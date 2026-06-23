After watching the fuckery of this year’s NY Democratic primary campaign season that put the Jooz front and center, I can only arrive at one conclusion: I don’t believe that there has ever been a minority group in the history of humankind that, in the course of its precarious existence, has shown such willingness to side with people who have expressed in no uncertain terms that they want them dead. This claim as it relates to my people is not even close to an exaggeration. I challenge you to name another minority group that acts in such a destructive manner towards each other. In terms of self-defeating behaviors, we win by a landslide.

It’s really difficult to pinpoint the most problematic candidate in this race. Could it be the one running for Congress to represent a district I lived in for years who filmed herself wrapped in a kaffiyeh at a pro-Hamas march on October 8th, 2023? Or how about the young lady from Queens who states in her campaign videos that criticism for her choice to waive a Hamas flag at a public protest is “Islamophobic”?

Forget them, though. I’m here to write about the Jews, so write about the Jews I will.

One of the races that I believe highlights the deep wedge between Jewish American Democrats came in the form of the Goldman vs. Lander. These are two Jewish men—both Democrats, both anti-Trump—who are running against each other with their divergent views of AIPAC as the front-and-center issue. Lander is very easy to make fun of, but since he stands a very good chance of winning this race for a seat in Congress, he must be taken seriously. I mean, look who endorsed him:

The sad part is that if you were to write out all of the issues that actually matter (healthcare, affordability, etc.), I’m fairly sure that Lander and Goldman would overlap on at least 90% of them. This wedge in our community, which is getting exploited by bad actors like Mamdani, is largely manufactured. And we (that would be the Jews) are doing nothing to stop it.

Speaking of bad actors, did Mamdani or Lander have anything to say when Goldman encountered the following situation at a local coffee shop last week?

“Oh, it’s just a cup of coffee, stop making such a big deal about it.” He was denied service at a public establishment because he’s Jewish (oh, sorry, I mean “Zionist”). Are we now seriously at the point where a Jewish person must reject AIPAC in order to be served a cup of coffee in a major U.S. city? I’ll have a Hamas-achino, please.

One might think that in light of that discriminatory business move, the NY Jewish community would speak out against this act on the part of a small business owner and come out in support of Goldman. Well, not so fast:

Thanks, Jew boy. The fact that the owner loves plants and Robin Williams (z’’l) totally makes up for the fact that he’s an antisemitic piece of shit. Solidarity!

It shouldn’t matter what ticket you’re running on or whether or not you support AIPAC; what happened at Poetica was unacceptable. I would even defend Rafael if it happened to him. That our community cannot even come out unequivocally to condemn this act tells outsiders everything they need to know about us.

No need to stop with these two cis male Jewish persons, though. Here’s an actual interaction between two Jewish women—one running for office, the other working in Zohran’s cabinet—that actually makes me think that we may be living in a magical realism novel:

It’s always the hot ones who express such eloquent views.

I never fully realized this reality about us until I started writing about modern antisemitism. I always viewed us differently—strong, resilient, successful in spite of the haters. I still feel that way overall, but my perception of our weaknesses as a people has shifted dramatically. I’ll use a personal example to illustrate this point. I remember during the latter part of 2023 as the war ramped up, asking a friend of mine if it was wrong that I wasn’t feeling the same level of concern for Palestinian civilians as I was towards the Israeli victims of October 7th. Her response: No. “You should not sympathize with people who want you dead.”

My first instinct when I heard these words was to resist. “What do you mean, they all want us dead? Every single one?” But that was just my mind’s way of resisting the main point. It wasn’t that every individual on the other side wanted me, a Jewish woman in the United States, dead. It was the reality behind the conflict itself: it was my responsibility to care about the Jewish lives at stake, not the ones on the enemy side. What each individual on the other side thought about me was irrelevant.

Unfortunately, what our haters think about us has become painfully clear—and they’re not in a warzone thousands of miles away; they’re right here at home. And the worst part is, it’s coming from my own team.

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