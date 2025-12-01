Every time I think I’m done writing about certain nefarious actors who have either contributed to or caused harm to global Jewry during the slog of the last two years, they’ll say or do something additionally moronic that fuels a new article from me. What can I say? These creatures provide me with endless inspiration for this little publication of mine, and I'm blessed with the inability to keep my mouth shut.

My readers know that I don’t tend to get overly personal on these pages because my main objective is to tackle issues affecting the wider community. But I’m about to talk about something raw, real, and still deeply relatable to many: deep internalized feelings of “not being good enough.” Fundamentally, it’s a feeling of inadequacy that large swaths of our community have never fully processed through today. I would even go as far to say that most of us struggle with it.

I’m no psychologist, but I think it would be fair to say that these feelings begin in childhood and then shape adulthood. They come out in all kinds of ways. Of course I’m generalizing a bit, but I’m sure many of my readers will relate to at least some of the following:

Academic expectations placed on you from grade school through college.

The pressure to enter and succeed in high-earning professions, such as law or medicine.

Expectations that begin very early about maintaining and creating a traditional family life (marriage and kids), and the social consequences of forgoing them.

The above are very individualistic ways that [American] Jews internalize feelings of inadequacy from a young age and through young adulthood. But I also see it in more macro ways about the practice of Judaism in general, both in-person and in virtual comments sections. A few examples:

Claiming authority on who is a “real” Jew and who has given up their Jew card (spoiler alert: we all are, and no one can give it up no matter how much we wish we could take it away from another).

Believing that being a “good” Jew has to do with maintaining certain traditional rituals (i.e. keeping Kosher, observing the Sabbath, etc.), and anyone who does not partake in them exactly the way they do is automatically “bad.”

Reacting in certain ways to incidents involving Jews, and then becoming angry or hostile when other Jews do not share the same level of outrage (mea culpa).

Which takes me to—and I’m sorry if I’m beating a dead horse here, truly—our favorite As a Jew Peter Beinart. I honestly thought that I was done talking about him after calling out Tel Aviv University for debasing itself by inviting him to speak. But after he showed up in Tel Aviv, more drama ensued. Apparently after he completed his presentation duties at TAU (anyone have a recording of that?) that was no doubt a supercilious lecture to Israelis on the evils of their own country, he felt the need to apologize to his fan base for appearing in Israel at all.

I’m not going to burden you with the entirety of this “apology” (which you can read here—as of this writing it’s been viewed over 3 million times), except to state that it reads more like a cult member apologizing for deigning to do something that his masters found objectionable without asking for their express permission first. It’s the same pathology from abused spouses and other types of cult members, only this one is specific to the ‘Free Palestine’ one. I’ll say it loud and clear: absolutely nothing Peter, I or any other Jewish person will do will be “good enough” for the types of cretins that Peter has attempted to placate by renouncing Zionism in this manner. In short, he just comes off as a small-dick loser to everyone, including himself.

As if this lame-ass “apology” for doing something he had no business ever apologizing for (read: I think it’s Tel Aviv University that owes its students an apology and not Peter for accepting their invitation) wasn’t bad enough, here we have one of his friends of J-Street, whom I have already called out multiple times, stating that he “disagrees” with the apology. Not that Peter’s words indicate that he may want to seek professional help. Not that this situation revealed something terribly ugly about anti-Zionist Jews and anti-Zionism in general. Just that his “friend” may have erred in apologizing to the same Jew-hating a-holes he’s desperate to please:

I’m not going to do a deep-dive into Jeremy’s words here—which are not of “support” for his “friend” more than they are weak explanations for the people he’s trying to placate and who he will never really placate by expressing himself in this manner. I’ll just leave you with the following: when is the last time you “disagreed” with someone’s apology to someone else? I mean, I don’t “disagree” with this particular apology so much as I simply find it batshit crazy.

With all of the negativity that I bring up re: Peter and Jeremy, I do it to state the following:

There is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” Jew.

Yes, there are “good” and “bad” people. But that classification has nothing to do with the religion or ethnicity that identifies them. To use an example on other side of the coin: the evil that we witnessed inflicted on October 7th had nothing to do with the religion or the ethnicity of the terrorists carrying out the attack. It had to do with the fact that these were bad (some might say “psychopathic”) people doing terrible things, under the command of an irredeemably evil dictatorship.

I’m going to reframe this in a different way. There are two types of Jews:

1) Jews who love and care for other Jews.

2) Jews who say and do harmful things to other Jews (or aid and abet others who do).

One of these groups is far more helpful than the other. One of these groups will ensure our people’s survival; the other will contribute to its downfall. I like to think that the vast majority (~90%) of the world’s Jews fit into category #1.

I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again under the above framing: anti-Zionist Jews are all, without exception, in the latter category. But not all Zionist Jews are by default in the first one.

For all of the bitching that I’ve done and the takedowns I’ve written about other Jews (all completely deserved) up to now, you might be pleased to know that I am about to end this piece on a positive note: if you are a Jewish person, no one can take that identity away from you for any reason (unless you choose to convert to another religion). In that respect, you will always be good enough.

But you have a choice to make, and only you can make it: will you be the Jew who loves and cares for other Jews, or will you be the Jew who actively causes harm to other Jews (or aids and abets others who do)?

The choice is yours to make every day you are alive. Choose wisely.

