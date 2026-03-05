I have called out Senator Chris Van Hollen before for his (and his colleagues’) endangerment of Jews through tacit support of foreign terror organizations, and I have no compunction about dragging him again for continuing this behavior via his recent AIPAC-bashing.

Before I zoom in on Van Hollen’s remarks, here is other writing I’ve done on AIPAC to give you an idea of my mixed feelings about the organization:

Here are the full remarks of Senator Van Hollen at J Street’s annual convention in Washington DC, where he was invited to give the opening plenary. Given my stated position on J Street, I can’t say I’m terribly shocked:

If you don’t wish to sit through the entire video, not to worry—I’ve reproduced the highlights below:

“I want to thank J Street for rooting its position in key principles and key unwavering values—in the principle of self-determination and democracy for the Jewish people in the state of Israel, AND the principle of self-determination for the Palestinian people in a state of their own.” “I put forward months and months ago a proposal that said, with respect to any country, any country that receives U.S. military assistance — has to agree to, No. 1, comply by American law and by international law. You know who came out against that? AIPAC came out against that.” “AIPAC came out against a proposal that says American taxpayer dollars that are used for military assistance — it’s OK to give them to any country in the world, even if that country doesn’t agree to abide by American law or international law.” “I will tell you that AIPAC may call itself pro-American. They may call themselves pro-Israel. But they are neither.”

I must admit, Van Hollen displays a certain chutzpah that only a mediocre white man mired in his own goyim privilege could produce at such an event. Supposedly, he’s on the side that claims to champion the rights of minorities, yet feels completely justified in telling a certain minority how to feel about an organization specifically designed to advocate for them. I particularly loved his audacity at pontificating about the supposed “self-determination” of an entire group of people (the “Palestinians,” quotations intentional because they’re not real for purposes of this speech, just props) who weren’t even there to speak for themselves on the issue. The hypocrisy is truly breathtaking.

The truth is that I am not an AIPAC person because I am not a PAC person. I believe that all political figures, no matter who they are, should eschew donations from any and all PACs and special interest groups. Why does anyone need to pay them to say the right things about Israel, our ally? I’ve been doing it basically for free for years.

It’s Citizens United, stupid! Yeah, and your point? Just because the SCOTUS makes one of the worst decisions in a generation declaring that money = speech (thus implying that those without money have no speech), that means we all have to accept and elect politicians who openly engage in this legal bribery? No.

If we are going to funnel a shitload of money into an organization that advocates for Jews and the Jewish state, how about one that teaches actual historical literacy? That would have far more of a salutary effect for generations to come as opposed to one fat PAC that just focuses on the short-term goals of candidates in U.S. elections. After all, it’s not as if the rich Boomer Jews who currently run legacy organizations like AIPAC will be around to worry about the consequences of their actions when they befall us in a decade or so.

Perhaps we should stop throwing money at the right now and invest a little more in the future. Van Hollen may be an utter moron, but he is a symptom. Not the disease.

Thanks for reading! Please consider supporting The Liberal Jew with a paid subscription or a one-time donation. Links below:

Make a one-time donation