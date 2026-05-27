The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Minerva's avatar
Minerva
27m

I have been waiting for this since yesterday. I knew you'd be able to express things more coherently than I could. "He’s neither pro-Israel nor pro-Palestinian. He’s just a douchebag." I am so gaslit at this point that I start to assume major conspiracy theories at every turn. Like, his ignorance, presumption, and savior complex is all so totally unbelievable that either there is a great deal of money behind all of this or peoples' very lives are being threatened. But I think your "douchebag" explanation really is the simplest and truest one. Thanks as always, for putting things into words when my mind is still a huge mess of exclamation points and question marks.

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1 reply by Jill
ECB's avatar
ECB
1h

He’s a white man’s burden type. If we lesser races just followed his wisdom, the world would be perfect, or something…

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