The original title of this NYT op/ed before it got changed to “The Hard Truth That My Party Needs to Face.” Hmmm…

As if he has not already shown himself as enough of a privileged twat in his earlier statements on Israel and Jews, Chris Van Hollen, who I am embarrassed to say is my home state Senator, has decided to add his voice to the rhetorical garbage dump that is the NYT op/ed section. This section of our newspaper of record has shown itself as incompetent at seriously discussing the Middle East, a position most recently reinforced by Nicholas Kristof’s infamous rape dog article.

Van Hollen has established himself as one of the Democrats’ most emphatic anti-Israel (yes, anti-Israel—I use that term deliberately) voices. I will also add that he is the individual whom J Street, an ostensibly “pro-Israel, pro-peace” Jewish organization, invited as the keynote speaker at their most recent conference in DC. Sit with that for a moment.

Now, let’s dive right in:

Democrats need to face a hard truth. While Republicans’ approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has failed, so has ours. The Democratic Party has provided reflexive and unconditional support to Israeli governments, even as their actions have increasingly undermined American interests and values.

Such a classic attempt at deflection—start by blaming the other side for their failures to avoid examining your own. Why has the Republican approach failed, and how is the Democrats’ approach any different? I’m not saying he’s wrong, I’m simply demanding the same intellectual rigor that your middle school English teacher did: “explain why using supporting evidence. “ Same issue with the claim that Israel has “undermined American interests and values.” Examples supporting that bold statement should naturally follow in the next paragraph, right? Well, not exactly:

For decades, we have called for a two-state solution, but we’ve failed to use our leverage to make it real. It’s past time that we use that leverage to end the occupation and achieve two states with full political and legal rights for all. That means withdrawing taxpayer support from Israel and conditioning arms sales.

I’ve already written about the two-state solution ad nauseum, but I’ll summarize for the TLDR crowd: that Palestinians want a state alongside Israel is something that Van Hollen and his peers of western elites have decided that Palestinians should want, without hearing it directly from the mouths of actual Palestinians. This is now what it means to be “the voice for the oppressed”: to make decisions for “the other” on their behalf, like what a parent would do for a disabled child. Only in this case, the parent doesn’t live with them and doesn’t even speak their language. Of course, we could also discuss how Palestinian leaders were offered this very solution multiple times over the last 80 years, and refused every time.

As for “ending the occupation”: didn’t they already try that in Gaza back in 2005? Look how well that turned out—the result was Hamas.

I’ve seen these developments with my own eyes. I’ve visited Israel and the West Bank seven times and witnessed the rapid expansion of illegal settlements across land that was supposed to be part of a Palestinian state. I’ve spoken to Palestinian families pushed out of their homes and off their land. I’ve sat down with families, both Israelis and Palestinians, who have lost loved ones to violence. In Ramallah, I spoke with Palestinian American parents who can’t get justice for their children killed by violent settlers or Israeli security forces. I’ve seen aid trucks turned back from Israeli checkpoints while children in Gaza were starving on the other side. And I’ve seen how the once bustling city of Rafah was reduced to rubble by the Israel Defense Forces with American bombs and bulldozers.

Wow, he’s visited Israel a whole 7 (SEVEN) times; someone get this guy a medal!!! I’m assuming these were on heavily curated tax payer-funded trips with his colleagues from Congress, with someone else organizing the English-language meet-ups with pre-selected (read: non-threatening) Israelis and Palestinians. Funny how he omits that Ramallah, a city under the oversight of the PA, boasts an Arab population of ~100,000 and a Jewish population of zero, and thus has no “illegal settlements” to speak of.

Re: the “once bustling city of Rafah,” how could he have possibly seen it “reduced to rubble” (or “bustling” before that, for that matter) on one of these seven trips? Were they admitting arrogant American politicians into Gaza for selfie sessions during that time period? Going to need to see receipts on that one, however if he’s going to bring up Rafah, he might include the small detail that the city borders Egypt, which has closed its doors to Gaza completely. An innocent omission, I’m sure.

At home, the brutality of Mr. Netanyahu’s government has eroded Americans’ support for a historically close partner. At the same time, we’re seeing a dangerous and reprehensible rise in antisemitism. Attempts to conflate criticism of the Israeli government with antisemitism do not combat that hate. They only undermine the fight against antisemitism by equating the Israeli government with all Jews, and they empower the enemies of free speech.

