The Liberal Jew

April
Dec 24, 2024

Great post! I grew up in a time when there was a lot of scholarly debate about the historical Jesus and since my parents were both Biblical scholars I heard a lot. My mom used to say that the Greeks messed up Christianity. She hated Greek dualism and loved Jewish history and culture. I grew up knowing that Jesus was a Jew and thought everyone knew that! My mom was never that into the divinity of Christ and I wasn’t either - but we thought that the resurrection story was about hope. My mom would always say that her favorite Bible story was the Exodus. This was particularly true after she left my abusive stepfather. My dad was more of a traditional Christian in his beliefs and as a Biblical scholar he really knew the history. He read a page of the Hebrew Bible in Hebrew every day until just a few weeks before he died. Then he read a page of the New Testament in Greek. He was so proud of my writing in support of Israel and against antisemitism. He even figured out the code when last year I painted my nails blue with a white accent nail. “It’s the Israeli flag!” he announced triumphantly to my aunt and uncle when they asked about my unusual manicure. One of the last conversations we had was making fun of the pro Hamas useful idiots and the phrase “settler colonialism.” He was delighted that I’ve found a new world wide family of Zionists and was actually okay with it if I decided to convert. Today is the third day since his death and I’m sad but grateful that he lived to see me become a part of this community.

1 reply by Jill
Steve S
Dec 24, 2024

Excellent post and gratitude for the 3 minute Jesus birth video. As for Jesus, I am a practicing Jew who loves Jesus as much as any Christian might, but because he was a Torah True Jew, concerned about his faith and sermonizing to other Jews to increase their connection with Judaism. I don't consider him to be the messiah, so no, I'm not a Christian. Proud to be a Jew, one who appreciates my faith and heritage, and Jesus as well. The Yiddish writer Sholem Asch wrote a compelling novel about Jesus called "The Nazarene." Highly recommend.

