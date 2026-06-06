The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Yuri Freud's avatar
Yuri Freud
11h

Brilliant. But you do realize there's people who would not recognize this as a parody?! That's the incredibly sad part...

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1 reply by Jill
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
9h

Fantastic.

But, sadly, I’ll bet that if you showed this to the TikTok generation, they wouldn’t understand that it was satire. 😬😳🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️

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