Purge antisemitism and antizionism from your party.

• Support both Israel AND the Palestinians and push for peace, coexistence and the two-state solution.

• Replace Glasses Schumer and dollar store Barack Obama, Hakeem Jeffries as leaders of the party.

• Cut all ties with the DSA and ban DSA members from joining the Democratic Party.

• Cut off funding or support for Zahran Mamdani and Katie Wilson.

• Find the party’s next rising star.

• Reach out to working class voters.

• Actually do something about Climate Change.

What we need are Democrats like FDR, Harry S. Truman, Henry Wallace, Paul Douglas, Adlai Stevenson, Estes Kefauver, JFK, RFK, Ted Kennedy, LBJ, Hubert Humphrey, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barbara Boxer, Pat Schroeder, Patsy Mink, John Lewis, Elijah Cummings, Bill Clay, Ron Dellums, Paul Wellstone, Mel Carnahan, John Kerry, Dick Gephardt, Howard Dean, Wesley Clark, Shirley Chisholm, and Barbara Jordan. We need less like AOC, Ilhan Omar, Omar Fateh, Zohran Mamdani, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Katie Wilson, Gavin Newsom, Chuy Garcia, and Jasmine Crockett. The Democratic Party is a soft left party NOT a hard left or far-left party! There is no place in the party either for antisemites, Jihadists and other Jew haters. Also, NO more sexual predators like Al Franken and John Conyers please!

Reply
