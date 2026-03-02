Trebelinka. Photo by the author, July 2022.

It’s a question that has plagued mankind since the dawn of social media: what exactly is a concentration camp? Despite thousands of films, works of literature, and testimonies about the Holocaust, many still don’t know. And who better to ask than the only authority on the subject your average elite residing in an area Mamdani currently runs would obviously trust on the issue: the Jew York Times. ‘

What is a concentration camp, you ask?

Is a place where people are sent to learn how to concentrate? Doubtful.

Is it a camp where kids gather in summertime to learn essential social and survival skills? Not quite.

Is it a prison where they kill Jews? Hopefully.

The article is by Jamelle Bouie, but instead of engaging in an actual analysis that might expose his lack of knowledge on the issue, the author instead relies on a pre-selected human Jew shield to interview on the subject: Andrea Pitzer, the author of “One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps.” I have not read Pitzer’s book and don’t plan to. This interview is enough to turn me off from anything this individual claims knowledge on.

Let’s allow Pitzer to “educate” us:

I think there is a lot of concern that I see from different communities, certainly from the Jewish community in the U.S. and abroad, that when people start trying to compare the Holocaust to anything, they’re doing so out of antisemitism. It is a natural response to say, “Wait, wait, wait” — are you diminishing this historical event in some way? And my point is always: absolutely not.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it is our responsibility as Jews to make accurate comparisons of the Holocaust to other events not involving Jews. If you don’t, you create a vacuum for the morons of the NYT to do it for you. What this “intellectual” does in the following paragraphs simply reinforces my point.

She starts by asserting that the first modern concentration camps “for purposes of (her) book” began in the 1890s. I’m not terribly familiar with this particular slice of history, and I think Pitzer is banking that no one else is either:

It only becomes possible due to the invention, mass production and patenting of barbed wire and automatic weapons. So suddenly you can hold a lot of people with a very small guard force. That starts with Spanish rule in Cuba in the 1890s, putting down insurrection and very quickly appears again in South Africa with the British during the Second Boer War, where they’re rounding up civilians. And that’s a critical thing to say about who is getting held in these kinds of camps. These are not prisoner of war camps. It’s the mass detention of civilians without due process on the basis of identities — political, religious, racial, ethnic. And almost always it is done to expand or entrench political power.

Barbed wire and automatic weapons were advents of late-19th century European colonial rulers? I am asking this seriously. If it’s true, I never learned about that in this specific historical context.

I guess from this paragraph we are to assume that the Spanish and the British implemented concentration camps in their colonies, and we don’t dare push back on this assertion because colonialism = evil.

The other important piece of it is that across U.S. history, what is the flashpoint in our society? In Germany, it was Jews that had been vilified for centuries, right? That’s the point where they could have this cultural wedge. What is it in the United States? It is who gets to actually be American. And I mean that in terms of citizenship, but I also mean it in some broader terms as well, right? So from the beginning, Native Americans are not considered Americans. Chattel slavery, we literally are litigating whether Africans brought to the U.S. for chattel slavery are going to count as human. And then with Japanese American internment, which I do frame as a concentration camp system during World War II, the majority of those people were actually U.S. citizens, right? But they were not allowed to actually be citizens in that moment. So who gets excluded that way?

“That’s the point where they could have this cultural wedge.” Anyone know what the hell that even means? What does chattel slavery have to do with modern concentration camps? One might argue argue that comparing the concentration camps of Japanese internment to the Black American slavery experience might actually take away from the realities of what actually occurred under the institution of slavery, which included forced removal from a different continent, and being forced to work on American plantations without pay for generations. Or does she think that by bringing it up like it’s just a convenient horror to be thrown in, no one will dare question it as germane to the overall conversation on what a concentration camp is?

This individual just managed to collapse 400 years of history involving several completely unrelated ethnic/national groups in one nonsensical paragraph. She said at the beginning of the article that modern concentration camps began in the 1890s. If I recall correctly, that’s nearly three decades after slavery was outlawed in the United States.

