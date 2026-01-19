Remembering My Jewish Grandmother on MLK Day
"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice"
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a U.S. federal holiday that began in the mid-1980s. Observed annually on the third Monday of January, it’s also known as “Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday” (which technically is January 15). I like to use this day to honor my late grandmother—allow me to explain why.
In 1963, my grandmother’s Reform synagogue organized a trip to the March on Washington. It involved meeting a bus at the synagogue and taking the roughly hour-long journey to the event at the National Mall. My grandfather, who refused to join her, told her that she was “crazy” to go. He feared the possibility of violence, which he had read about happening at previous civil rights demonstrations. So he allowed her to participate under one condition: that she keep cash and the number of a lawyer in her bra in the event that she was arrested.
This rally turned out to have no such theatrics that my grandfather (and I’m sure many others) feared. It was peaceful, organized. For her, the most emotional part of it was hearing the crowd sing a beautiful rendition of “We Shall Overcome.” During one of the speeches, my grandmother turned to her friend and said, “I don’t know who that man is, but he sure can speak.” Unbeknownst to her at the time, she was witnessing MLK give his “I Have a Dream” speech live.
For the longest time, I thought that my grandmother had attended the March on Washington because she wanted to see MLK speak live. The reason I thought that is because that’s largely how history remembers the march. At least, that’s how it was taught to me—as the event featuring one of MLK’s most famous speeches. It took until my 20s when I heard her recount this story that she revealed to me that at the time she witnessed this moment, she had no idea who MLK was. In her words, “I couldn’t have known who he was at the time—I was just a white housewife.”
So why did she go, then?
The 1963 March on Washington was at its core a rally for equal pay and economic equality for Black Americans. The event was organized primarily by labor unions under the banner of “jobs and freedom.” Several other prominent rabbis in addition to my grandmother’s showed (and I assume brought members of their own congregations), including Rabbis Joachim Prinz and Abraham Joshua Heschel. In the end, more than 250,000 people total showed. Historians credit the march for inspiring Congress’s passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and later the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
When my grandma’s synagogue—under the leadership of their progressive rabbi—organized this trip to DC, they did it out of a genuine impulse to be good allies. They didn’t go to this event to take selfies or to virtue signal that they were “the voices for the oppressed.” They went because they believed in the cause of racial equality, knowing that a threat to equality for Black Americans was a threat to all minorities everywhere, including us.
My grandmother lived through a time when progressive American Jewish leadership was at its best, when they truly held the mantle of probity. Perhaps most importantly, their clergy did not cower at the possibility of being confronted with racism and hate. They ignored the haters and acted in accordance with their values because they knew that doing so put them on the correct side of history—and they were right.
I credit my grandma for reinforcing the liberal values that I hold onto today. For me, MLK Day symbolizes the value of allyship—an allyship that we must keep strong, even when it’s tested. Perhaps at this current moment in history, we would all do well to remember MLK’s immortal words: “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
A lovely memorial to your grandmother who with her fellow congregationalists stood up not only for economic equality but political justice before the law (these were the years of Klan terror), and dignity for all people. It’s a modest ask but hard to fulfill apparently.
👏👏👏 Such a fitting article for MLK Day 2026, Jill! Your grandmother was a civil rights hero who attended the 1963 March on Washington despite the possible risks, because she wanted to stand up for racial equality and economic justice! Her Jewish faith taught her help all people who are oppressed and discriminated against just as her people were. Many Northern Jews joined her as did some Southern Jews. Of the white activists who participated in the Civil Rights Movement, a good percentage of them were Jews. Prominent Jews in the Civil Rights Movement would include Rabbis Abraham Joshua Heschel, Arthur Herzberg, Israel Dresner, and Joachim Prinz, Kansas homemaker Esther Swirk Brown who’s activism would be instrumental in achieving the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, Playwright Ben Hecht who assisted in fighting for civil rights by organizing, filmmaking and even helping civil rights activists desegregate a theater when he was touring with his play A Flag is Born, and activists Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman who were murdered during Freedom Summer along with James Chaney fighting for the right to vote for all.
Southern Jewish congregations were more reluctant to speak out on civil rights in part because of the incredible threats of violence they too faced and in part because most Southern Jews accepted racial segregation as just a natural and normal part of life. But that doesn’t mean Southern rabbis didn’t participate in the movement. Rabbis Jacob M. Rothschild of Atlanta, Georgia, Perry Nussbaum of Jackson, Mississippi and Charles Mantinband of Birmingham, Alabama for example. Progressive Jews back then were principled, had a good moral compass and weren’t performative when standing up for the right thing. Your grandmother was among these brave folks. They fought to end a brutal, dehumanizing and immoral system in Jim Crow which created a racial caste system where whites would forever be on top and blacks would forever be on the bottom.
On another note, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a champion of Zionism and the Jewish people. He said had he lived in Nazi Germany he would’ve given aid and comfort to his Jewish brothers and sisters. MLK also stood with Israel and its right to exist and be secure. He also saw how antisemitism and anti-Zionism were inextricably linked. Also, I think it’s important we see Dr. King as what he was-a four dimensional human being like the rest of us. Dr. King wasn’t a perfect person by any means. He was a philanderer, plagiarized papers he wrote in college and seminary school and didn’t have the most enlightened views about women and gay people. But Dr. King’s flaws do not detract from his greatness but rather they underscore it. It shows us that we can transcend our flaws and achieve greatness too. Dr. King championed colorblindness, universalism, racial equality, democratic socialism, black self-improvement, Zionism, labor unions, and pacifism and stood against America’s quagmire of a war in Vietnam. He pushed John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson to do what was right and take federal action to ensure that the promises made to black Americans in our founding documents were kept.