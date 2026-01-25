The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
1h

I read that, Jill, it was the usual predictable Friedman bullshit writing for the usual Jew-hating, Israel-bashing, “paper of record,” that downplayed the Holocaust and whitewashed the Holodomor.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
1h

Describing Friedman as a “vile asshole” seems too kind.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture