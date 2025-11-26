I’ve written about As a Jew Peter Beinart before, several times. I needn’t outline here all of the ways he’s an irritating twit. But just when I think I’m done bashing this small-peen cretin, he comes up with something that much more revolting that I cannot help but pen another takedown article on.

Our friend Peter is currently bombarding social media about his trip to Israel as an invited speaker at Tel Aviv University. To me, the entire exercise seems strange. BDS types don’t want Peter in Israel. Pro-Israel types don’t want Peter in Israel. So, who exactly wants Peter in Israel at all, let alone to present himself as a thought leader on a conflict for which he shows a clear preference for the party that doesn’t appear open to hosting him?

Apparently, someone at Tel Aviv University finds enough value in Peter’s platform to have him, because that’s where he will be gracing Am Yisrael with his presence. In fairness, Tel Aviv is a progressive city. It’s home to the largest anti-Bibi marches, one of the most attended annual gay pride parades in the world, and the most significant anti-war demonstrations. But those who participate in these activities tend to be pro-Israel; they’re just exercising their rights to protest their own government and to express their sexuality without the risk of getting thrown off of a rooftop. Maybe a handful of Israelis share Peter’s anti-Zionist views, but they’re a small minority—because, duh, why would you advocate for the erasure of the country you live in?

Plus, I attended Columbia when the Iranian then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad got a red carpet rolled out for him. It was truly the event of the season, with hordes of students crowding on the outdoor event space to hear the President of Iran state that the Holocaust didn’t happen. Having a dissenting voice on campus isn’t necessarily sinful. What’s sinful here is that it’s coming from an American Jew who should conduct himself with far more humility. Yes, he’s visiting with his own brethren in a country that he does not believe should exist as a Jewish state—but he’s doing so as a foreigner.

Lest we forget that Peter is an American Jewish elite and not a Middle Eastern dictator. So why is he doing this? Here’s his explanation (WARNING: CONTAINS MAJOR CRINGE):

This isn’t even the entire post—I cut it short to avoid barfing. Already, he’s used the term “I” or “me” 19 times to describe his trip as an invited guest to a country that he believes should be boycotted. Of course, we could also point out his use of vile terms like “Jewish supremacy” or “Israeli oppression,” but that may not even be the most problematic issue here. No, what Peter finds most significant about his visit isn’t about Israel, it isn’t about Palestinians, it isn’t even about finding truth or “justice”—it’s just about Peter. Like most Americans of today, he’s the most important character in his own story. The Israelis and their universities just serve as convenient backdrops for him to reinforce his own identity as “one of those good Jews.”

Beyond this performance at Tel Aviv University, I have no idea of the rest of his itinerary. But I wish that Peter would visit the Nova Massacre site or the Car Wall and record his reflections on those outings without using the term “I” repeatedly. I wish Peter had visited Israel at the same time I was there this past Summer during an active missile attack from an enemy country so that he could experience first-hand the joys of running to bomb shelters at 3am. I wish Peter had the experience of evacuating to a neighboring country after getting stranded by said missile attack. The fact that he’s traveling in relative safety with an open invitation from one of Israel’s premier universities to accuse them of “oppression” in an expression of free speech seems rather ironic.

For his next visit, I petition to have Peter Beinart air-dropped into Gaza (ideally without a parachute). That might be a much more valuable learning experience than speaking within the safe walls of Tel Aviv University. What do you think?

Thanks for reading! If you made it this far, I have a small ask. I work hard to expose truth in this era of copious misinformation. Please consider supporting my work with either a paid subscription or a one-time donation. Links below.

Make a one-time donation