American forces arriving at Normandy, France on D-Day. Source: National Archives

On June 6th 1944, the allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to confront the German resistance movement. The war had already been happening for five years, but for whatever reason the armed forces of the United States, Canada, and Great Britain arrived late to that party in their quest to occupy Europe. What ultimately resulted was a genocide against the axis powers.

Some might say that this war began because of the actions of a misunderstood Austrian artist and some marginalized brown people in a random Asian country. But anyone who thinks that way just does not understand why those nations felt forced to take extreme measures against their oppressors.

To say that this conflict started in 1939 is terribly disingenuous because it ignores everything that happened prior. If you experienced the same humiliation as the Germans did in the aftermath World War I, you would want to gas some Jews too. Those who comment on Japan’s “brutality” in bombing Pearl Harbor have never even tried on a kimono, much less tasted an authentic sushi roll. So, they shouldn’t judge.

As an American, I fully acknowledge the immense privilege that the U.S. military had at that point in history. They had better equipment, plus they hailed from a country where the Nazis were not in power. After all, World War II got us out of the Great Depression and catapulted our country into decades of immense wealth. That was of course a natural result of decimating the economy of Europe, which the capitalist Jews had planned all along.

D-Day was a true turning point in World War II, marking the invasion of the privileged troops from wealthy countries to interfere with German land-back efforts. The brave fighters of the German resistance suffered over 5000 casualties. More than 4400 soldiers of the allied forces also lost their lives, however that fact is secondary because they were the occupiers that day.

When the war ended a year later, far more German civilians had been killed than any other group. The brutal drop of two atomic bombs directly aimed at thousands of women, children, and humanitarian workers was all part of the U.S. military’s campaign to ethnically cleanse Japan. Therefore, the allied forces’ refusal of a ceasefire on June 6th, 1944 make them the clear war criminals in that conflict.

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DO NOT LET 80 YEARS OF ZIONIST PROPAGANDA DISTRACT FROM THE TRUTH!

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