The Liberal Jew

Evelyn Burg
7h

A lovely memorial to your grandmother who with her fellow congregationalists stood up not only for economic equality but political justice before the law (these were the years of Klan terror), and dignity for all people. It’s a modest ask but hard to fulfill apparently.

1 reply by Jill
Noah Otte
6h

👏👏👏 Such a fitting article for MLK Day 2026, Jill! Your grandmother was a civil rights hero who attended the 1963 March on Washington despite the possible risks, because she wanted to stand up for racial equality and economic justice! Her Jewish faith taught her help all people who are oppressed and discriminated against just as her people were. Many Northern Jews joined her as did some Southern Jews. Of the white activists who participated in the Civil Rights Movement, a good percentage of them were Jews. Prominent Jews in the Civil Rights Movement would include Rabbis Abraham Joshua Heschel, Arthur Herzberg, Israel Dresner, and Joachim Prinz, Kansas homemaker Esther Swirk Brown who’s activism would be instrumental in achieving the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, Playwright Ben Hecht who assisted in fighting for civil rights by organizing, filmmaking and even helping civil rights activists desegregate a theater when he was touring with his play A Flag is Born, and activists Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman who were murdered during Freedom Summer along with James Chaney fighting for the right to vote for all.

Southern Jewish congregations were more reluctant to speak out on civil rights in part because of the incredible threats of violence they too faced and in part because most Southern Jews accepted racial segregation as just a natural and normal part of life. But that doesn’t mean Southern rabbis didn’t participate in the movement. Rabbis Jacob M. Rothschild of Atlanta, Georgia, Perry Nussbaum of Jackson, Mississippi and Charles Mantinband of Birmingham, Alabama for example. Progressive Jews back then were principled, had a good moral compass and weren’t performative when standing up for the right thing. Your grandmother was among these brave folks. They fought to end a brutal, dehumanizing and immoral system in Jim Crow which created a racial caste system where whites would forever be on top and blacks would forever be on the bottom.

On another note, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a champion of Zionism and the Jewish people. He said had he lived in Nazi Germany he would’ve given aid and comfort to his Jewish brothers and sisters. MLK also stood with Israel and its right to exist and be secure. He also saw how antisemitism and anti-Zionism were inextricably linked. Also, I think it’s important we see Dr. King as what he was-a four dimensional human being like the rest of us. Dr. King wasn’t a perfect person by any means. He was a philanderer, plagiarized papers he wrote in college and seminary school and didn’t have the most enlightened views about women and gay people. But Dr. King’s flaws do not detract from his greatness but rather they underscore it. It shows us that we can transcend our flaws and achieve greatness too. Dr. King championed colorblindness, universalism, racial equality, democratic socialism, black self-improvement, Zionism, labor unions, and pacifism and stood against America’s quagmire of a war in Vietnam. He pushed John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson to do what was right and take federal action to ensure that the promises made to black Americans in our founding documents were kept.

1 reply by Jill
