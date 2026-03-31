The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
6dEdited

Well said. The Atlantic had a great piece in 2024 about whether the "Golden Age of American Judaism" was coming to an end. It was thought-provoking, and it's something I've been wondering about for a few years now. Even previously "safe places" now appear to be rife with Jew-hatred (or its cover, "Anti-Zionism"), such as the entertainment industry, the medical profession, etc.

I'm very fortunate in that I grew up in the 1980s. Little did I know at the time how good I had it. Being Jewish was something I was, but it was no big deal. Now, it's a huge deal to so many others.

P.S. Yes, my passport is current.

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Hether Warshauer's avatar
Hether Warshauer
6d

“It wasn’t set up for immigrants from the U.S., unless you were one of those ardent Zionists who really wanted to take that plunge. Golda Meir was an admirable figure for leaving her life in the U.S. to pick almonds on a kibbutz and run the Jewish state, sure, but she was also crazy.” This part made chuckle. 🤭

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