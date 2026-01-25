My loyal readers are well-aware that I despise Hamas, Bibi, and ICE. But the day I place the three of these actors on the same moral or intellectual plane is the day that I check myself into an asylum of some kind. Not so for our country’s newspaper of record, which published this despicable piece today by As a Jew Thomas Friedman, whose work I’ve already skewered previously:

Before I dive into the text of this article, let’s just define the specific actors he’s addressing here:

ICE: The law enforcement arm of DHS using gestapo-esque tactics to act with total impunity and in disregard of the U.S. Constitution.

Bibi: The democratically elected PM of Israel, and probably the worst leader in Jewish history

Hamas: A terror organization that still runs Gaza after more than two years of war (that they started on Oct 7) to have them removed

Here is how Friedman attempts to tie all of the above together as one:

Every day now, I sit at my computer and ask myself: What is there left to say about the two news stories I care about most? One is unfolding in my hometown, on the banks of the Mississippi River; the other is unfolding on the West Bank of the Jordan and on both banks of the Wadi Gaza. Which video should I linger on longest? The footage of Renee Good, shot in the face by an ICE officer in Minneapolis while she was clearly trying to evacuate the scene? Or the video from Saturday of federal agents shooting Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care nurse, after he tried to help a woman who was being pepper-sprayed? Or perhaps the video from Wednesday showing the aftermath of Israeli strikes that killed three Palestinian journalists, among others, in Gaza? The journalists had been working for a committee providing Egyptian aid and were documenting its distribution at a displacement camp. Or perhaps the videos of Hamas executing rivals and refusing to yield, despite the fact that the war the group ignited on Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in nothing but catastrophe for Palestinians?

I’m just going to start with the most basic question here: why are these “the two news stories (he) care(s) about most”? I can sympathize with the hometown connection aspect of the Minneapolis story, but the other one “unfolding on the West Bank and Gaza” can’t be more important to someone sitting on his couch in Manhattan than the one unfolding in Iran, right?

Pretti and Good were bystanders attempting either to document ICE’s actions or stage a sit-in in protest of ICE’s presence in their city. Hamas is a terror organization known for wrecking the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis alike. The “Palestinian journalists” that Friedman and his friends are railing on about were Hamas operatives, a convenient detail that the NYT has omitted in previous stories on the issue. If I were Good or Pretti getting compared to Hamas terrorists in this manner, I would be rolling over in my grave.

These stories have much more in common than you might think. All are driven, in my view, by terrible leaders who prefer easy, violent solutions to the hard work of negotiated problem-solving. These leaders see an iron-fisted approach as the best way to win their next elections: President Trump in the 2026 midterms; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who is expected to call elections around the same time; and Hamas, in its desperate effort to lead the Palestinian movement in the postwar era, despite having lost the war.

Typical bullshit NYT logic, that every global problem can be resolved through “negotiated problem-solving.” There is no negotiating with terrorists, be they ICE or Hamas. They just need to be stopped. Trump and Bibi have the majority of their respective electorates expressing dissatisfaction and anger with their leadership for different reasons. The difference is that we have democratic methods to get them both out of power at a certain point (ostensibly). That is not the case with Hamas.

Hamas and ICE also share one very visible trait that I never thought I’d see in the United States: Almost all of their foot soldiers wear masks. My experience as a reporter in the Middle East taught me that people wear masks because they are up to something bad and don’t want their faces captured on camera. I saw it often in Beirut and in Gaza; I never expected to see it in Minneapolis. Since when have America’s domestic policing forces, charged with defending the Constitution and the rule of law, felt the need to hide their identities?

Is this guy blind? There is absolutely another group that we have seen for the last few years in the United States (and throughout the West) covering their faces in pursuit of their political goals: the so-called “activists” out on the streets marching in support of Hamas and other terror organizations. The kaffiyeh-clad hoodlums, the Watermelon Cult, whatever you want to call them. Did he conveniently forget that detail for the purposes of this article?

I understand why Hamas fighters wear masks — they have both Israeli and Palestinian blood on their hands and fear retribution. But if you placed a photo of an ICE officer next to a Hamas militiaman in a news quiz, I would defy you to tell them apart. Memo to the homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem: That is not a good look. What are you hiding?

If you placed a photo of a pro-Hamas agitator with their face covered in a kaffiyeh next to a photo of a Hamas militant, I would defy you to tell them apart, Friedman. Does this author honestly think no one would point this omission out?

Good and Pretti were both clearly present as observers — and trying to defend others — yet both were drawn into the chaos and shot at close range by agents who should never have pulled a trigger. Yet the Trump team insists that ICE is blameless. That is not how you build legitimacy for a government effort to track down and deport illegal immigrants. That same instinct for “fire, ready, aim” is one of the morally corrupting legacies of Israel’s war in Gaza. One of the Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, Abdel Raouf Shaath, had worked for years as a cameraman for CBS News and other outlets; the others were local journalists Mohammad Salah Qishta and Anas Ghneim. They were reportedly on assignment to film aid distribution by the Egyptian Relief Committee when their vehicle was targeted. Really? Was that the only way to handle the situation during a cease-fire? Immediately launch an airstrike and ask questions later? Israel can assassinate nuclear scientists in Iran in the dead of night from 1,200 miles away, yet it can’t distinguish a journalist from a combatant in broad daylight next door? It’s shameful. This comes only months after Israeli forces killed the Reuters journalist Hussam al-Masri on the stairs of Gaza’s Nasser Hospital in August.

There is simply no comparison between these two situations. Good and Pretti were ordinary U.S. citizens bearing witness to ICE’s invasion of their city who paid for it with their lives. You cannot compare them to Hamas operatives in a press vest without sounding like an idiot. There may be a ceasefire in Gaza (and I hope it lasts, truly), but it’s still basically a war zone being partially governed by terrorists and partially occupied by Israel. This language of “really, that’s how to behave in a war zone during a ceasefire?” from someone who has never experienced war is extremely presumptuous.

Here is what is really happening: Netanyahu is running for re-election. Israel currently occupies approximately 53 percent of the Gaza Strip, with Hamas holding the other 47 percent. Trump — with help from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey — is pushing for Hamas to disarm, for its military leaders to leave and for the organization to become a purely political entity. In return, Trump expects Israel to begin a withdrawal toward its own border.

Wow, Friedman obviously knows what “really happening” in Israel from his multimillion dollar Manhattan apartment thousands of miles away. I would love for Hamas to disarm as soon as possible. But what does any of that have to do with ICE or Minneapolis?

There’s more to this article, but if I go on I’ll barf all over my keyboard. The only overall conclusion we can all agree on is that Thomas Friedman is a vile asshole. The end.