The first time I wrote about Ms. Rachel, I indicated that her main sin was her insufferable voice and that her Gaza content was simply an additional strike against her. But now that we’ve fast-forwarded to several months later and Ms. Rachel has chosen to double down on this behavior, she deserves an additional takedown and, yes, to be nominated for StopAntisemitism’s annual antisemite award.

StopAntisemitism has an annual ‘Antisemite of the Year’ award that involves online public voting. Last year, the winner was Candace Owens. Here are the nominees for this year:

I think we can all agree that some of these figures are worse than others. In addition to ruining the once-beloved Miranda character of Sex and the City through the horrendous televised monstrosity that was And Just Like That, Cynthia Nixon has engaged in conduct that warrants her complete cancelation. I think it’s rather obvious (though my readers are free to disagree) that the worst person on this list is Tucker Qatarlson and that he’s the clear favorite to win. I wasn’t initially familiar with all of the finalists, but found myself thoroughly entertained when I navigated to one of their X pages to see it flooded with supportive comments about how the “Zio-Nazis of StopAntisemitism are racist for not including any Black or Palestinian people” on the list of Antisemite of the Year nominees.

When the above list of contenders came out, Ms. Rachel’s presence on it sparked the loudest social media condemnation. See here:

The problem is that Ms. Rachel is not producing helpful content for the children of Gaza. She is posting content about the ‘children of Gaza’ that well-fed, western English-speaking parents and their children believe they’re witnessing accurately from her. Her content about ‘Palestine’ indicates that it’s a place she has never visited and doesn’t really understand that well, but it carries carries an unusually high emotional charge among her audience that is accepting her as an authority on it. Here are some choice posts on the Israel-Hamas War that she put on her professional Instagram page with 4.5 million followers:

Here is what the audience absorbs when Ms. Rachel says all of the above:

“We are watching a genocide on our phones. Be on the right side of history” = “the right side of history” is to condemn the genocidal Israel/Jews.

“We are watching children die of starvation in Gaza” = Israel/Jews are starving people.

“UN says…” = the UN’s obsession with condemning Israel/Jews is completely justified.

If these textual posts from her don’t convince you, how about this charming video in which Ms. Rachel is hanging out with Motaz Azaiza, a Hamas sympathizer who openly praised the events of October 7th?

@motaz_azaiza ‎Motaz Azaiza مُعْتَز عَزَايْزَة ⚡️‎ on Instagram: "I tried my …

“But Ms. Rachel covers the plight of children in other parts of the world too, and she even posted that she was sad about the Bibas babies once!” To which I respond: on the rare occasion that Ms. Rachel does bring up the plight of non-Gazan children, how often does she drop the term “genocide,” particularly for areas where actual genocides are taking place? How often does she wrongly accuse an enemy country of deliberately starving the children of the party who started a war with them? How often does she defer to the UN for their wisdom on the conflict at hand? Why is she “speaking out” for the children of Gaza so much more than any other group of beleaguered children, including other Arab ones? Surely the children of Syria, who just lived through a decade of civil war, could use her support too.

I believe that Ms. Rachel began her activism with good intentions. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions. No one is disputing that Ms. Rachel is successful in communicating with her audience of children about child-friendly themes. No one is disputing that she cares about children (well, some more than others). But children’s entertainers are not immune to criticism for their obvious biases (and racism), nor are they entitled to a pass for promoting Jew-hate just because their professional life revolves around kids.

Whether because of a raw inclination to activism, because she’s brainwashed, or because of the almighty [*cough*Qatari*cough] dollar, she has chosen to inject this corrosive brand of politics into her professional space, and she must bear the consequences of that decision. In this case, one of the consequences involves getting nominated for Antisemite of the Year. Ms. Rachel may not deserve to win StopAntisemitism’s coveted annual prize, but she definitely deserves the nomination.

Ms. Rachel, can you say mazel tov?