These questions of who is a foreigner, who is an outsider, and who is a citizen have gone to the heart of our country from the beginning. And that’s why I think we see immigrants being focused on today. There’s a tremendous hatred movement that’s actively being pushed against trans people right now in the U.S., but it doesn’t have as long or deep a history in the U.S. culture and in the U.S. rhetoric of, you know, deliberate propaganda and polarization. And so the reason immigrants are the people being locked up right now is because of these deep historical fissures.

Its certainly not all immigrants, just certain ones who speak and look a certain way. You don’t see immigrants from the former Soviet Union aligning themselves with the newly arrived Latinos, for instance. I have a slight inclination as to why.

Trans people from the U.S. are being forced into concentration camps? I don’t mean to laugh, but that sounds like a great premise for a reality television series sometime in the near future.

What Trump is doing that is new is he is externalizing that violence, right? That stuff that was kind of hidden before. Trump is seizing the tools that he’s been left. And he and his allies are working together to do the purging of people of color. The purging of anyone that’s deemed the outsider or the foreigner. It has been weaponized into this much, much more dangerous state. And with the number of detention beds in terms of expansions and the warehousing, the potential for this, we’re really looking at stuff on the scale of the concentration camp systems that most people have heard of. The earlier years, pre-death camp, it’s important to say, Nazi concentration camp system, we are very much mimicking that. And if they get all the beds that they have funding for, we’ll be starting to approach the Soviet gulag as well.

“We’ll be starting to approach the Soviet gulag”? I’m surprised that Pitzer didn’t mention Bukele’s Salvadoran prisons in this interview, which given what appears to be a lengthy checklist of dictators Pitzer is rattling off seems like a glaring omission. Plus the Soviets and the Salvadorans are incarcerating people the same skin color their jailers are, so obviously that makes them the same.

Last excerpt before I defect from this takedown exercise:

So Auschwitz and a handful of other death camps were expressly built as part of what was termed the “final solution.” And it was for the mass extermination of targeted populations, particularly Jewish communities and Jews that were rounded up and shipped there deliberately for extermination. But before that, for almost a decade, the Nazis had opened and run their concentration camp system. And I don’t want to say, death camps were really bad and concentration camps weren’t. It was all terrible. But those camps were not deliberately aimed at mass extermination as quickly as possible to remove people from the planet. They were seen to re-educate people. They were to punish people. They were to hide people. The concentration camp tendency, as I define it, is this impulse politically to remove groups of people from society for various reasons. When the Nazis took power, they were not necessarily imagining the death camps. They were not necessarily imagining Auschwitz. But it was after having these other camps in place for many years that you then see the doors open to worse possibilities.

Whenever someone says some variation of “I don’t want to say X was bad and Y wasn’t, but…” you know that what’s coming next is a minimization of Y, which was probably just as horrible as anything else in that alphabet soup. Now we’re supposed to split hairs about how Treblinka represented more of a human rights violation than Bergen-Belsen? In fairness, the distinctions might be important when you actually visit these sites. I for one felt a very different vibe when I stood at Treblinka than when I did the same at Auschwitz—but that’s something you literally need to be there to understand, and it's not a distinction that one makes to detract from the severity of one over the other. It’s to aid in your understanding of that historical event specifically, not to inform your understanding of something else completely unrelated to it.

It should not go unnoticed that Pitzer gets off on focusing on the supposed nuances of Nazi concentration camps, yet feels completely comfortable linking all of the above with the plight of trans Americans and of enslaved Africans with little to no nuance at how those groups’ experiences might differ in this conversation. Does that seem offensive? I’m afraid that’s the point: to minimize the impact of the Holocaust, an event that affected primarily Jews, but also gays, gypsies, and other minorities, by throwing in completely unrelated social justice issues as intentional distractions. Very on-trend these days.

The interview goes on for longer, but I don’t have the patience to dissect more of this drivel. Once again, the NYT has shown itself as completely incompetent in covering issues affecting minorities, concentration camps simply being one example of an ever-growing list. Obviously, it’s the Jews’ fault.

