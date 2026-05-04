In yet another hot Democratic primary midterm U.S. Senate race featuring a prominent millennial Jew-hater, we have Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan. I already mentioned his competitor Mallory McMorrow in a previous post about the corrosive effects of J Street. J Street has endorsed McMorrow. El-Sayed has Bernie Sanders Jew-washing endorsing him. I ask the following question seriously: is there any other ethnic group except my own that has one of their top political officials rallying for people who literally chant for their death?

There’s no other way for me to say this: this guy can go fuck himself. What El-Sayed is performing here is pure antisemitism, plain as day. If you need me explain why, you should probably just fuck right off too. But I’ll explain anyway.

“I love Jews.” Why does any political candidate need to proclaim their love for a people out loud unless the statement following it serves to undermine them? Is there any serious candidate backed by mainstream party leaders who stands up to say, for example, “I love Black people” before launching into a tirade about how evil the NAACP is? I’m sure such candidates (read: racist ones) have existed in the past, but when is the last time one of them ran on a “progressive” ticket?

He then transitions to the ambiguous “they” to express frustration with the current accepted definition of the term he’s attempting to redefine: “they’ve tried to tell us somehow they can extend the definition of antisemitism to include a foreign government and its leaders. I call bullshit.” Watch your mouth sir, there are ladies and gender non-conforming persons present! But most importantly: who, exactly, is “they”?

If El-Sayed “loved” Jews so much, he would absorb the accepted definition of antisemitism based on how the majority of those at risk of falling victim to it (that would be Zionists, not the As a Jews he hangs out with) define it. For example, chanting “from the river to the sea” at an anti-Israel protest is openly antisemitic (some might say genocidal), and that’s a phrase El-Sayed and his friends have either endorsed or chanted themselves. Some might refer to what he’s doing as “goysplaining,” but that term may not even fully capture the extent of what he’s attempting here.

I also want to address a claim that keeps cropping up about these antisemitic “progressives” whom figures like Warren, Sanders, and Van Hollen are jumping to endorse: that these particular candidates are “really speaking to the working class voters” who feel “forgotten” in today’s political discourse. From my observation, these candidates claiming to do that are actually elites. Graham “Maine Kampf” Platner is from a wealthy family and graduated from the Hotchkiss School, a private boarding academy, before joining the Marines. El-Sayed is from a family of engineers, and earned an MD from Columbia after attending Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship. These two men are not products of the working class; they are guys with silver spoons shoved up their asses who view working class voters as useful idiots.

And lest we forget to mention multimillionaire Hasan “Hamas is 1000x better than Israel” Piker, who is credited for elevating El-Sayed’s profile. Other than amassing a lot of followers on Twitch and getting invited on podcasts to discuss innovative ideas like “microlooting,” Piker appears to have accomplished a lot of nothing. Yet someone—and I really don’t know who exactly—anointed him the “new voice” of the Democratic Party, and to the best of my knowledge no high-profile Democrat has seriously challenged that. To put this another way: Piker is to Democrats what Nick Fuentes is to Republicans.

I have stated repeatedly that I wish to see more millennials taking the reins. But the ones getting actively elevated to those positions by the legacy members of the party just ain’t it. These selected folks do not represent the best of my generation because the best of generation are, I assure you, not Jew-hating pieces of shit.

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