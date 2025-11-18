To the best of my knowledge, at no other point in human history have people had such reverence for ideas that are flat-out wrong. The level of confidence displayed by stupid people appears at an all-time high, with those with zero knowledge of a given topic getting elevated to celebrity status for discussing said topic. Lately, some of the most watched Internet influencers have spoken about the value of discussing controversial topics with people they disagree with. They characterize this act as virtuous because it’s “going outside of the echo chamber.” The problem is that most often, it simply reinforces the brands of the individuals engaging in it, thus fortifying their respective echo chambers.

The Triggernometry podcast brings people of all kinds of ideological persuasions together for discussion and debate. Dave Smith, a self-identified “comedian” who has yet to say anything to make me laugh, has amassed a following of millions through his appearances on the podcast circuit. The problem is that literally all of his views on the topics he’s getting invited to talk about are garbage.

Here’s a very obvious question: if you’re going to do a deep analysis on Iran, why not bring in an Iranian to do that, or at least someone who has studied Persian history deeply? When you choose not to do that, you’re leaving it to the social media universe to correct the various inaccuracies of this smug moron, which most viewers of the original program won’t see:

Platforming someone and challenging them are two different things. One adds to their celebrity, the other discredits. You can bring someone on your program to expose their beliefs as vapid and wrong. But in order to do that, you must challenge them. You must say explicitly “no, that is wrong” if they say things like “Churchill was the bad guy of World War II,” or “Bonhoeffer was a worse actor than Hitler,” or “the Confederacy won the war of northern aggression.” In short, you don’t entertain ideas that are intellectually and factually wrong because to do so is to declare moral bankruptcy.

Then there’s the ubiquitous Piers Morgan. I bring him up because he’s been one of the most prolific broadcasters on the Israel-Hamas War, and about the Jews by proxy. He is a war profiteer, there is no doubt in my mind about that. There were stretches of time during the last two years when he produced shows about this one war in that one country every freaking day. Sudan, Syria, Ukraine…none of them ever appeared as the main topic of conversation on his show, despite each being a far larger humanitarian catastrophe than Gaza. I don’t think I need to explain why.

A feature of Piers’s Israel-Hamas War broadcasts that no one talks about: he brought on Jews of all ends of the political spectrum to discuss it—liberal, conservative, Israeli, diaspora, pro-Bibi, anti-Bibi, etc. The pro-Israel representatives on the show were always countered by others invited on to represent “the Palestinian side.” Yet those guests were almost never actual Palestinians. Most often, the were either idiotic western “activists” who had never traveled to the region believing themselves to be the “voices of the oppressed,” or Muslims from nations nowhere near Palestine.

Part of me feels somewhat guilty, like I’m one of the people keeping this machine going by tuning into it. But it isn’t something I could look away from because he was choosing to feature a rotating buffet of Jews on his show about a topic that has a strong emotional impact on me. Also, he did have on some knowledgeable commentators. The problem is that their voices were always getting drowned out by the idiots, so to the uniformed viewer it would be difficult to distinguish between them.

All of this came to a head this past summer when Piers featured Natasha Hausdorff, a lawyer of international law who actually knows what she’s talking about on this specific topic. He had her on against—wait for it—Dave Smith:

Natasha is an example of someone Piers brought on his show specifically to tear down and to discredit. At the end, an ill-informed audience gets left with the impression that Natasha was the one in the wrong and Dave was the one in the right—yet anyone with a reasonable grasp of this conflict knows full well that the opposite is true. And it goes beyond that—Piers regularly brought vile antisemites like Andrew Tate and Dan Bilzerian on his show without truly challenging them, yet saved his vitriol for Natasha of all people.

Here is how I view the problem, of which Piers is only one actor: the Israel-Hamas conflict is being severely over-reported on, and not being reported on well. It would be infinitely better if there were less press time devoted to it, or at the very least there were more resources devoted to reporting on other global atrocities to balance out the reporting on this one. Because of the international community’s fetish with Israel, utter douchebags have profited from expressing ill-informed opinions on it. But how idiots like Dave Smith are able to garner such large audiences for it as purported thought leaders on this conflict, I still struggle to understand.

Am I advocating for an end to livestreamed debates among people with divergent views on controversial topics? Absolutely not. I am simply suggesting that we should be more thoughtful on who we choose to elevate as the real thought leaders of these issues. The Dave Smiths and the Tucker Carlsons of the world deserve to be challenged, not coddled. The Goldie Ghamaris and the Natasha Hausdorffs among us deserve a bigger audience. I am merely a tiny blogger with a thousand followers—the people who need to adjust have millions of viewers who tune in to watch them each day. Like them or loathe them, what they put out has a profound effect on culture.

To platform someone on a show that millions of people will watch without truly challenging them is to endorse their ideas. Period.

