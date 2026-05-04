The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
7h

This is the new Democratic playbook - separate Jews from Israel and separate anti-Zionism from antisemitism.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jill
1938again's avatar
1938again
4h

The left's embrace of Piker and Platner make me wanna throw up. Welcome to the big tent of Dem Jew hate.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture