The Pope staring at a Jesus doll atop a kaffiyeh. Who’s gonna tell him?

Where I came from, discussion of Jesus was strictly verboten, unless the subject came up at a setting like your non-Jewish friends’ Christmas parties. It was instilled in us from a young age that Jesus is not part of the structure of our belief system, no matter how much we hear about him from outsiders. When we had the Jews For Jesus cult pay us their annual recruitment visits, we were told to stay far away from them. It’s safe to say that in insular Jewish communities like the one I grew up in, Jesus wasn’t exactly the most welcomed subject for casual discussion.

Yet, he was the most famous Jew who ever lived.

The more I learned about Jesus as an adult, the more convinced I became of his importance—not from a religious perspective, but rather a historical one. After watching the ways that others have twisted the image of Jesus to suit their political agenda against Jews in the last year especially, I actually think it essential that we discuss him. Some Jews may not like that I’m bringing it up, but I believe that his existence is important in understanding the Second Temple period in the first century CE. Having possession of the facts on Jesus can also help us combat the copious misinformation that floods social media about him (and other Jews) today.

The Jewish Second Temple Period began around 530 BCE and lasted about 600 years until the indigenous colonizer Romans destroyed the Jerusalem temple in 70 CE. After that catastrophe, only 2 sects of Judaism remained: the religiously dogmatic Pharisees, and the followers of Jesus, whom the Jews Romans had killed about 4 decades earlier.

To put a modern analogy on this: the Pharisees were the Boomers, and Jesus’s followers the millennials. The Pharisees possessed zero self-awareness, were hypocritical in their blind adherence to biblical law, and were completely out of touch with the troubles of the younger generation. I will bet many shekels that the Pharisees took zero responsibility for their own failures leading up to the destruction of the temple and instead preferred to blame everything on the kids buying too many cold pressed carrot juices and avocado toast from specialty vendors in Jerusalem.

No wonder the Pharisees get shit-talked repeatedly throughout the New Testament. Here is a particularly damning passage from Matthew 23, titled “A Warning Against Hypocrisy”:

Then Jesus said to the crowds and to his disciples: “The teachers of the law, the Pharisees, sit in Moses’ seat. So you must be careful to do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach. They tie up heavy, cumbersome loads and put them on other people’s shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to lift a finger to move them.”

My first exposure to the New Testament was in college, when I took a “Bible as literature” course. Other than talk of Jesus, I didn’t really know what to expect. One of the things that I remember thinking to myself when I got into it was how readable it was. It came off as an exciting adventure story, whereas the Old Testament was more like legalese. If you want to read about the experiences of Jews during and after the end of the Second Temple Period, the New Testament is the place to start.

Importantly, why did Jesus’s disciples start a new religion based on his teachings decades after the Jews Romans killed him? Some of them were raised as Pharisees before they went down this path. I think I now understand why, and it boils down to the effects of terrible leadership from the elder generations. The men were young, idealistic, and had watched their entire society fall to an enemy force. They were disillusioned Jews. So, they founded a start-up called Christianity. What a success it was; I wish I were an early investor. It’s just unfortunate that the world religion that came of it ended up being the most hostile force towards Judaism ever created.

Up until the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, Jesus didn’t really take on any special significance to me. But around the first Christmas after the war started, I began hearing the following repeated over and over on social media, in the “news,” and even from the mouths of ordained clergy of prominent churches:

Bethlehem is part of Gaza.

The Church of the Annunciation is in the West Bank.

If Jesus, a Palestinian, were born today he would be living under brutal Israeli military occupation and/or having 2000-lb bombs dropped on him by the IDF.

I could not believe what I was hearing. Surely a Christian clergy person would know that Jesus was a Jew born in Judea and that there were no Palestinians during the time of Jesus. Palestine is not mentioned once in the New Testament because the land was not called that until around 130 CE after the Romans expelled the Jews from the territory. The specific purpose for this renaming was to disavow the Jews of their connection to the land.

I would argue that calling Jesus a Palestinian is not only an insult to Jews, but also a slap in the face to Jesus, his family, and his disciples — all of whom were from Judea. If he, a Jewish baby, were born today, it would be fair to assume that he would be a target of Hamas (or any other Iranian proxy), not the IDF. Oh, and get this: Jesus would have to serve in the IDF at age 18 if he were born in the West Bank today! Which IDF unit do you think he would have served in?

That is why, chaverim sheli, we Jews need to care more about Jesus. Hate towards Israel and Jews has become its own sort of religion — and this religion has spread like a horrible virus throughout the West. It doesn’t matter if what you’re saying is true or factual, just how it informs behavior. If a viral image of a plastic doll wrapped up a keffiyeh is what you need to project your message to useful idiots in the West, so be it.

If I had access to a time machine and could pick one era in history to visit, I would teleport myself to Judea a few decades before the destruction of the second temple. I want to see what the Old City was like when people brought the most valuable animals they owned to be slaughtered. I would purchase a locally made tunic made of the finest camel hair. Perhaps I would even witness a “free the Romans” demonstration where they yell about evil Jews having the audacity to steal the obviously Roman land of Judea.

I wouldn’t need to meet Jesus; there would be too many others with time machine access in line for that experience. But I would be happy to meet up with any of his followers for an organic carrot juice at the King Herod Cafe. We could sit and compare our respective societies’ spiritual downward spirals—and discuss what to do about it.