Van Hollen finds antisemitism “reprehensible,” eh? It’s not really necessary to call the rise of global Jew-hate—which Van Hollen is directly contributing to but has his head too far up his ass to appreciate his role in—”reprehensible” unless the statement that follows seeks to contradict that fact.

If Netanyahu were gone tomorrow (he may be voted out by the end of this year, God willing), does anyone actually think that Van Hollen will magically stop with the bullshit? The double standards have been going on long before Netanyahu assumed office, and they’ll continue after he’s gone.

Don’t get me wrong, I want Netanyahu gone too. I just recognize that his departure will not solve the problem of Van Hollen and others who think like him.

For all these reasons, we cannot accept the status quo. Democrats can — and should — be both “pro-Israeli” and “pro-Palestinian.” To support both, Democrats must put forward a plan that moves beyond the failures of the past toward a durable peace. Democrats should pursue a last-gasp effort to salvage a two-state solution. If that effort fails, the United States will have to consider other options to secure equal political and legal rights for all. The alternatives — either a permanent apartheid state or the expulsion of Palestinians — should be abhorrent and unacceptable to everyone. They would result in the unending oppression or displacement of Palestinians, chronic unrest throughout the region and Israel becoming a pariah state.

Democrats are already headed down the road of not being “pro-Israeli,” as evidenced by their recent Senate vote to deny Israel military aid. Van Hollen’s pro-Israeli status (or lack thereof) isn’t in dispute because whatever cred he once had in that department, he’s lost.

I want to ask a more uncomfortable question: what exactly about Van Hollen makes him “pro-Palestinian”? That he claims to speak for Palestinians by making decisions about statehood on their behalf? That he regards them as helpless children who require a savior in the form of an out-of-touch U.S. politician? He’s neither pro-Israel nor pro-Palestinian. He’s just a douchebag.

Israel is not becoming a “pariah state” because of what it’s doing to Palestinians. It’s becoming a pariah state due to op/eds like this one by people like Van Hollen.

The next Democratic president should recognize a State of Palestine that is subject to clear benchmarks, including free and fair elections. Unless and until a different agreement is reached, the United States should treat Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as part of Palestine — a policy some of our European and Asian partners have already begun to carry out. In addition to ending taxpayer-funded support, that president should enforce the same terms and conditions for Israel that we apply to other countries when they purchase arms. Israel must also comply with international law and U.S. policy. That means no offensive weapons should be sold unless Israel agrees to a time-bound plan to end the occupation and enact a two-state solution. At the same time, the United States should reinstate and expand Mr. Biden’s sanctions on people and organizations that threaten the stability and security of the West Bank.

And who exactly would govern this ‘State of Palestine’ that Van Hollen wants so much? Does this state have governing documents, such as a Constitution, that does not resemble the Hamas charter? Palestinians, like virtually all of their Arab neighbors, have never lived in a free democracy. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen or that we shouldn’t want that for them, but it’s not up to Van Hollen to force. He’s talking as if these concepts—free elections, peaceful borders, “clear benchmarks”— are all easy givens, yet no internationally recognized Palestinian leader has ever tried them.

After all of these glorious proclamations for a free, peaceful, and democratic Palestine that the world has literally never seen before, the paragraph that follows drags the only democracy to speak of in the region: “Israel must comply with international law and U.S. policy.” “Israel should face sanctions.” “Israel is threatening stability and security.” The hypocrisy is breathtaking.

That next president should also work with Saudi Arabia and others in the region to commit to normalizing relations with Israel similar to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. Together, these steps create a pathway to lasting regional stability.

You can be damn sure that this writer has precisely zero idea what the ‘2002 Arab Peace Initiative’ says or does, but it sounds good because it has Arabs and peace in it. As for working with Saudi Arabia, since when did the Saudis become the paragon of human rights and freedoms? Oh wait, my bad, I think it’s been a full ten years since they allowed women to start driving there.

Here’s how it ends:

Democrats failed to meet the moment in 2024. Americans were rightly fed up with Democratic hypocrisy and complicity in the gross violation of the values we profess to hold dear. That in turn, hurt our credibility with voters. We cannot let that happen again.

Yes, Van Hollen just appropriated “never again” language to describe severing American support to Israel. Here’s how one could reasonably rewrite this: “never again shall Israel be able to defend itself, according to when I say they can’t.” I’m sure that wielding that level of power would be Van Hollen’s dream scenario.

Obviously we Jews are just so fortunate to have Van Hollen’s sage Anglo Saxon perspective to guide us through this tough time. I don’t know what we would do if it weren’t for him. To state this a different way: he can just fuck right off.

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