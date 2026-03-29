The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Jonah's avatar
Jonah
3h

I remember the "Just say no" campaign pushed by Nancy Reagan in the 80s.

The stories were so graphic I had to go outside to get fresh air. Made me nauseas.

I never did drugs, not even weed though. So did it work? I guess.....

I went to a college where EVERYONE did weed.

I just learned to hate the smell of it.

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April's avatar
April
6h

We had it too. It was so stupid. But I was terrified of drugs and never used any other than alcohol. Alcohol kills way more people per year than any other drug but it’s not just socially acceptable it’s practically required in many settings. As to education … if I could write about what really happens I think even you would be shocked. I don’t know what white schools are like though. I’ve only ever taught in all black or all Hispanic schools.

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