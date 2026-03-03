Given all of the writing I’ve done about my alma mater over the past couple of years, one recent event that brought back a flood of surreal memories for me was the death of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad courtesy of U.S./Israeli forces in the current war. I can’t help but remember my own experience of seeing him speak live at Columbia. It was an event with the air of a hot concert, but also with the tension that only a rabid Islamist who claims he’s not an antisemite could bring to such a gathering.

First, allow me to set the scene.

The year was 2007. The U.S. was at the height of its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, conflicts that our Ivy League privileges largely shielded us from. It was a voluntary war staffed by soldiers we didn’t know and didn’t think too much about. I didn’t know anyone who served in it, and neither did any of my peers at school. The preferred lines were usually about how George W. Bush, whom Obama would replace a year later, was the worst President ever. He was wrong to get us into those wars, sure, but I do not recall any protests (let alone violent ones) about bringing home our troops or about protecting innocent Iraqi civilians. Seems like a far more innocent time now in hindsight, though intellectually I know it wasn’t.

Another key detail that I believe is relevant: at that time, no one had smartphones or devices that provided access to social media at all times. Facebook, the most popular networking site at the time, got accessed from one’s laptop or desktop. So there were no real-time updates from such an event as it happened, though it was televised (my family out-of-state watched it from their home TVs).

When Lee Bollinger, the president of Columbia at the time, announced that his university would host Ahmadinejad during the latter’s UN-backed trip to NYC, the response was visceral. Many believed that Columbia shouldn’t have offered him a platform to spew his bullshit. The controversy surrounding his visit became so intense that many alumni threatened to withhold donations, or even—gasp—remove their Columbia degrees from the walls of their offices. Several Jewish groups also publicly protested outside of the school gates, chanting “shame on Columbia!” during the event.

This all occurred around the High Holidays. During the hullabaloo leading up to the event itself, someone asked our hometown rabbi (z’'‘l) during services if he believed that President Bollinger was correct to have Ahmadinejad appear at the university by personal invitation. Why should he invite such a vile figure, let alone roll out a red carpet, for him to say that the Holocaust never happened?

The rabbi responded (I’m paraphrasing), “if he wants to deny that the Holocaust happened, fine. Here’s a book, here’s a movie. If someone wants to be that ignorant they can, and any sane person will know they’re wrong.” I didn’t realize it at the time, but my now-late rabbi and President Bollinger were both largely cut from the same cloth: the old school of classical intellectual thought infused with progressive ideals about free speech. A different era. Or maybe it wasn’t.

The day of the event, security was tight. On what was normally an outdoor campus open to the public, students and faculty could only access by going through a designated security gate with ID. Since the auditorium had limited capacity relative to the amount of students, staff, and faculty who wished to attend, the university decided to broadcast it on outdoor screens on the large lawn area. By the time I arrived, every square inch of the lawn was covered with people to the point that you couldn’t see any green.

Here are some choice moments I remember without rewatching the entirety of the presentation:

Ahmadinejad being asked what he’s going to do about gays in Iran and he responded that “Iran has no homosexuals, like in your country” because Iran doesn’t have “that phenomenon.” Everyone in the audience laughed. But it wasn’t funny.

Ahmadinejad telling us all that we should consider studying abroad at one of Iran’s fine universities.

President Bollinger opening the event by openly condemning Ahmadinejad, to the chagrin of many who found the remarks arrogant. I’m going to reproduce some of what Bollinger said below because I think it shows a level of leadership currently lacking at schools like Columbia today:

We at this university have not been shy to protest and challenge the failures of our own government to live by these values; and we won’t be shy in criticizing yours. Let’s, then, be clear at the beginning, Mr. President you exhibit all the signs of a petty and cruel dictator. And so I ask you: Why have women, members of the Baha’i faith, homosexuals and so many of our academic colleagues become targets of persecution in your country? Why in a letter last week to the Secretary General of the UN did Akbar Gangi, Iran’s leading political dissident, and over 300 public intellectuals, writers and Nobel Laureates express such grave concern that your inflamed dispute with the West is distracting the world’s attention from the intolerable conditions your regime has created within Iran? In particular, the use of the Press Law to ban writers for criticizing the ruling system. Why are you so afraid of Iranian citizens expressing their opinions for change? […] Let me close with this comment. Frankly, and in all candor, Mr. President, I doubt that you will have the intellectual courage to answer these questions. But your avoiding them will in itself be meaningful to us. I do expect you to exhibit the fanatical mindset that characterizes so much of what you say and do. Fortunately, I am told by experts on your country, that this only further undermines your position in Iran with all the many good-hearted, intelligent citizens there. A year ago, I am reliably told, your preposterous and belligerent statements in this country so embarrassed sensible Iranian citizens that this led to your party’s defeat in the December mayoral elections. May this do that and more.

It’s now been nearly 19 years since I saw Ahmadinejad speak that day. That indicates to me that the current war is decades overdue. If I could go back to that college sophomore and tell her that the world would evolve to what it is today in 2026, would she believe it? No—but only because she was too naive to see it at the time. Then again, who could have possibly foreseen what we are now witnessing in 2026?

She wouldn’t have known because some things are only clear in hindsight.

