The Liberal Jew

8d

In fairness, if he wasn’t an anti-Israel wacko, no one would know his name. He’s made a career out of being the Jew who wants all Jews to return to a stateless vulnerable existence.

8d

It would do no good for Peter to go to the site of the Nova massacre memorial or the car wall. He thinks Israel had this coming. He would just blame Israel and Jews as he always does.

Someone at Tel Aviv University had to pay for this man's trip. It annoys me because there are so many deserving people out there who can't afford a trip to Israel (Peter is a multimillionaire), but some nourisha kupp thinks whatever Peter is selling is worthwhile. It just goes to show you that 1) academics no matter where they reside are lacking in critical thinking skills (and probably could use some good mental health care), and more importantly 2) Israel is a vibrant democracy with freedom of speech as its cornerstone (of course this goes against Peter's perspective since he says Israel is a totalitarian hellhole)

