AI-generated because it would never happen

One of the issues that our community continues to grapple with is the extent to which we should advertise our Jewishness to outsiders. It’s an ongoing tension since our ancestors’ arrival from the old country that has reemerged as an issue of concern in the last couple of years especially. Sadly, in 2026, Jews of the “safe” western countries in North America and Europe must weigh the risks of going outside with their yarmulke or Star of David jewelry visible due to increased antisemitic violence. During the worst days post-October 7th, some removed their mezuzot from their doorposts out of caution.

The tension I describe mostly relates to secularization. My ancestors arrived from Eastern Europe in the early 1900s fairly religious, and then shifted to secular in one generation. No yarmulkes, no praying multiple times a day, no kashrut. A certain percentage, however, totally rejected secularism and created insular ultra-Orthodox communities (the most famous ones located in Brooklyn). The area where I grew up actually had one of the highest per-capita ultra-Orthodox populations in the U.S. They had their own schools, their own synagogues, their own social services organizations. We lived parallel but totally separate from each other, so I didn’t really pay them much attention.

When I was coming of age around the turn of the millennium, religion was indeed a feature of U.S. politics for the “religious right,” as we called them. Back then, Republicans were known (mostly among themselves) as the “family values” party—which really meant the “Jesus party”—and that informed all of their social policy positions from abortion to gay marriage. My end of the aisle just referred to them as Bible-thumping Christian fundamentalist dummies. When they would state that the U.S. was founded as a “Christian country,” all you had to do was point to the Constitution. Conveniently listed at the beginning under the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” In summary: the U.S. has no established religion governing it (thankfully), despite having a predominately Christian population.

Today, lots of discourse from the left tries to address the issue of “Islamophobia,” which is generally defined as discrimination against Muslims. I have no doubt that particular racism exists, as racism does with all ethnic minorities. But I ask seriously: what does the following campaign ad in a left-leaning U.S. city by a candidate who is making Islamophobia her front-and-center issue indicate to you?