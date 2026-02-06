This year’s #StandUptoJewishHate Super Bowl commercial paid for by Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft just proves one thing: Jews, in fact, do NOT control the media. If they did, they would be producing far better material to convince people that antisemitism is bad.

Allow me to provide some context for my non-American readers: Super Bowl ads are by far the most expensive commercials to run on American television, each costing upwards of $8,000,000 per 30-second ad (this antisemitism ad is a full minute long, so double that). Super Bowl ads are a phenomenon in and of themselves—many who tune in do so only to watch the ads and not the football game. So, the commercials are highly anticipated partially due to their expensive novelty, but also because they will be seen by approximately 130 million viewers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kraft’s non-profit, the Blue Square Alliance, began producing these ads after October 7th. One of them from a previous Super Bowl was particularly good—this one featuring a contemporary of MLK:

Unfortunately, the Blue Square Alliance was not able to keep up with the quality of the above. This year’s Super Bowl ad, titled “Sticky Note,” is so cringe, it’s hard to know where to begin. I’ll do my best to break it down:

Here we have an ordinary teenager walking in the hallway of his (obviously public) school as his peers scowl at him and call him names. High school students are notorious for acting like assholes towards one another, and but for the fact that I already know this is a Blue Square Alliance ad, it’s unclear at the beginning exactly why they’re doing it. Did he embarrass himself at the latest house party after having too much Smirnoff? Throw the losing shot that resulted in his school losing the championship?

No, it’s none of that. As it turns out, this is no ordinary teenager. He’s…wait for it…Jewish! We find out this fact about him when he stops at his locker (already halfway through the ad) and sees a Post-It (do today’s high schoolers even use those those anymore?) attached to his backpack with the words ‘DIRTY JEW’ written on it.

I think the most pressing question is, how could someone do that to a Jewish peer at school and face no consequences for it in 2026? It really doesn’t matter, because this Jewish kid is really lucky to have his friend Bilal conveniently appear with a a blue Post-It to put on top of the original Post-It. Like he just had a blue Post-It handy for this occasion. Right.

“Do not listen to them,” says Bilal. Um, no one is saying you should, Jew boy.

“Thank you man,” says the Jew.

“I know how it feels,” says Bilal.

Bilal knows how it feels to be called a “dirty Jew”? Doubtful. But he then slaps another blue Post-It on his shirt as a signal of solidarity with his Jewish friend. The implication is that non-Jews need to support their Jewish friends against antisemitism whenever they can get their hands on some blue Post-Its.

For a moment, the two boys contemplate confronting their asshole peers, but Bilal holds him back and says, “nah, they’re not worth it bro.”

We then learn that the Jewish kid’s name is David and his ethnically ambiguous friend’s name is Bilal. The end.

So what does this prove? That when confronted with antisemitism at school, the Jewish kid should just wait for a non-Jew to come rescue them with a fucking Post-It note? I mean, that appears to be the takeaway from the ad, and I can’t think of anything else to be gained from it. What about this concept of fighting back? Not violently, of course, but in a way that indicates zero tolerance for getting called an antisemitic slur.

No wonder the younger consumers of media are wrapping themselves in kaffiyehs. WTF was Robert Kraft thinking when he approved this? This was the best message the Blue Square Alliance, which is supposed to be one of the top American organizations in fighting antisemitism, could come up with? This extremely expensive ad just proves one thing: Jewish billionaires have no friggen clue how to fight antisemitism in 2026.

For more information on how Jews control everything, check out Al Jazeera. It’s my favorite news channel for a reason.

Robert Kraft just spent ~$16 million on a 60-second cringe fest “standing up to Jewish hate” that over a hundred million people are going to watch all at once. Was it worth it? I’m Jewish, and the ad almost turned me into an antisemite. There’s your answer.

