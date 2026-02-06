The Liberal Jew

Brad G
9h

would've been far better just to show 30 seconds of hamas attacking and kidnapping Israeli kids from Nova, and a few seconds of the keffiyeh clowns on US college campuses rioting in support of hamas.

Elly Klein: Your Dating Bestie
8h

As a Jew (granddaughter of Holocaust survivors) and an award-winning copywriter, I have some thoughts on this.

I would love to have had a crack at this brief along with some of the top Jewish copywriters and art directors (we work in teams of two) in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London and Sydney. But I got out of the industry a long time ago because I wasn't working on briefs like this - I was working on briefs for cars and junk food, so it wasn't very meaningful.

This ad is extremely weak (and I'm sorry to say, but so is the one you liked). There are undoubtedly much better answers to the brief. But it's not totally useless. I like a few things about it:

1. I think it will appeal to kids and young people - and they're really important to reach at the moment because the antisemitism is starting in school and leveling up at university.

2. Americans are highly sensitive to racism against black people but practically immune to racism against Jewish people. By equivocating them, which also has an element of historical accuracy, it sends the simple message that racism against Jews is just as bad as racism against blacks.

3. The blue square is a symbol young people can post on social media. I'm not personally a big fan of symbols, but they are. Symbols are 'so hot right now'. Black Lives Matter has the black square. The LGBT+ community has the rainbow. The 'Free Palestine' people have the watermelon. And now the Jewish community has the blue square. I consider it all 'slacktivism', but that's the world we're living in, so it's something that communicates quickly ie. blue square = I stand against antisemitism / Jew hate / anti-Jewish bigotry.

4. Despite the Jewish boy looking weak, the reality is the Jewish community does need allies. And black Americans are natural allies. The LGBT+ community should also be natural allies. All have experienced similar persecution - often at the same time by the same people.

Here's what I don't like about the ad:

1. The Jewish boy looked weak and in need of rescuing. Instead, he could have stood up for himself and inspired the black boy to join him in standing up to the bullies. And then perhaps more kids could have joined in until the bullies were the ones who looked weak and pathetic.

2. It doesn't address the 'Zionist' thing - and that's the thing that really needs to be addressed in 2026. Thousands of people will watch the ad and think if the note had just said 'dirty Zionist' instead of 'dirty Jew', it would have been okay. No, it wouldn't have. Calling a Jew a 'Zionist' isn't your 'Get out of antisemitism free' card. It's the exact same antisemitism as Germany c1938. It's just been given a re-brand to trick a new generation into believing they're social justice warriors and not, in fact, textbook antisemites.

3. It doesn't educate the public about what it means to be Jewish. So, this boy is a 'Jew'. What does that mean exactly? Why do people hate him? And why should people not hate him? It doesn't address any of those things, which I feel was a wasted opportunity.

As for the ad you liked, I found it annoying because it lumped all forms of 'hate' into one category. No! If a Jewish billionaire is going to fork out millions of dollars to educate the masses about antisemitism, we're not sharing the spotlight with other groups. Those groups all have extremely vocal and aggressive allies. Those allies get rewarded for their ally-ship. No one gets rewarded for standing up for Jews. They get trolled, doxed, boycotted, vandalized or attacked.

Phew! I guess I could have written my own article on this! ;-) Thanks for getting the conversation started. Long story short, I wasn't a huge fan of the blue square ad either. But I do believe it'll reach some kids and young people.

