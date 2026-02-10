I didn’t fully realize that I was on the Blue Square Alliance’s email list until after the Super Bowl, when I received a blast email from them entitled “Why this year’s Super Bowl commercial mattered.” Oh, it mattered all right—I already explained why.

I responded directly to the email stating that I found the ad positively cringeworthy, and that they could read my Substack article for a more thorough review on it. I was not at all expecting a response to that, figuring my message would either be filtered into a pile of soon-to-be-deleted messages from other disgruntled Jews or into a spam folder.

I was wrong. I received a direct reply from the Blue Square Alliance’s Digital Growth and Giving Manager:

Thank you for taking the time to share your perspective. We appreciate you engaging with the work, even when you strongly disagree. I do want to clarify one important point. This campaign did not involve a $15 million spend. Thanks to the generosity of our national broadcast, sports, and digital partners, the effort represents more than $11 million in pro bono media value, allowing the message to reach scale responsibly. That support dramatically expanded the reach of the campaign without requiring anything close to that level of expenditure. The creative itself was developed thoughtfully and tested extensively, including independent testing in partnership with ADL, to ensure the message was understood as one of intervention and allyship, not passivity or weakness. While not everyone will respond to the approach in the same way, testing consistently showed that viewers recognized the act of stepping in as the central takeaway. We take feedback seriously, even when it’s critical, and we’re always learning as we work to communicate in a way that reaches broad audiences and encourages action rather than silence. Thank you again for sharing your view.

First, I want to thank the representative from the Blue Square Alliance for taking the time to respond to my message. I absolutely was not expecting it and I do sincerely appreciate it.

Now, for the factual information in this reply. Apparently Robert Kraft only shelled out a mere $4 million (or whatever the actual out-of-pocket total was) because of “pro bono media value” (if anyone with a media background wishes to explain this concept further, the comments section is open). To me, that still seems like a lot of money to spend on advertising that makes Jews look weak, shows zero grasp of what today’s teenagers are experiencing in terms of bullying, and portrays our saviors as coming armed with some blue Post-Its. But what do I know—I’m just a plebian.

My biggest concern is here: “the creative itself was developed thoughtfully and tested extensively, including independent testing in partnership with ADL, to ensure the message was understood as one of intervention and allyship, not passivity or weakness.”

It appears that the ADL has doubled down on their support of the ad now that it’s been made public that they were involved in the “independent testing” of it before the finished product was released. They’ve thrown themselves under the bus, probably without realizing it:

The “echo chamber” I see here is the one occupied by the likes of Jonathan Greenblatt and Robert Kraft. One of the clearest takeaways when the final ad dropped was how obvious it was that its creators had not assembled an honest focus group before approving the final version. My friend Elly Klein, who does have an advertising background, said it best:

The fact that it wasn't done well suggests to me that the creation of the ad wasn't done well either. They should have offered the brief to any Jewish advertising creative who wanted to pitch for it. And they should have involved people like Noa Tishby, Eve Barlow, Zach Sage Fox, Lizzy Savetsky and many other Jews (like you) who are now spending their lives advocating for the Jewish people and Israel. They should have gone to them for research, focus groups and feedback on multiple ad concepts. And they should have gotten them excited about the finished product so they'd share it and talk about it on their social media and content platforms.

So, this travesty of a Super Bowl ad is really just a commentary on legacy Jewish organizations. They have shown plainly that they have no clue how to connect with younger audiences (aka the people they need to combat antisemitism on a broader scale) and do not wish to try.

Since we are on the subject of wealthy Jewish organizations responding to critical feedback from the rabble, does anyone think AIPAC will be reaching out to me for my feedback on their practices anytime soon? Haha!

Thanks for reading! As someone who works independently to advocate for Jews, I rely on the generous donations of my readers to keep most of my content free. Please consider supporting The Liberal Jew with a paid subscription or a one-time donation.

Make a one-time donation