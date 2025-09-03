While watching the pro-Hamas hoodlums of Columbia University engage in their anti-Israel fuckery over the past two years, I often found myself asking how their parents raised them and what those parents would say to their kids after catching them behaving in that manner. Thanks to The Guardian, we now have an answer in an op/ed titled, “Columbia punished our kids for protesting against the genocide in Gaza. We condemn the university’s cowardice.” One of the authors chooses to go by a pseudonym “for safety reasons.”