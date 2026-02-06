Jewish Billionaire’s 2026 Super Bowl Ad is Cringe AF
But it has a valuable message: Jews do not control the media
This year’s #StandUptoJewishHate Super Bowl commercial paid for by Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft just proves one thing: Jews, in fact, do NOT control the media. If they did, they would be producing far better material to convince people that antisemitism is bad.
Allow me to provide some context for my non-American readers: Super Bowl ads are by far the most expensive commercials to run on American television, each costing upwards of $8,000,000 per 30-second ad (this antisemitism ad is a full minute long, so double that). Super Bowl ads are a phenomenon in and of themselves—many who tune in do so only to watch the ads and not the football game. So, the commercials are highly anticipated partially due to their expensive novelty, but also because they will be seen by approximately 130 million viewers on Super Bowl Sunday.
Kraft’s non-profit, the Blue Square Alliance, began producing these ads after October 7th. One of them from a previous Super Bowl was particularly good—this one featuring a contemporary of MLK:
Unfortunately, the Blue Square Alliance was not able to keep up with the quality of the above. This year’s Super Bowl ad, titled “Sticky Note,” is so cringe, it’s hard to know where to begin. I’ll do my best to break it down:
Here we have an ordinary teenager walking in the hallway of his (obviously public) school as his peers scowl at him and call him names. High school students are notorious for acting like assholes towards one another, and but for the fact that I already know this is a Blue Square Alliance ad, it’s unclear at the beginning exactly why they’re doing it. Did he embarrass himself at the latest house party after having too much Smirnoff? Throw the losing shot that resulted in his school losing the championship?
No, it’s none of that. As it turns out, this is no ordinary teenager. He’s…wait for it…Jewish! We find out this fact about him when he stops at his locker (already halfway through the ad) and sees a Post-It (do today’s high schoolers even use those those anymore?) attached to his backpack with the words ‘DIRTY JEW’ written on it.
I think the most pressing question is, how could someone do that to a Jewish peer at school and face no consequences for it in 2026? It really doesn’t matter, because this Jewish kid is really lucky to have his friend Bilal conveniently appear with a a blue Post-It to put on top of the original Post-It. Like he just had a blue Post-It handy for this occasion. Right.
“Do not listen to them,” says Bilal. Um, no one is saying you should, Jew boy.
“Thank you man,” says the Jew.
“I know how it feels,” says Bilal.
Bilal knows how it feels to be called a “dirty Jew”? Doubtful. But he then slaps another blue Post-It on his shirt as a signal of solidarity with his Jewish friend. The implication is that non-Jews need to support their Jewish friends against antisemitism whenever they can get their hands on some blue Post-Its.
For a moment, the two boys contemplate confronting their asshole peers, but Bilal holds him back and says, “nah, they’re not worth it bro.”
We then learn that the Jewish kid’s name is David and his ethnically ambiguous friend’s name is Bilal. The end.
So what does this prove? That when confronted with antisemitism at school, the Jewish kid should just wait for a non-Jew to come rescue them with a fucking Post-It note? I mean, that appears to be the takeaway from the ad, and I can’t think of anything else to be gained from it. What about this concept of fighting back? Not violently, of course, but in a way that indicates zero tolerance for getting called an antisemitic slur.
No wonder the younger consumers of media are wrapping themselves in kaffiyehs. WTF was Robert Kraft thinking when he approved this? This was the best message the Blue Square Alliance, which is supposed to be one of the top American organizations in fighting antisemitism, could come up with? This extremely expensive ad just proves one thing: Jewish billionaires have no friggen clue how to fight antisemitism in 2026.
For more information on how Jews control everything, check out Al Jazeera. It’s my favorite news channel for a reason.
Robert Kraft just spent ~$16 million on a 60-second cringe fest “standing up to Jewish hate” that over a hundred million people are going to watch all at once. Was it worth it? I’m Jewish, and the ad almost turned me into an antisemite. There’s your answer.
Thanks for reading! I keep most of my content free to make it as accessible as possible during our war against lies and misinformation. If you liked what you read and wish to support my work, please consider a paid subscription or a one-time donation.
would've been far better just to show 30 seconds of hamas attacking and kidnapping Israeli kids from Nova, and a few seconds of the keffiyeh clowns on US college campuses rioting in support of hamas.
As a Jew (granddaughter of Holocaust survivors) and an award-winning copywriter, I have some thoughts on this.
I would love to have had a crack at this brief along with some of the top Jewish copywriters and art directors (we work in teams of two) in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London and Sydney. But I got out of the industry a long time ago because I wasn't working on briefs like this - I was working on briefs for cars and junk food, so it wasn't very meaningful.
This ad is extremely weak (and I'm sorry to say, but so is the one you liked). There are undoubtedly much better answers to the brief. But it's not totally useless. I like a few things about it:
1. I think it will appeal to kids and young people - and they're really important to reach at the moment because the antisemitism is starting in school and leveling up at university.
2. Americans are highly sensitive to racism against black people but practically immune to racism against Jewish people. By equivocating them, which also has an element of historical accuracy, it sends the simple message that racism against Jews is just as bad as racism against blacks.
3. The blue square is a symbol young people can post on social media. I'm not personally a big fan of symbols, but they are. Symbols are 'so hot right now'. Black Lives Matter has the black square. The LGBT+ community has the rainbow. The 'Free Palestine' people have the watermelon. And now the Jewish community has the blue square. I consider it all 'slacktivism', but that's the world we're living in, so it's something that communicates quickly ie. blue square = I stand against antisemitism / Jew hate / anti-Jewish bigotry.
4. Despite the Jewish boy looking weak, the reality is the Jewish community does need allies. And black Americans are natural allies. The LGBT+ community should also be natural allies. All have experienced similar persecution - often at the same time by the same people.
Here's what I don't like about the ad:
1. The Jewish boy looked weak and in need of rescuing. Instead, he could have stood up for himself and inspired the black boy to join him in standing up to the bullies. And then perhaps more kids could have joined in until the bullies were the ones who looked weak and pathetic.
2. It doesn't address the 'Zionist' thing - and that's the thing that really needs to be addressed in 2026. Thousands of people will watch the ad and think if the note had just said 'dirty Zionist' instead of 'dirty Jew', it would have been okay. No, it wouldn't have. Calling a Jew a 'Zionist' isn't your 'Get out of antisemitism free' card. It's the exact same antisemitism as Germany c1938. It's just been given a re-brand to trick a new generation into believing they're social justice warriors and not, in fact, textbook antisemites.
3. It doesn't educate the public about what it means to be Jewish. So, this boy is a 'Jew'. What does that mean exactly? Why do people hate him? And why should people not hate him? It doesn't address any of those things, which I feel was a wasted opportunity.
As for the ad you liked, I found it annoying because it lumped all forms of 'hate' into one category. No! If a Jewish billionaire is going to fork out millions of dollars to educate the masses about antisemitism, we're not sharing the spotlight with other groups. Those groups all have extremely vocal and aggressive allies. Those allies get rewarded for their ally-ship. No one gets rewarded for standing up for Jews. They get trolled, doxed, boycotted, vandalized or attacked.
Phew! I guess I could have written my own article on this! ;-) Thanks for getting the conversation started. Long story short, I wasn't a huge fan of the blue square ad either. But I do believe it'll reach some kids and young people.