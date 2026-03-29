I recently happened upon an interesting article by psychologist Dr. Roger McFillin about DARE, a useless anti-drug educational program that virtually every millennial American public school student was required to sit through. I was hopeful that DARE had met its end by now, but apparently it’s not over, it’s just been “replaced” by a similar program under a different name. Frankly, it doesn’t even look like the content has been updated much since I was subjected to it 25 years ago.

Since I’ve been thinking a lot lately about education (be it the religious or the secular), I must admit that I have many retrospective concerns about my own. I got through the system as a fairly well-adjusted young adult—and I do not attribute that to any school I went to but rather to growing up in a household where watching World War II documentaries that clearly depicted Hitler as the bad guy and Churchill the good guy wasn’t optional. In other words, I ended up well-educated in spite of the system, not because of it. I also absorbed the lesson that learning is a lifelong enterprise that never ends just because formal schooling does.

Thinking back to the time my peers and I suffered through DARE, the world was different—or was it, really? We had an election that resulted in the candidate who didn’t win the popular vote winning the presidency through the flick of SCOTUS’s pen thanks to the dumbass voters of Florida, a state that became a national joke. 9/11 happened soon thereafter (as said presidential winner read “My Pet Goat” in a different classroom), which very much shaped our formative years. This program pre-dated the opioid crisis by a few years, a looming catastrophe that swept the nation courtesy of the Sackler family. By the time my peers and I were forced to take the program, it had already been declared for the better part of the 90s as ineffective at discouraging drug use among the youth. And yet there we were at the turn of the millennium being lectured to about why marijuana is bad and how drinking alcohol before age 21 would ruin our lives.

Our DARE course was taught by Officer Rene from the local police department during what was supposed to be normal class time in other subjects. Content included lessons on not joining a gang, “just say no,” and hearing from a panel of “role models” comprised of students from the high school down the street (one of whom I would later encounter at a local house party supplying the weed for the evening).

Of course as adolescents, what most fascinated us about having Officer Rene in our classroom was that she had Glock sticking out of her belt while she taught us. Let me be clear that Officer Rene was not a licensed teacher; she was a trained street cop sent to the school in her capacity as a law enforcement officer. It turns out that the classroom management of a bunch of rowdy preteens is a different skillset compared to arresting common crackheads. We would often raise our hands to ask, “can we borrow your gun for a moment to test it out?” to which she would respond by yelling, “SIT DOWN AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH!”

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I always questioned it, though. I questioned everything—sometimes because the circumstances warranted the questioning, and other times just because I’ve always been a natural smartass (if my regular readers can believe it). During one lesson that involved role playing on how to respond to a someone’s offer to try drugs (“either ignore or just say no”), I suggested to Officer Rene that it would be more helpful to invite a real drug dealer to class so we didn’t need to pretend. She responded by throwing me out of the class for the day.

For our final assignment before Officer Rene would leave us for her next victims at a different middle school, we were instructed to write an essay about our overall reflections on the DARE program. The “best” essays (as determined by Officer Rene) would be selected to be read aloud to the entire school. Naturally I wrote some variation of, “I do not think DARE was helpful at teaching about not using drugs because the people who want to will use anyway and the ones who won’t already understood the dangers before they were forced into DARE.” My essay was not selected.

Looking back, I don’t have anything against the police officer assigned to teach us for this program. It was a program run by her employer, and she was assigned to teach it—that’s it. The issues with our educational system are structural, and one police officer in a national program is simply a cog in the overall machine. Education comes down to the strength (or lack thereof) of communities. If that community lacks the wherewithal to comprehend the real purpose of education, let alone its content, then who are you leaving that responsibility to? A shrill police officer with a Glock?

And people wonder why no one trusts authority anymore—ANY authority, be they teachers, police officers, clergy. To be more precise: everyone has elected their own contrarian authority figures who even five years ago would have been considered by the average person as unqualified to do anything outside of selling pencils on a street corner. Think figures like Dave Smith, Joe Rogan, Candace Owens, RFK, and all self-appointed prophets with platforms of millions comprised of disillusioned public school graduates who went through the same educational system, the same extra-curricular activities, the same anti-drug programs.

DARE wasn’t a failure. It operated exactly as intended, and apparently still does.