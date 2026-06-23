The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
13h

—I remember during the latter part of 2023 as the war ramped up, MY WIFE ASKING ME if it was wrong that I wasn’t feeling the same level of concern for Palestinian civilians as I was towards the Israeli victims of October 7th. MY response: No. “You should not sympathize with people who want you dead.” (Or, in this case, people who want my wife, her family and friends dead. Not to mention the uncomfortable and somehow buried facts that: 1) the Palestinians had their own state from 1948-1967, were offered their own state many times since, but always said NO, as this isn't what they really want; and 2) the Nova rape festival and massacre was an act of war that any nation would respond to aggressively, it wasn't going to lead to democratic statehood, and would only cause massive harm to the Palestinian people.)

This question has probably been on my mind more than just about anything since 10/7 (except maybe food, sex, and mortality), which an Israeli writer (I forget who) stated as:

"We have witnesed a phenomenon which probably has no parallel in history: An emotional and moral identification by the majority of Israel's inteligentsia, and its print and electronic media, with people committed to our annihilation."

What I realize now is that it is very hard being Jewish, a heavy burden many people can't handle and prefer to renounce or denounce to ease psychic pain, and also that Jews are so intellectually dominant and mentally traumatized that even the world's most effective Jew haters are...JEWS!

When it comes to traitors you guys are like the 1927 Yankees, there's no other tribe a close second: Chomsky Butler Beinart Greenwald, the entire ownership and editorial board of the NY Times, Naomi Klein, the loathsome freaks Richard Falk and Norm Finkelstein, Max Blumenthal, "M" Gessen, Kenneth Roth etc etc—and those are just modern Americans off the top of my head. (Don't get me started on Haaretz.)

Do they hate being Jewish so much that it feels better/safer to snuggle up to Jew haters? There has to be a heavy strain of masochism here, along with self-hatred, Stockholm Syndrome, moral vanity and a twisted ugly form of the prophetic tradition, where the Prophet preaches for the destruction of his/her own people.

Thanks, Jill!

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Mark M's avatar
Mark M
11h

I struggle to understand these people. Are they simply Jews who have internalized Jew-hatred? Or are they like the Jews in Czarist Russia and Imperial Germany who converted to Christianity? Or are they like the leftists Rosa Luxembourg and Leon Trotsky who evinced no sympathy for persecuted Jews while militating for the "oppressed masses" who cared not one whit for them or their families? Are they like the members of the Jewish Councils during World War 2 who collaborated with the Germans hoping to save themselves? Or are they like the Yevsektsia (Jewish Bolsheviks) who actively collaborated in the persecution of religious Jews and various Jewish institutions? Or are they like the Jewish women Stella Goldschlag in Berlin and Ana Van Dijk in Amsterdam who actively collaborated with the Gestapo in ferreting out hidden Jews in their respective cities? (Van Dijk turned in her own brother among many others, and was executed by firing squad by the Dutch after the war.) These American Jews are following in a long line of despicable people.

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