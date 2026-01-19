Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a U.S. federal holiday that began in the mid-1980s. Observed annually on the third Monday of January, it’s also known as “Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday” (which technically is January 15). I like to use this day to honor my late grandmother—allow me to explain why.

In 1963, my grandmother’s Reform synagogue organized a trip to the March on Washington. It involved meeting a bus at the synagogue and taking the roughly hour-long journey to the event at the National Mall. My grandfather, who refused to join her, told her that she was “crazy” to go. He feared the possibility of violence, which he had read about happening at previous civil rights demonstrations. So he allowed her to participate under one condition: that she keep cash and the number of a lawyer in her bra in the event that she was arrested.

This rally turned out to have no such theatrics that my grandfather (and I’m sure many others) feared. It was peaceful, organized. For her, the most emotional part of it was hearing the crowd sing a beautiful rendition of “We Shall Overcome.” During one of the speeches, my grandmother turned to her friend and said, “I don’t know who that man is, but he sure can speak.” Unbeknownst to her at the time, she was witnessing MLK give his “I Have a Dream” speech live.

For the longest time, I thought that my grandmother had attended the March on Washington because she wanted to see MLK speak live. The reason I thought that is because that’s largely how history remembers the march. At least, that’s how it was taught to me—as the event featuring one of MLK’s most famous speeches. It took until my 20s when I heard her recount this story that she revealed to me that at the time she witnessed this moment, she had no idea who MLK was. In her words, “I couldn’t have known who he was at the time—I was just a white housewife.”

So why did she go, then?

The 1963 March on Washington was at its core a rally for equal pay and economic equality for Black Americans. The event was organized primarily by labor unions under the banner of “jobs and freedom.” Several other prominent rabbis in addition to my grandmother’s showed (and I assume brought members of their own congregations), including Rabbis Joachim Prinz and Abraham Joshua Heschel. In the end, more than 250,000 people total showed. Historians credit the march for inspiring Congress’s passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and later the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

When my grandma’s synagogue—under the leadership of their progressive rabbi—organized this trip to DC, they did it out of a genuine impulse to be good allies. They didn’t go to this event to take selfies or to virtue signal that they were “the voices for the oppressed.” They went because they believed in the cause of racial equality, knowing that a threat to equality for Black Americans was a threat to all minorities everywhere, including us.

My grandmother lived through a time when progressive American Jewish leadership was at its best, when they truly held the mantle of probity. Perhaps most importantly, their clergy did not cower at the possibility of being confronted with racism and hate. They ignored the haters and acted in accordance with their values because they knew that doing so put them on the correct side of history—and they were right.

I credit my grandma for reinforcing the liberal values that I hold onto today. For me, MLK Day symbolizes the value of allyship—an allyship that we must keep strong, even when it’s tested. Perhaps at this current moment in history, we would all do well to remember MLK’s immortal words: “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Thanks for reading! Please consider supporting my publication with a paid subscription or a one-time donation. Links below.

Make a one-time donation