The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rabbi Loren Sykes's avatar
Rabbi Loren Sykes
Nov 18

Outstanding article, Jill! And Goldie and Natasha are perfect examples of experts vs fools. It is also notable that Piers Morgan constantly interrupts those he targets for a takedown, and while I haven't sat and counted, my sense is that he interrupts women far more than he interrupts men (a pattern that is not unusual in the broadcasting world and is also true for the Hebrew news channels here in Israel).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jill and others
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Nov 18Edited

👏👏👏 An outstanding article, Jill! I loved every second of it! You absolutely demolished the mainstream media and morons like Piers Morgan who don’t actually care about human rights and milk the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict for all its worth. If you’re gonna talk about the conflict or the Gaza War bring on experts and people with firsthand knowledge. Dave Smith like eve too everyone else in the political commentary space, is a grifter. He’s a “comedian” who has zero knowledge of the conflict or the war, has never been to either Israel or the Palestinian Territories, has never read a history book, and can’t refute any arguments made to him other than to say “he’s just a comedian.” Please don’t bring on antisemites like Tucker Carlson, Jake Shields, Andrew Tate, Dave, or Jimmy Dore without pushing back.

Also, have actual good faiths discussions including nuance and civility. Stop platforming these people who have nothing of value to say unless you intend to challenge them! Bring on historians and scholars with actual knowledge and Jewish, Israeli and Palestinian intellectuals from across the political spectrum. No celebrities, comedians, social media influencers, etc. Also, could we please cover some of the other conflicts going on in the world and ACTUAL genocides like Sudan and Yemen? We need to talk about real human rights abusers like Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Congo, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Uganda, etc. Hey Dave! If you want to actually be able to claim you’re an authority on the conflict and the war then you need to get educated, so here’s a reading list for you:

• Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn by Daniel Gordis

• Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth by Noa Tishby

• Jerusalem: The Biography by Simon Sebag Montefiore

• Righteous Victims: The A History of the Zionist-Arab Conflict, 1881-2001 by Benny Morris

• The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited by Benny Morris

• Beyond Proportionality: Israel’s Just War in Gaza by Thane Rosenbaum

• The October 7 War: Israel’s Battle for Security in Gaza by Seth J. Frantzman

• 1949: The First Israelis by Tom Segev

• The Long Road Home: The Aftermath of World War II by Ben Shepard

• DPs: Europe’s Displaced Persons, 1945-51 by Mark Wyman

• The Last Million: Europe’s Displaced Person from World War to Cold War by David Nasaw

• The Holocaust: A New History by Laurence Rees

• Year Zero of the Arab-Israeli Conflict 1929 by Hillel Cohen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jill
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture