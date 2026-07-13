It’s really sad watching someone who is so desperate to be liked, they’ll say and do self-defeating things specifically to curry favor among those who hate them. They’ll compromise their own integrity to the point of putting their own tribe’s lives on the line to have their asses kissed by sycophants. This phenomenon occurs regularly in modern life, but nowhere is it more pronounced (in my view anyway) than among the Jewish elite of the DC think tank space.

It’s one thing to watch schoolchildren or teenagers engage in this type of behavior—that is normal. Usually, they grow out of it after that awkward developmental stage. But to see Boomers running major Jewish organizations doing it is just pathetic, though not exactly surprising.

In case you haven’t guessed yet, this takedown has to do with J Street’s moronic take on Ro Khanna’s “bombshell” (by which I mean “entirely expected and typical”) visit to the West Bank. The timing was curious: here we have a congressman desperate to distance himself from the rapist with a Nazi tattoo whom he supported for U.S. Senate. Naturally, the way to divert attention and create fodder for a good campaign ad is a cleansing trip to the West Bank. Not Israel proper. Not the Nova site. Not the kibbutzim attacked on October 7. Not Gaza. Not Jordan. Just the West Bank, and only the West Bank.

To J Street, this approach is fine—because AIPAC:

For decades, AIPAC and other organizations have sponsored trips to Israel that exclusively presented the Israeli narrative. Rarely if ever did participants spend any time in Palestinian communities in the West Bank or engage seriously with the realities of occupation. We’ve long believed that’s a mistake. The only way to understand this conflict is to hear from both peoples: Israelis living under the threat of terror and war, and Palestinians living under occupation. That’s why our delegations meet with leaders and communities on both sides of the Green Line.



If you believe every trip should present a balanced picture, I agree. But that standard should apply consistently - not only when someone chooses to spend one trip listening to Palestinians after decades in which the Palestinian experience was too often left out altogether.

So by J Street’s own standards, Ro’s trip was a mistake. If they could please say that outright, I would much appreciate it. Oh and PS: no one goes on a trip to anywhere expecting a “balanced picture.” I go abroad expecting a picture of what I specifically choose to see on my own. If Ro wants to go to the West Bank to virtue signal with Palestinians as his selfie background, that’s obviously his choice—but it hardly calls for a “balanced” anything.

Here’s a snapshot of the dweeb during this journey:

That’s him being interviewed in front of what appears to be a Palestinian-owned West Bank mansion. If he wanted to convey intolerable hardship, he probably should have selected a different background, like a mud hut of some sort. Oops.

Here is what Ro learned the Palestinians want, according to his own X posts about it:

Water

Land

Movement

Riveting. You’ll notice “democracy” doesn’t make the list. Here are some other choice phrases Ro uses about his trip:

“I was the target of settler violence.”

“I was held captive for 75 minutes while they recorded videos and laughed at us and mocked us.”

“What angered me most is that the IDF soldiers who came to the scene supported the settlers over American citizens.”

“If the settlers and the IDF treat an American congressman like this, imagine how Palestinians get treated!”

You’ll notice a common thread running through all of these statements: this experience is more about Ro than it is about the Palestinians he claims to care about so much. As is most often the case in Palestine Industrial Complex productions, they merely serve as supporting cast in Ro’s movie, starring himself.

I found myself in the West Bank as recently as a year ago. It’s pretty standard procedure to be stopped by Israeli officials at various checkpoints, and I do not envy the Palestinians who have to put up with that on the daily. I certainly do not condone the existence of violent settlers (assuming that’s actually who Ro was dealing with in this situation). For every visitor to the area, it’s pretty standard protocol to encounter at least one Israeli with a weapon—and no, that situation doesn’t put you, an American visitor, in any immediate danger.

It took me 5 hours to cross the border from Israel to Jordan during an actual war evacuation, a journey that Ro is probably too much of a coward to attempt. That border crossing is only a few miles from where he’s standing here. Did I throw a tantrum over it? Did I whine and cry that I was being “held” by both Israeli and Jordanian officials (the latter of whom I bribed to get my passport returned to me)? Hell no.

If you want to be serious about international travel, you undertake the risks that the journey offers you. If you instead choose to impose your own poorly conceived notions of how the desert dwellers “should” act according to your own Americanized version of what’s “right,” you’re doing it entirely wrong. To say this another way: Ro Khanna is a whiny bitch.

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