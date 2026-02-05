In the latest from my often-bashed NYT, professors at certain universities are expressing consternation at the prospect of sharing their sage knowledge with the riff-raff (i.e. Trump supporters):

It’s a NYT article featuring a university in Texas, so you KNOW Texas is in the wrong!

Reading this title and subtitle alone gave me a headache. For one, I am psychologically incapable of reading the word “syllabuses” in my head. For me, the plural for syllabus is and always will be “syllabi.” Maybe I’m just not caught up with the times linguistically.

The article opens with the fact that several U.S. states (read: all red ones) are now requiring that professors at their public universities make their course materials available to the public on searchable databases. This new policy doesn’t sit well with some of the professors at those universities, who believe it to be an infringement on their academic freedom:

The increased oversight of professors comes as conservatives expand their movement to curb what they say is a liberal tilt in university classrooms. In the last couple of years, they have found sympathetic ears in state legislatures with the power to pressure schools, and their efforts have gained momentum as the Trump administration has made overhauling the politics and culture on campuses a focus. But all of this, some professors and free-expression groups say, is leading to a wave of censorship and self-censorship that they argue is curbing academic freedom and learning. “We’ve never seen this much surveillance,” said John White, a University of North Florida education professor who was asked to remove words such as “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion” and “culture” from his syllabus. He said he changed his syllabus under threat of his course being canceled.

In what such course would the terms “diversity,” “equity,” and “inclusion” all need to appear in a syllabus all at once, unless it was in some sort of CYA statement that had nothing to do with the academic subject being taught?

Furthermore, in what context would one ever need to delete the word “culture” from anything? I write about American culture and Jewish culture all the time, and that term never struck me or any of my readers as problematic. I keep healthy disagreement as part of the culture of this publication. I’m a huge fan of experiencing culture; it’s why I hate cruise ships so much. The culture of soft antisemitism in academia annoys the hell out of me. Can someone please tell me which use of “culture” in this paragraph should be deleted according to these new policies? I’m dying to know.

Reviewing a professor’s syllabus for a course they’re teaching is now “surveillance”? I have news for these professors: everything you do and say in your teaching is being recorded, if not by your university then by your students. That’s “surveillance.”

The scrutiny has been especially intense in departments like gender studies and Middle Eastern studies that touch on contested issues. Some professors say the new rules have turned teaching into a minefield in those disciplines, inviting online trolls looking for keywords and directing online mobs toward professors. Jonathan Friedman with PEN America, a free-expression group, said in an interview that posting syllabuses so the public has a better grasp of what occurs in college classrooms may sound innocuous. But “publishing syllabi when it is coupled with this McCarthyist environment is really dangerous,” he said.

How in the world would making a syllabus available to the public be “dangerous,” unless there is actually material in the syllabus that might cause harm? Gender studies and Middle Eastern studies departments are under the microscope because many of the ideas that they have put out as of late are unscientific, discriminatory, or false. But they are hardly the only academic departments engaging in that behavior.

I would like to rewind to Spring 2025, when I wrote one of many articles that year about the situation at Columbia. At the beginning, I went through the minutia of describing how I obtained the course materials for the three Israel-related courses at Columbia that semester. Only one professor in this scenario dodged my direct requests and refused to make his course material available to the general public: Dr. Joseph “October 7th was awesome” Massad. It turned out to be one of the most heavily read and shared articles I’ve ever posted.

Here’s what no one is mentioning, and it has nothing to do with the current political situation and everything to do with higher education’s perceived value: if all of the course materials are available on a searchable database, then the wider public suddenly gains wider access. We already have a version of this phenomenon in the form of MOOCs through companies like Coursera. But if you apply it to the courses for real credit, then the university’s brand loses its sense of cachet and exclusivity, key branding aspects. If suddenly everyone has access to the course and can follow the syllabus on their own, they have all of the evidence to judge whether or not higher education is worth the cost to the students, families, and taxpayers. Trust me, you will not like the conclusions they come to on that perceived value.

Did you think that an article about the state of U.S. higher education was going to get away with not bringing up Jews or Israel? Sorry to disappoint you:

Benjamin Robinson, an Indiana University professor, is one of those under the new microscope. In his class on the history of German thought, he touches on Kant, Hegel, Arendt and Nietzsche, connecting the thinkers’ big insights — “the aha moments” — to real-life experiences and contemporary politics. In late 2024, a student anonymously complained, saying that Dr. Robinson — who has been vocal about his pro-Palestinian views — had spoken negatively about Israel, mentioned personal experiences like being arrested at a protest at the Israeli consulate in Chicago and “repeatedly spoke against Indiana University” during his classes. The university found in favor of the student and reprimanded the professor, citing a recent state law meant to improve “intellectual diversity” and prevent students from being subjected to political views unrelated to the course.

I think the most obvious question to this is the following: at what point during a class on German theory does Israel or protesting against Israel “as a Jew” need to come into the conversation at all? Well, Dr. Robinson has an answer for that!

Dr. Robinson, who is Jewish, acknowledged that he referred to Israel’s conduct as a genocide in class but he insisted that he never asked students to agree with him. He said he brought up his personal experiences of activism during a discussion of Kant and the philosopher’s distinction between private and public stances. “If I can’t appeal to people’s intuitions, what it’s like to publicly use reason versus to have a private feeling of conscience,” he said, “if I can’t evoke what that feels like, I can’t possibly teach Kant.”

Did this Jewish professor actually insinuate that he can’t teach Kant unless he’s able to accuse Israel of genocide? Wow. Let’s say I go into a classroom and declare to my students that there are 69 different genders, that Churchill was one of the bad guys during World War II, and that Kamala Harris won the 2024 election. “I didn’t require my students to agree with that!” But I said it to the class, so I’m implying that it’s all true, according to me.

We now officially live in a world where everyone feels entitled to their own version of the truth, and university professors actually believe that operating within that false reality constitutes “academic freedom.” But in such a world where there is no real truth to be sought, there really is no need for universities, let alone ones that cost up to $90,000/year to attend.

I’ve devoted my entire professional life to the cause of higher education. I want to see the system work for those it’s intended to serve. Unfortunately, the complete and utter self-absorption of its stewards (faculty and administrators) doesn’t leave much room for optimism. I don’t want to say we’re approaching the point of no return, because I can’t see most of these places going out of business anytime soon. But in the absence of intellectual honesty, why put your trust in them to serve their primary purpose? That purpose is education.