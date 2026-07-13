The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Clever Pseudonym
2dEdited

"The only way to understand this conflict is to hear from both peoples..."

These pompous jackasses love nothing more than the sound of their own voices and the endlessly empty moral platitudes they mouth.

After the Trojan War, the Civil War and WW2, is there any conflict that's had more ink and words spilled about it? What else do we need to hear and know? Does peace come after every Palestinian gets their own memoir, blog and Times Op-Ed?

Israel/Palestine and every aspect of it have completely escaped tangible reality and become free-floating symbols for the whole world to use for whatever purposes they need (mostly denouncing Israel and Jews for clicks and cash). The WB and its "violent settlers" are the newest selfie backdrop and moral grandstand for various opportunists to perform for attention.

How many people with passionate opinions here know these simple facts: Jordan held the WB from 1948-1967 and there was never any thought or mention of building a Palestinian state; Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton tried their best to give Arafat almost the entire WB (as Olmert did with Abbas) but as this would have required ending jihad and accepting Israel's existence, they've said NO repeatedly. The Palestinians have never wanted a state, they want to destroy the Jewish state, and their leaders have never said otherwise.

Khanna is cynically manipulating all this ignorance and rage and using these people trapped in an ugly conflict as props and extras in his imaginary Presidential campaign. He is just another pyromaniac pretending to be a fire fighter.

Until all these self-styled brave truth-tellers find a way to help Palestinians forswear terrorism, jihad and Jew hate, this is all just a waste of time and an endless pageant of public masturbation. Would Ro Khanna let his family live wedged bw Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic jihad!?

It looks like from here till 2029 the Dems will be beating Israel like a pinata, with J Street holding the stick. With friends like these....

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April's avatar
April
2d

Great one! This is all so annoying.

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