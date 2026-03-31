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I’ll open with a confession: Passover is not even close to my favorite holiday. I dislike the holiday’s rigidity, namely the dietary restrictions and all of the accoutrements that must be acquired for the seder table even to be set. While I’ve never missed my family’s annual seder, I mostly just remember it as a long ritual I had to sit through before the meal began. Growing up, the seders just felt like long, boring services that kicked off a week of having to monitor my intake of food and refusing offers of delicious muffins and doughnuts from non-Jewish peers and colleagues. It’s not a holiday that gives me any special feels.

But there is one part of the ritual that has me thinking during this moment in which we find ourselves, and it’s the ending statement that millions of us will utter at our own seder tables: “next year in Jerusalem.” As someone who writes about being Jewish today and does regular takedowns of those who speak falsely about the Jewish state, this line takes on increased significance. If the Jews aren’t indigenous to Zion, then where are they indigenous to? The Passover seder, one of the most ancient rituals in our faith (even Jesus did it!), contains the answer to that question, and it’s conveniently on the final page of the Haggadah.

The reason I bring this up has to do with my late grandmother, who left us a few years ago at the age of 95. I spent every Passover seder with her in attendance when she was alive with her as the host when I was younger and then as a guest at my parents’ when she got too old to hold them on her own. And at the end of every seder when we would all collectively read “next year in Jerusalem,” my grandma would without fail follow that up with a statement of her own: “…for a visit, not to live.”

It seemed like an innocent passing statement at the time, and I knew what it meant on surface level: we were not citizens of Israel and had no plans on becoming that. My grandmother did not know a word of Hebrew and only knew the Sabbath prayers because she had memorized them. But I realize now that this statement ran deeper. It encapsulated everything that her intertwined identities represented: she was an American Jew, the daughter of Russian Empire immigrants, who believed in supporting Israel from afar while appreciating the privileges of citizenship in the United States. She was a Zionist, though she never used that term to describe herself in my presence, nor did I ever ask her if she was. Why would I need to?

The unstated metamessage was that the United States had been good to her and her family—why would she ever want to live anywhere else? For her and others of her generation, Israel was the refuge for the Jews denied entry to the United States under its quota, for sending charity money to, and for riding camels on vacation. It wasn’t set up for immigrants from the U.S., unless you were one of those ardent Zionists who really wanted to take that plunge. Golda Meir was an admirable figure for leaving her life in the U.S. to pick almonds on a kibbutz and run the Jewish state, sure, but she was also crazy.

Eight decades of Jewish safety within the United States—within any predominately Christian country, really—is an aberration in the march of history, not the rule. My grandmother never intimated that she believed that clock would run out shortly after hers did. Even so, she made it a point to pass down a piece of advice that her father (my great-grandfather) gave her: “always keep your passport current and a bag packed.”

I have no plans to leave the United States, and like my grandmother, I will always plan to visit Israel when I can—to visit, not to live. During my last visit, I found myself in Jerusalem under Iranian missile fire. Unable to leave on my intended timeline and stuck in Jerusalem for what then felt like an indefinite amount of time, my Israeli friend suggested that I just rip up my U.S. passport and stay for good. I laughed. When I finally got on a plane in Jordan headed for the U.S., my seat neighbors and I joked that we had boarded a refugee flight from involuntary aliyah.

Our immigrant ancestors may not have had the easiest time of it, but the United States undeniably promised things to their descendents, much of it unstated. It sheltered Jews from genocide (whether it meant to or not). It allowed prosperity as soon as one generation after their families arrived from the shtetl. It gave them the freedom to practice their religion as much or as little as they chose to. And above all, it provided safety. To my generation, that legacy felt inherited and indefinite.

But with everything we’ve seen in the past couple of years, any American Jew with a basic understanding of current events is grappling with the following question, in whatever form they choose to ask it: will next year in Jerusalem for a visit—not to live—always be a choice?