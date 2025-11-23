Before I get to the meat of this story, let’s do a little throwback to early 2025 at this cringeworthy display from Chuck Schumer during the glory days of Elon’s DOGE:

WE WILL WIN! WE WILL WIN! It’s like watching your deranged uncle go on a political rant—except this one is a Democrat after his party lost majority control of every branch of the federal government. It’s not even clear what he was seeking to win here, except maybe the Cringe Boomer of the Year award?

In my last post, I spoke about the problems with elevating ill-informed observers on programs that will be watched by millions. This global problem just got further underscored by Chuck Schumer, who decided to use valuable time on the floor in Congress to make remarks about Nick Fuentes appearing on the Carlson show:

Here is Schumer’s view on the rise of antisemitism in the U.S., with Nick Fuentes as the whipping boy:

“The POTUS declined to condemn Nick Fuentes’s hateful views and defended Tucker Carlson’s decision to give Fuentes a platform. […] He declined to condemn Nick Fuentes. That is disgusting.”

“White supremacy and antisemitism are taking deep roots unfortunately within the Republican Party.”

“I will soon lead a resolution in the Senate rejecting Nick Fuentes and his white supremacist views, condemning Carlson’s platforming of hate, and condemning antisemitism and white supremacy wherever and whenever it occurs.”

The level of cringe from this stunt is extreme. This speech is ridiculous for many different reasons, but I’ll stick to the highlights:

Nick Fuentes is not an elected official. As I’ve already explained, he is a dumbfuck YouTuber who has been elevated to prominence largely because of the reactions of people like Schumer. There was nothing illegal about Tucker Carlson featuring Nick Fuentes on his program. They are exercising their First Amendment rights by having their own (completely vile) programs that millions of viewers gravitate to. As a lawmaker, Schumer knows this. Their views are racist and wrong and should be condemned, but why would we expect the Orange Man to do that?

This speech and the accompanying “resolution” elevates Fuentes’s profile as a Jew-hater who lives in Schumer’s head rent-free.

There are plenty of legally questionable things that Carlson and Fuentes are involved with—the most glaring to me being Carlson’s sponsorship by foreign governments like Qatar and Russia. Has Schumer ever thought about going after him for that, or would that simply shed light on how his own friends take money from those bad actors too?

Different forms of racism “are taking deep roots” within the Republican Party? I might argue that those characteristics have always existed within the modern incarnation of that party. Why is he implying that this is new information to anyone on the other side?

Schumer points the finger at the Republican Party for promoting racism, yet ignores the rise of blatant antisemitism among his own ranks, which include Mamdani and the Squad.

Chuck Schumer needs to step down as the leader of the Democratic Party. He has outgrown the role, and his usefulness as a leader has passed its expiration date. He must identify and back a proper replacement, ideally by the midterms. If he fails to do this and a troll like AOC ousts him instead (and I really hope it doesn’t come to that), that will be a commentary more on Schumer than it will be on AOC. Why? Because it will highlight the failure of Democratic leadership to hand the reins to the younger generation of leaders, and to groom their successors. So far, Schumer and his Boomer ilk have done neither.

Let me be clear that it is not my intention to take down the Democratic Party or shift away from it. I am a lifelong Democrat and do not plan to change that. But we are in a leadership crisis at the moment. If Mamdani is really “the future of the party” as many are saying, we are fucked. There is no reason whatsoever that our millennial generation should take the party down this rabbit hole of stupidity. All hope isn’t lost, but allow me to state in no uncertain terms: this is a state of emergency.

Words are meaningless without action. So what actions can we take to pivot our party to a healthier state? Here are a few suggestions; you can feel free to add your own in the comments:

Get rid of the party’s antisemitic twits. Anyone who has ever identified as “anti-Zionist” or who has backed legislation purporting to support ‘Palestine’ should be ex-communicated from the party. This issue does not stop at Palestine. Anyone who has openly expressed support to any enemy nation of the United States (Russia, Iran, etc.) within the last 10 years should be included in this category too. They can go form their own separate party and see how that works for them.

Any Democratic politician who has self-identified as a “democratic socialist,” an “advocate for the working class,” or a backer of a “Green New Deal” but has flown on private jets to work-related events while serving in Congress should be heavily ostracized and ideally voted out.

Propose term limits for every federal office, including the SCOTUS. Make this a campaign issue for the next election cycle.

Stop accepting money from Super PACs (that includes AIPAC). You hate Citizens United and want to see it overturned? Me too. Act like it. I may not be a Bernie fan these days, but that particular aspect of his campaign financing is one thing I believe should be modeled across the party.

The Democrats’ failure to win is not the fault of Trump, Nick Fuentes, or Tucker Carlson. These failures are on the Democrats—period. Once we embrace what we can change, we can then repair what’s broken.

